Why I'm Not Concerned About The Proposed Menthol Ban

While it's understandable this is concerning for investors, I don't believe it will ultimately have a huge effect even if the ban is passed into law.

Introduction

The previous week certainly has been a painful one for British American Tobacco (BTI) shareholders, with their share price falling approximately 15% since the FDA’s menthol announcement on Friday. I must admit that when I first heard the news, my initial thoughts went to whether I should quickly sell all my tobacco investments, however, thankfully I never make rash decisions.

Since the market was then closed for the weekend, I had ample time to analyse the situation and determine what I believe would be the optimal response. I’ve subsequently come to the conclusion that the current fears surrounding this new regulation are likely overdone, as I’ll be discussing in this article.

Current Situation

The FDA is proposing to ban menthol cigarettes, which is obviously a risk for companies that derive their earnings from selling these cigarettes in the United States. The company most at risk appears to be British American Tobacco with the United States sales of menthol cigarettes comprising approximately 25% of their total earnings. Losing anywhere near this level of earnings would demolish their ability to reduce their leverage following the Reynolds takeover and would likely result in their cherished dividend being cut. However, as I’ll explain later, I don’t believe this will be the case even if this new regulation is enacted into law.

Even though I’m skeptical this proposed ban will ultimately impact British American, judging by the recent share price crash, the broader market certainly seems to be disagreeing. At the time of writing, their share price has fallen approximately 16% and it should be remembered this is following a drop of approximately 35% since the beginning of the year.

The chart I have included below shows the percentage British American’s share price has fallen off each high point over the past 24 years. While there have been many 10% to 20% falls, this current crash is the second largest and is even larger than what occurred during the darkest days of the 2008 recession. Even though this doesn’t necessarily mean their current share price is a bargain, I feel it’s interesting and useful to provide some historical context for the current selloff.

Why I’m Not Worried

Following a share price fall of this magnitude, British American is either an excellent bargain or a value trap, personally, I firmly believe the former. An investor’s opinion on this will largely be determined by their views on the effects of the proposed menthol ban, which I believe will be minimal even if it becomes law.

It’s important to remember this new menthol regulation is currently only being proposed and may never actually become law and even if it does, it’s likely the tobacco industry will pursue litigation to slow the process, as Heights Capital Markets mentioned. However, since I’m a fairly conservative investor, I will assume neither of these occur and thus the new law is enacted in approximately two years, which appears to be the earliest likely time frame.

On the surface, this ban sounds as though it will be terrible for British American, however, for this to reduce their earnings by 25%, it requires something extremely unlikely to occur - millions of smokers completely quitting in a very short time frame. Considering the difficulty smokers have quitting, this is simply unrealistic and would never happen. Therefore, the logical outcome is that the vast majority of menthol smokers will simply switch to non-menthol cigarettes, a view confirmed by people I know who have smoked menthol cigarettes in the past.

The largest potential risk is also their largest potential opportunity and stems from smokers possibly trying and ultimately switching brands. There is a possibility that British American’s existing menthol cigarette customers move to a competitor’s non-menthol brands, such as those offered by Altria (MO).

However, it’s important to remember this can actually work both ways, as customers who are currently smoking Altria’s menthol cigarettes may switch over to the non-menthol offerings from British American. Thankfully, since the cigarette market in the United States is extremely consolidated, investors can easily hedge this risk by simply buying a portion of different tobacco companies.

Due to these factors, I believe even if this new law is enacted, the impact to British American’s earnings will be significantly less than 25%. While I can only speculate at the moment, I would be quite surprised if their earnings were impacted by more than 5%. I’ve based this on an assumption they lose approximately 20% of their menthol smokers to their competitors (25% x 20%). While this is only an estimate, I believe it’s realistic given their volumes are declining less than the industry since smokers seem to prefer their product offerings over those of their competitors, see below.

Image Source: British American Tobacco’s Analyst Briefing 2018.

Due to the strong inelastic nature of tobacco products, British American normally grows their earnings by 5% or more per year regardless of global economic conditions. Therefore, it's quite possible this would actually provide them with the ability to counteract the entire ban and thus keep their year-on-year earnings broadly flat.

While by switching to supposed less additive non-menthol cigarettes may make it easier for people to quit during the following years, I believe this would still be manageable. Regardless of what you smoke, quitting is very difficult and therefore, I doubt there would be a dramatic increase in smokers quitting. There may be costs associated with re-purposing some of British American’s menthol production lines to manufacture non-menthol cigarettes, however, considering the low capital expenditure nature of their business, I don’t feel this will be material in the grand scheme of things.

Final Thoughts

On a related side note, my experience thus far with owning British American shares has been an excellent example of why I prefer buying shares periodically in equally sized amounts. I bought my first shares in October and while this menthol crash has slightly hurt my wealth, thankfully, I still have ample ability to buy more shares to reduce my average cost base.

Conclusion

Since I don’t believe this new regulation will be a game-changer, even if it’s passed in a timely manner, I’ve purchased more shares during Monday’s trading session that effectively increased my investment by 50%, albeit from a fairly small base. If their shares continue sliding in the coming days and weeks, it’s very likely I will be purchasing more shares and I believe anyone who has been looking to purchase tobacco shares should consider this an opportunity to initiate or grow their position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI, MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.