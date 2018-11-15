Newcrest Offers Long-Term Quality

However, it always boils down to value vs. price.

Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) (OTCPK:NCMGY) is a very interesting gold and copper option. It owns assets with low mining costs and long mine lives like the Cadia, Lihir and Wafi Golpu mines.

Owning a low cost commodity producer is a low risk way to protect yourself against possible future inflation. Either way, in an environment where inflation is low, the company is profitable at whatever metal prices and the risk of permanent capital loss is minimal. If inflation comes early, metal prices might spike and NCMGF's margins would increase.

However, even when looking at great assets, one has to compare their intrinsic value with their current price, in order to determine the financial risk and reward.

To determine the value of a miner, I like to use a bottom up approach. I look into the technical reports for each mine and use the estimated cash flows to create a valuation model. I usually use a 15% discount rate because that is what I see fit for a risky sector like the mining industry. However, I also make my valuations using a 8% discount rate.

Please enjoy the video for a valuation of NCMGF's assets, both using a 15% and an 8% discount rate.

Video content:

(0:18) Overview - mines, reserves, exploration, guidance

(1:24) Cadia mine

(2:30) Lihir mine

(2:58) Telfer

(3:21) Gosowong

(3:27) Wafi Golpu

(4:58) Valuation at 8% and 15%

