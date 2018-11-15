This Dividend Aristocrat Is Undervalued And Yields 6.6%

Written by Josh Arnold for Sure Dividend

AT&T (T) has seen its share price decline significantly in 2018 after peaking near $39 early this year. The company has fallen victim to investor fears over future growth, its immense debt load and its sprawling conglomeration of companies that now includes the former Time Warner business, which has been renamed WarnerMedia. However, after the company reported Q3 earnings in late October, we see the stock as offering not only a very high yield, but tremendous value as well.

The last time we reviewed AT&T , the stock was trading near $33 following the Q1 report. Since then, shares have briefly touched $28 before rebounding to their current level closer to $31. However, the stock is still much closer to its lows than its highs and following what looks like a very positive Q3 earnings report, we are still quite bullish on the stock.

AT&T has always had a very attractive yield and at more than 6% today, that is certainly still true. Indeed, it remains a member of the group of high-yield stocks, those with yields in excess of 5%. But the recent decline in the share price has the valuation low by historical standards as well. In total, we expect AT&T can produce around 20% annual total returns in the years to come, meaning we believe it represents a strong buy.

Overview of Recent Events

AT&T is a massive player in the telecom and entertainment industries, providing services such as television and wireless access, in addition to entertainment via its WarnerMedia subsidiary. The company competes all over the world and enjoys over $170 billion in annual revenue and a current market capitalization north of $220 billion. Given this, growth numbers will always be somewhat muted simply due to its already-enormous size, but we still see meaningful growth in the coming years that isn’t being priced in currently by the stock.

The company recently announced a new streaming service to be launched late next year that will use the company’s existing infrastructure and content library for a direct-to-consumer service. The service, which is a benefit of the WarnerMedia purchase, will allow consumers to buy a collection of films, television series and other programming directly from AT&T. Direct-to-consumer products are becoming increasingly popular as consumers try to cut monthly cable expenses and this offering will not only provide AT&T with a new potential customer base, but it also will diversify the company’s revenues away from the traditional cable model. We think this is an innovative way to use WarnerMedia’s significant content library to produce incremental revenue and should help AT&T grow in the years to come.

The Q3 report wasn’t taken well by investors, but we believe it shows the long-term earnings and dividend power of the stock. Revenue increased 15% as WarnerMedia contributed significantly, but that strength was offset by weakness in Latin America and the Entertainment Group.

Source: Q3 earnings presentation, page 3

Wireless revenues rose 5.1% on a comparable basis with service revenue gaining 2.3%. The company continues to add prepaid and postpaid subscribers, adding 570,000 and 171,000 on a net basis, respectively. Postpaid churn remains low at 0.93% and wireless service margin came in a 49.6% on higher volumes, although EBITDA margin for the segment declined year-over-year.

The Entertainment Group saw a mid-single digit decline in comparable revenue and a loss of EBITDA margin, but that was due to some one-time costs. AT&T’s video strategy is seeing improving margins and DirecTV NOW continues to be a terrific success. That service, we believe, is still in the infancy of its growth and should provide a tailwind to AT&T earnings for years to come.

The Business Wireline segment produced lower revenue year-over-year, but cost savings led to higher margins. This is a steady segment that AT&T isn’t investing heavily in, so while it should continue to produce a nice profit stream, we don’t see it as a growth driver.

Where we do see growth is in the WarnerMedia segment as it produced 7% gains in revenue on better subscription volumes and licensing revenue. In addition, operating margin rose 80bps against the year-ago quarter as WarnerMedia continues to be the bright spot in terms of growth for AT&T. All three of its segments produced meaningful revenue growth in Q3 and as we see it, this business is the way forward for AT&T.

Importantly, free cash flow came in at $6.5 billion, a 16% increase against the comparable quarter, despite $5.9 billion in capital expenditures. AT&T’s cash flow is important not only so that it can invest for the future, but also so that it can pay its 6%+ dividend. The dividend costs less than $15 billion per year, so the $20+ billion in free cash flow the company produces annually affords it more than ample room to continue to pay the dividend. The company’s recent quarters have shown more than sufficient free cash flow and Q3 certainly continued that trend.

Growth Isn’t Dependent Upon WarnerMedia

While we see WarnerMedia as the obvious choice for future growth, AT&T has some other levers it can pull thanks to its revenue diversification. The new streaming service is an example of an innovative approach to growth, but apart from that, AT&T can use its immense capital expenditure budget to ensure it is on the forefront of the lucrative wireless service market in the decades to come.

AT&T continues to focus on costs and efficiencies, which is driving margins higher over time. Combined with revenue growth, the two make a powerful combination that should help AT&T boost not only earnings, but its considerable cash flow.

In addition, AT&T is busy building out next-generation wireless service that will use 5G capabilities.

Source: Q3 earnings presentation, page 10

Doing so requires billions of dollars of capital expenditures so AT&T is uniquely positioned among just a handful of companies that can afford to create this capability. AT&T’s wireless segment is certainly important to the business moving forward and the company’s willingness to invest in these capabilities means it will continue to have a leading wireless business for years to come. Indeed, being among the first to offer 5G service will aid in AT&T’s customer acquisition and retention efforts for years to come.

AT&T is willing and able to go outside of its core competencies for growth as well, as it demonstrated with the relatively recent AppNexus acquisition. The firm provides advanced analytics for advertising, allowing AT&T to leverage the 170 million consumer relationships it has to enhance AT&T’s ad-supported offerings across its platforms.

This year has shaped up to be a terrific one for AT&T and with the share price languishing, we think it offers an opportunity for investors to take long positions. We see earnings-per-share coming in at $3.50 for this year after the Q3 report, and 6% average annual growth thereafter.

Total Return Potential Still Exceeds 20% Annually

AT&T’s share price is right around the same level it was last time we reviewed it, but the company’s recent earnings report shows that its fundamentals have improved in that time. The Q3 report outlined above, we believe, has improved the company’s growth outlook and we think it is a strong buy.

We forecast more than 20% annual total returns accruing from the current 6.5% yield, 6% earnings growth and a sizable tailwind from the valuation. Indeed, with shares trading at less than nine times our earnings estimate for this year, we see the valuation rising towards our estimate of fair value at ~13 times earnings as a significant driver of total returns. Thus, we see AT&T as offering investors a unique combination of growth, value and yield at today’s prices.

Final Thoughts

AT&T offers investors the chance to own a compelling growth story for a very favorable price and 6%+ yield. AT&T is in the midst of a long-term transformation from a wireless and legacy TV business into an entertainment juggernaut with strong growth potential. Management has proven willing and able to take the necessary steps to improve revenue and margins, which is producing strong free cash flow. This allows the company to pay its dividend and invest further for the future. We think the stock looks very compelling at today’s prices and thus recommend it as a strong buy.

