AMD: Big Horizon

The recent dip in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to below $17 and Monday's drop to $19 are rare opportunities to own a tech company on a major dip in front of a massive new product release. The Next Horizon event highlighted the big opportunity in the datacenter, reinforcing our bullish investment thesis.

Mega Datacenter Opportunity

As the market still frets over weak Q3 revenues and disappointing Q4 guidance, the long-term datacenter story is only improving over time. AMD now forecasts that the total addressable market for the datacenter will reach $29 billion, up from only $20 billion now. The market forecast is even further broken out to $17 billion for CPU and $12 billion for GPU.

Per Benzinga, the Street still wasn't factoring in huge market share gains in the server CPU market before the big AWS (AMZN) deal announced at the event. The market share amounts predicted by analysts only suggests a TAM of $13 billion in comparison to an actual datacenter market size in excess of $20 billion and heading to $25 billion by 2020.

The Street estimates AMD's 2018/19 server CPU sales at $324 million and $842 million, respectively, on the premise of unit sales of 524,000 and 1.3 million, accounting for a 2.6-percent and 6.5-percent share.

RBC analysts confirmed that the AWS deal wasn't a big impact to estimates. Analyst Mitch Steves already had a $40 target on the stock and only sees this deal as "a quarter earlier than expected."

The deal does reduce the risk in the investment story. Remember that AWS controls over 30% of the global cloud computing market so getting this deal reduces any risk that AMD is left out of the top cloud platform.

The unknown part is where AMD goes with the datacenter GPU segment considering the first 7nm product is the Radeon GPU.

Analysts Numbers Don't Add Up

The analyst estimates are for AMD growing server CPU sales by $518 million next year. The new revenue estimates for all of 2019 are for less than $500 million in sales growth. The 2020 sales growth forecast is ~$1.65 billion, and 10% market share in the server CPU segment that year amounts to roughly $1.5 billion server revenue and ~$1.2 billion in additional revenues. At only 13% market share, all of the forecasted revenue growth by 2020 is accounted for all by server CPU market share gains.

Not only are the 2019 revenue estimates very light, but numbers aren't factoring in the full datacenter growth opportunity. AMD expects to end 2018 with a mid-single digit market share in the server business. A forecast of only reaching 6.5% market share in 2019 suggests limited growth despite the highly anticipated release of Epyc 2 during the year and the intent to end the year with double-digit market share.

The other point is that the market isn't factoring in any market share gains in PCs and possibly more importantly the datacenter GPU market forecast to reach $12 billion in 2021. CFO Devinder Kumar even hinted at a big opportunity to match the CPU with the GPU to generate demand by providing better performance from both chips coming from the same company. Per the CFO at the Deutsche Bank Technology conference:

On the data center space, with now coming out with the data center product on 7-nanometer CPUs, the same customers I talked about looking at what we call AMD products on both the data center side for the GPU and the CPUs. And there’s stuff that you can optimize from that standpoint. We have plans to go ahead and make that a business and a strong business from an AMD standpoint. But first, we need to come out with a competitive part, which we have just coming out this year with 7-nanometer GPU product that’s competitive in the data center space and then you get the combination of the product from an optimized standpoint as we go out in time. And that is another area that I think that differentiates us from the competition, because as you know, AMD is the only company that come up with a GPU in the data center and then also deliver the CPU in the data center. And we are working with our customers and collaborating with them, and some of them have publicly announced in terms of how we could overall benefit the data center space with the same company delivering the GPU and the CPU within the future of the data center.

Clearly, a big part of the story by the end of 2019 and into 2020 could be this combination of the GPU and CPU in the datacenter space. The above revenue estimates only factor in CPU datacenter growth providing the big opportunity.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that analysts have grossly overreacted to Q4 guidance. The forecasted revenue growth in the next two years appears based solely on "normal" server CPU market share gains. Upside in the datacenter from either CPU or GPU provides substantial revenue growth potential. Other possibilities for growth include the PC market and even the potential for a rebound in blockchain would definitely place AMD closer to our 2020 target of $10 billion in sales and an EPS of $1.50. The forecasted datacenter growth in 2021 suggests the trend remains the friend for the stock.

