Solid Biosciences: A Classic Story Of Opportunistic Investing

We provide an analysis of the latest fundamental developments of Third Quarter 2018 and the unfolding catalysts that can galvanize the shares to a new high.

Investors who built shares during the catastrophic depreciation related to the hold on SGT-001 are enjoying over 4X profits. Yet there are still much further upsides.

Another big opportunity arises when the FDA places a clinical hold on a lead drug of a small company. However, one has to make sure that the hold is temporary.

The ultimate opportunity to invest is in the midst of a bear market. This is when most stocks are trading at the deep discounts to their intrinsic value.

One of the key principles of Integrated BioSci Investing is “opportunity.” An opportunistic investor is on the lifelong quest to search for investments that are trading at deep bargains and capture such precious opportunities. There are certain times when more opportunities are available. The ultimate opportunity is amid a bear market. Mohnish Pabrai said, “You can close your eyes and throw a dart during a recession and it’ll hit.” The other big opportunity is a clinical hold which is placed on the lead molecule of a small bioscience firm. A classic example is when the FDA implemented a hold on the Phase 1/2 IGNITE DMD of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) - an ongoing trial that is studying the gene therapy SGT-001 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Consequently, the stock tumbled by over 63%. Nevertheless, we view the unexpected lab value abnormality related to the hold as a minor and temporary issue that can be easily ameliorated. For the development of an exotic drug like a gene-based therapy, the FDA usually places a clinical hold to ensure that all puzzle pieces fit neatly together. As we prognosticated, the placement was removed in June this year. The shares have rallied over 5 folds since its $7 nadir. Despite the gargantuan gains, there are much further upsides due to ongoing developments. In this research, we’ll provide an analysis of various catalysts and reaffirm our bull thesis on this growing company.

Figure 1: Solid Biosciences chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, we’ll provide a brief overview of the company for new investors. If you are already familiar with the firm, we recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Solid Biosciences went public on Jan. 25, 2018 and offered 8.98M shares at $16 and thus raised $133.7M. Operating out of the innovation hub (Cambridge MA), Solid has the abundant cash to fund its highly promising pipeline that is focusing on the rare genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (“DMD”). As depicted in Figure 2, there are three franchises, including corrective therapies, disease-modifying molecules, and assisted devices.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Solid Biosciences)

Earnings Assessment

As an earnings report reveals many important developments, we’ll analyze the Third Quarter earnings for the period that ended on Sep. 30. As follows, Solid posted $19.0M ($0.55 per share) in net losses compared to $13.5M ($0.79 per share) declines for the same period a year prior. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience company like Solid to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process).

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Solid, adapted by Integrated BioSci Investing)

Additionally, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods came in at $14.7M and $10.6M. The company noted that R&D spending was for the clinical and manufacturing related to SGT-001. We generally viewed a higher R&D positively because the capital committed today can turn into profits tomorrow.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $145.4M in cash, equivalents, and securities and thereby represents a 110% improvement from the $69.1M. Based on the $19.1M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations for almost two years prior to the need for additional financing. Nevertheless, it is likely that the company will likely cash in a year from now to strengthen the cash position. The other likely scenario to raise money usually occurs at the height of a bull market, when the stock is trading at a high valuation.

Based on the $19.1M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations for another almost two years prior to the need for additional financing. Nevertheless, it is likely that the company will strategically raise additional cash in a year from now or whenever the stocks are trading high to further strengthen the cash position.

Catalyst Highlights

Earnings aside, it is important for investors to keep tab of ongoing corporate developments for you to know what to expect from your stock. That being said, we track the pertinent catalysts in Table 1 below. There are several key catalysts that are working synergistically to deliver what we believe will be much further upsides for Solid.

First, the company brought in the gene therapy expert (Dr. Sukumar Nagendran, M.D.) to join the Board of Directors back in September. It is worthwhile to note that Dr. Nagendran was the Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of another gene therapy company, AveXis Inc. Under his leadership, AveXis harnesses the power of the NAV Technology for gene delivery to innovate medicines to treat another orphan condition, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (“SMA”). Back on April 09, Novartis committed $8.7B to acquire AveXis in a deal that signifies the importance of gene therapy for rare genetic diseases. Moreover, it speaks volumes about the quality of NAV that is pioneered by Regenxbio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGNX).

We view the arrival of Dr. Nagendran strongly positive due to his experience and leadership in gene therapy to manage rare genetic diseases. Soon after Dr. Nagendran arrival, the FDA granted the Fast Track Designation for SGT-001. Since the hold removal in June, Solid added two more patients to IGNITE DMD. Altogether, there are six patients: three patients are assigned to the treatment arm whereas the other three placed in the control group. Patients in the control group will get the treatment later. The new protocol of giving steroid is now in place. Therefore, all patients tolerate SGT-001 quite well without any adverse event. Due to the rapid advancement, we expect that Solid will be on track to publish the initial data in First Quarter 2019.

Latest developments Clinical The enrollment of patients in IGNITE DMD is ongoing. Other In Sep. 2018, the gene therapy expert (Dr. Sukumar Nagendran) joined the Board of Directors. The company received the Fast Track Designation for SGT-001 from the FDA on October. Outlook Solid will report the initial data for IGNITE DMD in Q1 2019.

