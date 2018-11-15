Natural Gas Prices Could Rise Much Higher This Winter

The NOAA long range forecast has been predicting a warmer than normal winter. But so far, the early start of winter is much colder than normal.

On May 29, 2018, I wrote the first in a series of articles on Seeking Alpha alerting investors to the significant problems the natural gas market could experience from a substantial shortfall in natural gas in storage before the start of the upcoming winter season. The storage situation has only worsened since May 29. To make matters worse, the winter season has started early and natural gas prices have started to move higher in response to cold weather.

It appears the natural gas futures market is now turning its focus towards cold weather as the storage crisis becomes more evident. It is possible that parts of the country will run out of natural gas in storage before the winter is over. If that were to occur, then we may see shortages and rationing of natural gas in March, and possibly in February.

According to the most recent EIA natural gas storage report "Working gas in storage was 3,208 Bcf as of Friday, November 2, 2018, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 65 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 580 Bcf less than last year at this time and 621 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,829 Bcf. At 3,208 Bcf, total working gas is below the five-year historical range." Below is a look at the latest report:

Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) 5-year average

(2013-17) Region 11/02/18 10/26/18 net change implied flow Bcf % change East 831 826 5 5 919 -9.6 Midwest 980 956 24 24 1,093 -10.3 Mountain 182 180 2 2 219 -16.9 Pacific 265 262 3 3 351 -24.5 South Central 949 919 30 30 1,246 -23.8 Salt 253 234 19 19 346 -26.9 Nonsalt 696 686 10 10 900 -22.7 Total 3,208 3,143 65 65 3,829 -16.2

In the warmer months, North America produces more natural gas than it consumes and places the excess gas in storage to be used during the colder months when it produces less natural gas than is consumed each day. Here is a look at a chart of the five-year storage average and where storage currently sits compared to that average:

The blue line in the graph above illustrates just how far below normal the present storage situation is. The light grey shaded area is the five-year storage range and it shows natural gas in storage fell to a little over 800 Bcf at the end of the colder than normal 2013-2014 winter. That winter saw 3,000 Bcf feet pulled out of storage. Since we are starting 600 Bcf lower, a similar winter could drop storage to only 200 Bcf.

While that was one of the colder winters in the last two decades, it was far from being close to breaking any records. Here is a look at how that winter ranks since the national temperature database was established 124 years ago.

For the period of December through March, nationwide temperatures ranked as only the 27th coldest winter out of the last 124 years of record-keeping. That winter was only 1 degree Fahrenheit below normal. The coldest winters were much colder than that. While the NOAA is predicting a warmer than normal winter, it is worth noting that they also predicted a warmer than normal November. So far, November has been much colder than normal. Here is a screenshot of the morning temperatures for November 12, 2018:

The temperatures above are way below normal for much of the country and are expected to remain so for the next several days. For example, according to AccuWeather, the normal daytime high for Dallas, Texas, on this date is 69 degrees and the normal low is 49 degrees. The high today is expected to be only 45 degrees and the low may be 27 degrees. Tomorrow in Dallas the forecast is the high will be 42 degrees and the low will be 29 degrees. That is not only really cold for this date, but it is colder than Dallas normally is in the middle of the winter.

The average temperature in Dallas in the middle of January is a high of 56 degrees and a low of 37 degrees. It goes without saying everywhere north of Dallas is also much colder than normal. Dallas has already had a major cold front hit it in the middle of October this year dropping temperatures more than 20 degrees below normal. It seems that the NOAA computer might be missing some variable in its long range temperature forecast this year.

No one knows what the temperatures will be this winter. It could turn out the winter will be warmer than normal as the NOAA is forecasting. If that occurs, then there will not be a crisis in the natural gas market because we will not run out of storage before the end of winter. But if the forecasts are wrong and the winter is much colder than normal, then North America could run out of natural gas in storage needed to heat homes before the winter is over.

The simplest way for investors to participate in the natural gas futures market is to buy shares in the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG). This ETF is designed to track the front month of the natural gas futures market. It has broken out to the upside and is at the high for the year. Below is the one year chart for the United States Natural Gas Fund:

What investors need to know is that if the winter turns out to be warmer than normal, then natural gas prices can be expected to fall back into their prior trading ranges. But if the winter is colder than normal, then natural gas prices could surge much higher based on simple supply and demand.

Traders in the natural gas market are now focused on cold temperatures and not monthly production increases. Everyone needs to understand that right now buying shares of the United States Natural Gas Fund is a trade and not a long-term investment. If December is warmer than normal and January looks to start out warmer than normal, investors need to sell out of their long position.

But as long as the temperatures look colder than normal, then hang on for the ride and see what happens. But no matter what sell before March, because by February, whatever is going to happen will be obvious to everyone and priced into the market. Investors need to do their own due diligence before buying or selling any financial asset.