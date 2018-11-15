South Korea's KOSPI: Little Case For Upside

I fail to see any upside for the index at this time.

That said, South Korean SMEs are coming under pressure and unemployment rates are rising.

The KOSPI is trading at a relatively cheap valuation based on the Shiller CAPE ratio.

In the past, I have argued that the South Korean KOSPI index has been undervalued and should have significant upside compared to stock indexes in other major Asian economies. For example, South Korea’s CAPE is 14.3x, compared with 27.7x for Japan:

Source: StarCapital AG

From 2016 to 2018, we see that the KOSPI saw a significantly higher return than the Nikkei 225:

Source: investing.com

However, we can also see that the KOSPI has fallen by over 16% since March, which is significantly more than the Nikkei 225:

Source: investing.com

All Asian economies have faced some uncertainty over trade disputes with the United States. However, the KOSPI seems to have been more negatively affected. For instance, losses on the Nikkei 225 have been limited, even while the yen has been rising, raising questions over the capacity of Japan’s export market to grow going forward.

Source: investing.com

One cited reason for the decline in the KOSPI has been a significant cash outflow as a result of fears that a semiconductor boom is set to reach an end. While exports from South Korea have been rising, over 20 percent of these have originated from the semiconductor industry.

Moreover, SMEs in South Korea are reporting a significant slowdown in growth, as increasing competition from peers in China and India are leading to price wars across various industries, and this is having the effect of lowering employment and in turn consumption.

For instance, we can see that over the past five years, unemployment in South Korea has steadily crept upwards:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Taking these factors into account, it appears that South Korea’s economy has been coming under pressure due to domestic factors as well as the added uncertainty surrounding trade tensions between the wider Asian region and the United States.

Based on these factors, it would appear that the South Korean index has been coming under significant pressure, and this is likely to continue should we see continued price pressure on SMEs. Even with a relatively cheaper valuation for the KOSPI index, I do not see upside for the South Korean index at this time.