Table 1: Catalyst summary (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Quantitative Data Forecasting

As the reporting of IGNITE DMD determines the fate of Solid, we’ll conduct a clinical forecasting of its upcoming results. Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 65% chances that SGT-001 will procure positive clinical outcomes in IGNITE DMD, thereby indicating a “more than favorable” reporting.

Notably, CMV and DSV factored substantially into this forecast. With the adeno-associated virus (“AAV”), the vector has an affinity for muscle cells, thereby improving the chances of delivery success to muscle tissues. In other words, DMD is due to the defective dystrophin genes in the muscle; hence, the delivery of the correct genes to the muscle itself rather than elsewhere improves the therapeutic success. The other gene therapy, Luxturna of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) uses similar technology and is already approved. When one medicine is approved, the chances of success of a similar drug are substantially higher.

Regarding qualitative assessment, SGT-001 scored “extremely high” in all variables (scientific novelty, unmet medical needs, and ease of regulatory approval). The introduction of the microdystrophin genes to replace the defective gene is a novel and exotic approach. It represents a revolutionary approach to treating rare genetic diseases. Given the deadly nature of DMD, there is an extremely high demand for better treatment. Equally important, the stellar FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb) lowered the regulatory hurdles to enable the delivery of life-saving medicines to patients. Hence, the ease of regulatory approval is should be extremely high.

Qualitative data analysis for SGT-001 Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 2: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Valuation Analysis

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company (and came up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed the comparative market analytical method (of gauging similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment’s value). We usually check the Wall Street analysts consensus estimates to get the market sentiment on a particular stock. That said, Wall Street put the $53.5 price target (“PT”) on Solid. This signifies a 67% upside from the $31.94 current market quotation.

In the subsequent step, we’ll appraise Solid using our estimated potential sales for SGT-001 that takes into account the 10 price to earnings (P/E) ratio, 34.5M shares outstanding, a 25% profit margin, and a 35% discount. Of note, we discounted this franchise by only 35% due to its more than favorable chances of clinical success. And, the results of our calculations are presented in Table 3.

As follow, the potential sales are estimated from the DMD market size and SGT-001’s potential market penetration. Global Data projected that the DMD market is expected to grow at the 160.5% CAGR to reach $990M in 2019. The US and five EU countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) contribute to 44.8% and 55.2%, respectively. The said figures were based on the corresponding 6.0K and 11.6K patients in the US and EU. Nonetheless, we anticipate this market to double in size from 2019 to at least $2.0B in 2026 due to the emergence of exotic treatments that warrant roughly $140K in reimbursement.

The competing molecules for SGT-001 include eteplirsen (an RNA-based medicine) of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Emflaza (a corticosteroid) of Marathon Pharmaceuticals. In our opinion, the competitive of SGT-001 should enable it to procure at least $750 in the foreseeable future. Of note, we view a gene therapy more exotic (and thereby positioned it to capture a greater market share) than RNA-medicine or other drugs.

In our final step, we took the average of the four PTs and thus arrived at the $58.86 aggregate. Our PT is higher than Wall Street and represents an 84% upside from the current market quotation. It is also important to note that we are only valuing this the lead franchise molecule. Therefore, the PT can be arguably higher.

Molecule and franchise Potential sales Net earnings based on a 25% margin PT based on 34.5M shares outstanding and 10 P/E PT after 35% discounts SGT-001 in DMD $750M $187M $54.20 $35.23 SGT-001 in DMD $1.0B $250M $72.46 $47.09 SGT-001 in DMD $1.5B $375M $108.69 $70.64 SGT-001 in DMD $1.75B $438M $126.95 $82.51

Table 3: Valuation analysis (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Insider Purchases

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with a grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you insight from the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch): “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one they think the price will rise.” As featured in Table 4, we observed that Solid’s insider purchased “en masse.” The three directors (Koppel, Shah, and Perceptive) correspondingly acquired $4.8M, $16.0M, and $16.0M worth of stocks. In all probability, those insiders must be optimistic of Solid’s prospects to acquire such a significant amount.

Insider Shares traded Date Value Shares owned Adam Koppel (Dir) +300,000 1/30/2018 +$4,800,000 1,989,444 Rajeev Shah (Dir) +1,000,000 (+59%) 1/30/2018 +$16,000,000 2,689,444 Perceptive Advisors LLC (Dir) +1,020,000 (+35%) 1/30/2018 +$16,546,520 3,927,222

Table 4: Notable insider transactions. (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50%. Conversely, if the data report is positive, investors can expect the stock to catapult to the new high by similar (or greater) magnitudes. The most important upcoming concern is if IGNITE DMD can deliver positive results in First Half 2019. There are 35% chances of a negative clinical binary. Even if the aforesaid medicine will be approved, it might not generate substantial revenues due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our buy recommendation on Solid Biosciences yet we raised our rating from a four to a five out of five stars. And, we ascribed the $58.86 PT to be reached in two to three years. The company is harnessing the power of AAV to innovate what will most likely be the silver bullet for DMD. As an orphan condition, the approximated DMD market ranges from $1B to $2B. It is most likely that eptilersen and SGT-001 will dominate this market. A gene therapy like SGT-001 is highly likely to gain more market traction than an RNA medicine because it is one level deeper in the Central Dogma of Biology than an RNA-based therapeutic. In other words, it’s treating the disease at its root cause. In just a few months from now, chances are that Solid will deliver excellent clinical results that, in and of itself, can catapult the shares to a new high. Last but not least, there are other pipeline innovations that service DMD to add further value to this stellar investment.

