Advance Auto Parts: I'm Impressed, But I'm Not Buying

Over the past few months, we have seen a very weak stock market and underperforming retail stocks. The reason behind these moves sound quite simple: rising inflation and peaking consumer sentiment are hitting cyclical consumer companies very hard. The result is weak guidance and underperforming sales. And then there is Advance Auto Parts (AAP). The company reported another quarter of sales growth and improving gross margins. On top of that, investors got a positive guidance update which caused the stock to soar after the earnings release. All things considered, I am placing Advance Auto Parts on my watchlist instead of buying the stock right now.

Is This The Turnaround We Have Hoped For?

Third quarter adjusted EPS came in at $1.89 which is $0.13 above expectations. This marks the 5th consecutive quarter with higher than expected EPS results. GAAP EPS is $0.33 lower which is the result of SG&A transformation expenses. The year-on-year growth rate is currently at 32% which is the third consecutive month with positive EPS growth after 7 consecutive negative quarters.

Sales also improved to $2.3 billion versus expectations of $2.2 billion. This is 4.3% higher compared to the third quarter of 2017 which generated sales worth $2.2 billion.

Below, you find an overview of the company's actual sales as well as expectations. It shows that there have been just 3 quarters with positive sales growth since the end of 2015. 2 of those are the second and third quarter of this year.

But that's not everything. Comparable store sales increased 4.6% which is the highest growth rate in nearly 8 years. These numbers don't lie and 4.6% comps growth is exactly what you want to see when looking for a company's rebound.

Moreover, adjusted gross margins came in at 44.3%. This is an 86 basis points increase over the past 12 months. This was the result from a better sales product mix and strong inventory management. This was partially offset by supply chain headwinds.

So far so good, but looking at the income statement below, we see that operating income is actually down $2 million. This is the result from strong SG&A costs growth driven by higher bonus and medical costs. These costs were partially offset by leveraged labor and insurance and liability costs reduction.

Net income, on the other hand, improved roughly $20 million to $115,843 which is a 21% improvement. GAAP EPS has the same growth rate considered that the company kept the number of shares outstanding equal.

It also helped that the company's third quarter effective tax rate was at 21.2% compared to 33.3% in the prior-year quarter. This benefit will obviously continue and is one of the reasons why the bottom line is doing quite well this year.

What's Next?

The company's own full-year expectations are one of the reasons why investors were eager to buy the stock after earnings. The lower end of sales expectations has been raised $250 million thanks to an improving industry trend and enhanced customer value. Comps are expected to rise 2.5% which is a massive improvement compared to the prior outlook. Also, operating income has not been lowered despite strong pressure from rising input prices. The company even raised the low end of the expectation range by 0.1 points.

With that being said, let's look at another graph. The graph below displays the year-on-year change of consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan. Sentiment has started to decline over the past few months after hitting multi-year highs. We are in a typical late-stage cycle when it comes to customer sentiment. I have also used this comparison in my AutoNation (AN) article.

The biggest difference between Advance Auto Parts and some of its competitors is that the stock had a horrible performance in 2017 which was unjustified given that consumer sentiment was still soaring back then. To me, the biggest reason of the current divergence between sentiment and the AAP stock price is the fact that the 2017 sell-off was simply not justified. Especially considered that AAP is able to report rock solid comps growth and rising margins in an environment that should pressure both these indicators.

Nonetheless, the bigger picture is not getting prettier as sales of auto and parts dealers are under pressure. Sales growth has entered a downtrend for the first time since the start of the current business cycle.

This brings me to the question: how long can the company keep sales growth high with additional customer value propositions and other sales measures. The company is by no means able to disconnect from a bigger macro trend given its market cap of more than $13 billion and network of more than 5,000 stores.

All things considered, it would be dangerous to start shorting the current rally based on the information in this article. Simply because the stock has broken out on the mid term and is still recovering from an abysmal performance in 2017.

Nonetheless, I am staying away from this stock. I am seeing increasing risks from a weakening consumer and general economic growth. I am buying once consumer and economic indicators in general start gaining momentum again.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

