Healthcare REIT Yields 5.6%, Strong Portfolio And Growth, Upside Potential

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is a high-quality income vehicle in the healthcare REIT sector. The real estate investment trust benefits from long-term aging trends in U.S. society and a shift towards outpatient medical procedures at the expense of inpatient admissions. Physicians Realty Trust covers its distribution with normalized funds from operations, and slowly grows its dividend. Shares are not cheap, but also not overvalued yet, in my opinion. An investment in Physicians Realty Trust yields 5.6 percent.

Physicians Realty Trust - Portfolio Overview

Physicians Realty Trust is an internally-managed healthcare REIT with large investments in medical office buildings. Physicians Realty Trust's real estate portfolio included 250 properties at the end of Q3-2018, representing 13.5 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Here's a portfolio breakdown.

Physicians Realty Trust invests in healthcare facilities around the country: At the end of Q3-2018, the REIT's properties were spread out over 30 U.S. States. Texas, thanks to its large elderly population, consolidates 13 percent of the REIT's real estate investments, by far the most of any U.S. state.

Physicians Realty Trust faces attractive long-term prospects for growth as the U.S. population keeps aging and healthcare expenditures are projected to rise. Physicians Realty Trust benefits from these trends in the healthcare industry through its large, MOB-focused facility portfolio.

Another trend in the healthcare industry is that patients increasingly prefer outpatient medical services over inpatient admissions. Outpatient visits have increased steadily over the last two decades, in lockstep with rising outpatient revenues, and at the expense of inpatient admissions.

Physicians Realty Trust's occupancy rate - an indicator of portfolio quality - has consistently remained in the high 90-percent range. The REIT's facility portfolio was 96 percent leased at the end of Q3-2018.

Here's Physicians Realty Trust's occupancy rate over the last 12 quarters.

What About The Dividend?

Physicians Realty Trust covers its dividend with normalized FFO, and has done so in each of the last nine quarters (Physicians Realty Trust underearned its dividend slightly in Q1-2016 and Q2-2016).

Physicians Realty Trust pulled in $0.259/share, on average, in normalized funds from operations in the last twelve quarters which compares favorably against an average dividend rate of $0.227/share.

Here are Physicians Realty Trust's major dividend coverage stats.

Physicians Realty Trust is slowly raising its dividend payout, which points to a rising yield on cost for DGI investors over time. Based on today's share price, an investment in DOC comes with an entry yield of 5.6 percent.

Valuation

Physicians Realty Trust's shares change hands for $16.49 at the time of writing. Since the healthcare REIT earned $0.28/share in normalized funds from operations in the last quarter, the current market valuation implies a 14.7x Q3-2018 run-rate normalized FFO-multiple.

And here's how Physicians Realty Trust stacks up against other MOB-focused healthcare REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Risk factors potentially affecting the investment thesis negatively include:

A U.S. economic downturn;

Increasing competition in the MOB-sector that would increase acquisition prices for new facilities and lower yields;

A deterioration of overall operator health and distribution coverage.

Your Takeaway

Physicians Realty Trust has a lot going for itself: MOB-focused healthcare REITs are poised to profit from an aging U.S. population and associated growth in demand for healthcare service providers. The shift towards outpatient medical treatment also works to the benefit of the REIT. Physicians Realty Trust has a solid distribution coverage ratio, and the dividend is growing slowly. Shares are not cheap, but also not overvalued yet, in my opinion, selling for less than 15x Q3-2018 run-rate norm. FFO. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

