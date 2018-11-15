Cronos: Another Weak Quarter Reinforces Our Cautiousness

Cronos (CRON) has been one of our least favorite cannabis stocks due to its expensive valuation and below par execution within the Canadian market. We continue to believe that as more Canadian stocks list in the U.S., the scarcity value of Cronos as a cannabis investment will decrease. The most recent quarter announced this week confirmed our view that the company has failed to advance its Canadian business meaningfully ahead of the legalization. We continue to hold the belief that the stock should be trading at levels significantly less than its current share prices.

Quarterly Review

Cronos reported its 2018 Q3 earnings, which consummated another weak quarter ahead of legalization. In our view, the company remains in a preparation mode while its peers have clearly entered execution mode. Most of the business development activities won't have immediate impacts on its near-term financial outlook, which will be crucial for Canadian cannabis stocks as legalization sales begin to be reported next quarter.

Revenue for the third quarter came in at $3.7 million, a meager increase from $3.4 million last quarter. The company incurred significant losses, and there was no update on the legalization sales, contrary to the upbeat outlook made by Aurora (NYSE:ACB). This supports our thesis that the company has limited ability to sell to provincial stores because of its small footprint and limited operational capacity available at the time of these negotiations.

(Financial Statement)

One of our key concerns for Cronos was how slow it was for it to ramp up production. The company finally completed its Phase 4 expansion in Ontario, but the majority of the planned capacity increases were just announced in July this year with a group of greenhouse operators. Given the time required to build and complete the facility, we won't expect Cronos to begin operating the GrowCo facility until late 2019, assuming everything goes smoothly for licensing and construction. Israel and Australia operations also remain immaterial given their limited domestic markets.

(Financial Statement)

Cronos also provided several corporate updates including its partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks and a five-year 20,000 kg per year off-take agreement with Cura. We have discussed extensively why we think the Ginkgo Bioworks was very expensive here and believe that the deal at best represents a third-party outsourcing contract that does not equal Cronos' internal research capabilities. In another word, everyone could pay similar prices to get the same result. On the Cura supply deal, we remain cautious on the credibility of the buyer as Cura Cannabis Solution is a U.S.-based cannabis company that only recently announced its entry into Canada along with the Cronos deal. However, the company remains unlicensed in Canada, which means that there is no guarantee that it will ever be able to sell all the cannabis that it promised to buy from Cronos. Without any facility, brand, and supply agreements, we struggle to understand how Cura plans to sell 20,000 kg of cannabis a year in a Canadian market that is bound to be severely oversupplied by 2019/2020. For the Ginkgo Bioworks and Cura deals, we would have to wait to see whether Cronos will benefit, but we think investors should assess them critically given some of the risks discussed above.

Situation Update

Cronos actually held up better than many of its peers during 2018, which does not reflect fundamentals given our less favorable view of its Canadian and international business. The company had only $41 million of cash left, which makes us think that it will soon have to raise additional capital given its commitment to Ginkgo Bioworks and remaining constructions at GrowCo. We think an equity raise could be coming in Q4 2018.

The largest mistake made by Cronos was its inability to ramp up production ahead of the legalization in Canada. Cronos currently only has 6,650 kg of annual capacity, which at best means $33 million of revenue assuming $5.0 wholesale price. Cronos has very few medical patients because it was only founded in recent years with no established brand or customer base in the medical market. Much of the new capacity will be coming from GrowCo, a 50/50 partnership with a local greenhouse operator that was announced in July 2018. Cronos only announced the partnership in July, and we think the company will realistically need at least one year to complete licensing and construction, leaving late 2019 the most likely start date. Why did management take so long to identify this JV and why did it give away control of the all-important cultivation asset for no premium?

(Investor Presentation)

Cronos also has a relatively weak international game disguised under several partnerships or subsidiaries. The Israeli operation only has a capacity of 5,000 kg, which is negligible in the grand scheme of things. The German and Polish distribution deals have not shown any financial impact and markets remain undeveloped. Australia has not lived to the initial expectations, and it remains unclear if cannabis will become mainstream. In August, Cronos also introduced its Latin American platform, which is a 50/50 JV with a Colombian agricultural services provider called NatuEra. By now, if you haven't realized, Cronos seem to have a penchant for doing 50/50 JV deals with greenhouse operators as we've seen in the case of GrowCo and NatuEra. The downside for these JVs are that Cronos does not have control over these mission-critical facilities, which is a negative attribute for us, especially when you compare to all the other cannabis firms that operate their mega facilities in-house.

(Investor Presentation)

Cronos remains one of the most expensive stocks with 156x annualized revenue. We will continue to update readers once all the Canadian companies report their earnings this week, as some of the metrics below are not comparable due to the timing of the reporting. However, Cronos still has one of the riskiest revenue profile given Hexo's (OTCPK:HYYDF) Quebec dominance and Canopy's (CGC) clear leadership on all fronts cannabis-related.

Looking Ahead

We continue to hold the view that Cronos has limited near-term upside and the stock prices are inflated by its Nasdaq listing status. As more and more Canadian companies become listed in the U.S. such as the recent listing of Aurora and Aphria (APHA), we think the demand for Cronos shares will be impacted negatively. The company could become a meaningful player in the Canadian cannabis scene; however, its $2 billion+ valuation had us stay on the sidelines. We would be open to reassessing our position should the company make significant progress on its domestic and international programs or share prices return to more reasonable levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.