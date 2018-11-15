Electronic Arts: Wait Before You Buy

I plan to once again acquire shares of Electronic Arts, but will wait before Battlefield V is released to decide when to add the position to my portfolio.

Despite not making positive returns on its stock in the last few months, Electronic Arts still has the best multiples among its peers and its performance in Q2 was successful.

The upcoming initial release of Battlefield V on November 15, might disappoint a lot of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) investors, as the marketing team that was responsible to advertise the product failed to attract new users to the franchise, which had a negative effect on the title’s pre-orders. In my latest article Electronic Arts: Is This The Peak?, published back in July, I’ve outlined my concerns regarding the company’s ability to create additional shareholder value in the upcoming months and since that time Electronic Arts shares have depreciated by around 40%. However, looking at the earnings report for Q2, I would say that the company once again looks attractive as an investment, especially at the current market price, but I believe that purchasing its shares at the moment is still a risky endeavor and I’ll explain why later on.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

After looking at Q2 earnings that were reported a couple of weeks ago, I was impressed by the company’s ability to drastically improve its digital net bookings. Despite not releasing major AAA titles during the quarter, Electronic Arts announced that it had managed to make $637 million in net booking, which is an increase of 10% Y/Y. Its FIFA Mobile had a 50% increase of daily active users’ Y/Y, while expansions for Sims 4 were downloaded more than 30 million times since the game’s initial release in 2014. Right now, the company continues to execute its buyback program and over the quarter acquired 2.3 million of its shares, which worth close to $300 million at the moment.

From a valuation standpoint, Electronic Arts stock looks like a decent investment in comparison to its peers. The only big publisher that makes more revenue than Electronic Arts is Activision (NASDAQ: ATVI). However, Electronic Arts still manages to make more profits, as its operating margin of 25% is higher from Activision’s margin of 21%.

In addition, Electronic Arts EV/EBIT, EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples are much lower from the industry’s average and median, which shows us that the company is not overvalued to its peers and has a lot more potential to appreciate in value in the foreseeable future.

Source: gurufocus and Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author.

With such a great performance in Q2 and relatively small multiples the question is arising of why I don’t think that acquiring the company’s stock at this price is a good idea. If we look at Electronic Arts financial forecast for the full-year, we’ll see that the company expects its net revenue to be at the same level as it was in the previous fiscal year, which could be considered as a sign of weakness. It was one of the reasons why shares of the company were in red on the day the report was released.

Source: EA

Currently, Electronic Arts major project of this fiscal year is Battlefield V that will initially be released on November 15. Over the last decade, games from the Battlefield franchise were major driving force behind Electronic Arts revenues. Since the release of original Battlefield game in 2002, all titles from the series sold more than 66 million copies combined. However, after the announcement of Battlefield V in May of this year, there were a lot of controversies that could hurt the sales of the upcoming shooter.

The reveal trailer for the game currently has close to 500 thousand dislikes against 340 thousand likes, as a lot of gamers claimed that a World War II game lacks historical accuracy. This led to a debate, in which Electronic Arts director Patrick Soderlund said that the critics of Battlefield V shouldn’t buy the game and in addition called them uneducated. Later Soderlund departed from the company, but Electronic Arts was left with a disastrous PR campaign that could cost it a lot, if the game will flip in the first few weeks of its release. In August, analyst group Cowen said that the pre-orders of Battlefield V are weak and the game could suffer the same faith as the company’s other title Titanfall 2 that was released in 2016, which despite all of the marketing efforts had poor sales numbers.

In addition, if we look at the industry releases of this Autumn, we’ll see that two of the biggest and most awaited games Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII and Red Dead Redemption 2 that were developed by Activision and Take-Two (NASDAQ: TTWO), respectively, already launched last month and received a warm welcome from the gaming community. At the moment, both of those titles are the best-selling games of October, and it is most certainly that they will continue to be at the top in November too. Also, the multiplayer mode for Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch at the end of this month. Its release could also hurt Battlefield V sales, as Take-Two’s product beat all the analysts’ forecasts and the company had managed to sell 17 million copies of their game in less than a month.

With all of this in mind, I see two scenarios that could happen. If Battlefield V, despite all of the criticism, will have a successful launch, then Electronic Arts shares are expected to appreciate in value, since the company’s financials are good and there are no fundamental reasons for the stock to trade in the depressed territory anymore. If that happens, then I will acquire Electronic Arts shares in the next couple of weeks.

If Battlefield V fails to successfully launch, then Electronic Arts stock will probably experience an additional depreciation in value for a couple of days. If that happens, the I’ll buy the company’s shares at a much cheaper price and will hold then at least until the end of the current fiscal year in March.

At the beginning of next year, Electronic Arts will release its new AAA IP Anthem that could be a much stronger catalyst than Battlefield V in the long run. The company even increased sales forecast for the game last month, as the pre-launch testing was a success. We should also not forget that a lion’s share of Electronic Arts bookings come from micro transactions that will continue to play an important role in the company’s current business model. No matter what happens to Battlefield V launch, Electronic Arts has all the chances to create additional shareholder value in the foreseeable future at the current market price, and because of it, I plan to once again open a position in the company in the upcoming weeks .

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI, TTWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.