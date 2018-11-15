Uncover Managements' Capital Allocation Skills

Superior capital allocation skills of the management is the margin of safety even if investors pay a premium for the business.

Background

For long-term shareholders, investing in stocks should not be different from delegating your money to the management team of the company to generate future profits. In that sense, we regard C-level managers at the corporates as the fund managers who need to employ superior capital allocation skills to achieve alpha returns (hopefully way above the market benchmark).

Great capital allocators are the rare species in our view. How do investors tell them apart from the remaining crowd? And what would they impact the valuations of businesses that they run?

Returns on Reinvested Capital

Among all factors in our quality ranking model, we give particularly high weights to those related to returns on capital, including ROE, ROA, returns on tangible book value, CROIC. All of these should help us gauge managers' capability of earning shareholder interests out of "total" capitals, but what about retained earnings (i.e., total earnings - dividend payout) that rely on managers to deploy over time through one of the following usages?

Investment in existing businesses; Acquisition; Share buyback; Paydown in outstanding debt.

The decision of how to reinvest capitals is crucial and tied directly to investors' returns in a compounded way. Hence, we define this important metric called returns on reinvested capital (RORC) as below:

n-Yr RORC = (earnings increase for the past n years) / (retained earnings accumulated for the past n-1 years).

In order to achieve decent results from the formula above, management would have to generate more returns in portion to the earnings they keep, or otherwise, they would better return those capitals to shareholders. Rather than a pure revenue/income growth, this is exactly what investors should applaud - the true economic value-add that is delivered by management and that measures their performance. Remember that growth trap (i.e., growth is not always a good thing)? Since management is reluctant in general to give capital back to its owners, RORC here tests not only the ability but also the willingness to put shareholder interests first.

You may recall that one competitive edge of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) is the ability to allocate capital efficiently. Thanks to Warren's leadership, he has been convincing many of their operating businesses to payout any redundant capital due to low or mediocre reinvestment returns to their parent company to redeploy for higher or superior returns at other subsidiaries.

In our factor-based ranking model, we use the 10-Yr RORC indicating long-term management capital allocation skills and the 5-Yr RORC as the recent skill test. We think that management is doing a great job by delivering an above 20% RORC and a poor job for any RORC below 12% (just for reference, the average return on equity capital among US stocks is around 12%).

In our view, a consistently decent RORC is the margin of safety even if investors pay a premium for the business. Assuming some earnings are retained to redeploy over time, an excessive return (on the top of the cost of capital) can be anticipated to over-compensate for the high valuation.

High RORC Achiever

Below we list a few companies with good track records of achieving superior RORCs over the past 5-year as well as 10-year time horizons. As you will see, some of them return a sizeable amount of capital to owners annually, while others keep up to 100% of total earnings to deploy themselves.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex is the leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, retirement and insurance services for small- and mid-sized businesses.

The company retains very little capital from earnings ever year (i.e., from 10% to 40%), but generates extraordinary returns on the redeploying the capital (i.e., 35% for the past 10 years and 49% for the past 5 years).

Novo Nordisk (NVO)

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. According to Statista, around 326.5 million people aged 20-64 years had diabetes in 2017, and it is projected that this number will increase up to 438 million by 2045.

The management has been able to deliver a 29% RORC for the past decade and a 24% RORC for the past 5 years. The company currently pays out around half of its earning to its shareholders.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ)

Delivering more than 2 million pizzas a day worldwide, Domino's is the recognized world leader in pizza delivery operating a network of 15,000 company-owned and franchise-owned stores in more than 85 countries around the world.

The management at Domino's generates a 30% RORC for the past 10 years, and since the company initiated their dividend payout in 2013, investors have enjoyed an even higher RORC of 39% (for the past 5 years).

Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Intuit Inc. is a business and financial software company that develops and sells financial, accounting, and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, accountants, and individuals. More than 95% of its revenues and earnings come from its activities within the United States.

The company earns an around 20% return on its total retained earnings for the past decade and an around 22% return for the past 5 years.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC)

Credit Acceptance is a leader in the subprime auto finance industry, helping dealers sell more cars and make more money. The company operates two programs: the "Portfolio Program" and the "Purchase Program". Through these programs, the company can advance money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans and can buy the consumer loans from automobile dealers.

The management at Credit Acceptance chose to retain all its earnings every year and is able to deliver a 27% 10-year RORC and a 26% 5-year RORC.

Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross is the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the U.S. with over 1,600 stores through the Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. It enjoys consistent long-term growth in sales and EPS in both healthy and challenging retail and macroeconomic environments.

With around 80% of the earnings retained for reinvestment purposes every year, Ross Stores is able to generate a 23% RORC over a 10-year time horizon and a 21% RORC over a 5-year period.

Monster Beverage (MNST)

Founded by Hansen Natural in 2002, Monster Energy has since become the beverage of choice for many rockers, nerds, and hipsters across the world. With a strong and sweet brew chock-full of caffeine, it offers a great alternative to coffee for kick-starting your energy.

The company does not pay any dividend, while the management has been generated 21% returns on all retained earnings for the past 10 years and 5 years respectively.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)

Tencent is most famous for its mobile-first social network app, WeChat, which dominates the mobile internet market in China. As one venture capitalist puts it, WeChat is there "at every point of your daily contact with the world, from morning until night." Around 95% of the total population in Tier-1 cities and over 70% in Tier-2 cities in China can't live without WeChat. The users are so "sticky," checking the app over 15 times on average per day and spending more than 300 hours in total per year connecting with their friends, family, colleagues, and even business clients through text/group chats and instant voice/video calls (don't be surprised if you see almost nobody using emails in China these days).

The company usually pays out 5-10% of its earnings to shareholders every year, and in the meantime, generates an extraordinary 56% 5-year RORC and 50% 10-year RORC.

Summary

A truly wonderful business is the one that can reinvest its earnings for higher returns than the cost of capital. It is difficult for a business to do so sustainably for an extended period. So when high reinvestment returns diminish, it should be the responsibility of the management to return the capital to owners for them to redeploy for other opportunities.

All the above companies have passed the RORC test for the past 10 and 5 years. Their stocks have performed well for their shareholders in the meantime. If the superior capital allocation skill still persists at those company, we believe investors would continue to enjoy consistently superior returns.

