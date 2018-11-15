Cancer Research Highlight: RedHill Biopharma Sets Up Continued Invasion Into Cancer

You might not think of it much as a cancer drug developer, but it's showing rumblings of making important moves here.

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) is a company that many interested parties would recognize as primarily a developer of drugs for gastrointestinal diseases like Crohn's. However, it is always worth taking a deeper delve into a company's developmental pipeline.

In RDHL's case, one agent that may fly under the radar is opaganib, an inhibitor of a molecule called sphingosine kinase 2 (SK2), which contributes to epigenetic dysregulation in various diseases, including cancer. Opaganib is now being considered for a number of different cancer types.

The news

RDHL announced a presentation at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics of results from its ongoing phase 1b/2 study investigating opaganib in patients with multiple myeloma. These patients had previous treatment exposure to proteasome inhibitors and immunomodulatory drugs.

The study demonstrated that patients experienced no dose-limiting toxicities. Of the 10 patients who were evaluable for efficacy, one achieved a very good partial response, and another two patients achieved stable disease for over four months. Moreover, RDHL is presenting preclinical findings showing that SK2 is overexpressed in myeloma cell lines, as well as multiple myeloma specimens taken from patients. In these cells, opaganib was active in different models.

Looking forward

RDHL is in an important juncture, as it attempts to continue growing its revenues. Moving into oncology could well be an important way forward for the company. Of course, its earlier report of positive data in cholangiosarcoma from September. The fact that this was a phase 2a study means that RDHL may see a faster path to approval for opaganib in biliary tract cancers.

Considering the high unmet need of these tumors, that would be the smart way forward. The orphan drug designation definitely supports this hypothesis, as well. However, multiple prongs of attack will help accelerate RDHL to another approval and marketed product.

Importantly, we need to question whether this news affects RDHL's end game of making profitability. I highly doubt that, given RDHL's current burn rate (a Q3 2018 net loss of $10 million) and cash runway (around $42 million in cash and equivalents), I am skeptical that there is enough time for the company to translate this news into an approval and improvement of the bottom line.

Certainly, it is good news that its sales have grown at a rapid clip year over year, but in absolute terms, this has been relatively modest. So this news is an important piece of the RDHL puzzle, but it's more for the long term, rather than something that will make an immediate impact for it.

Key investment takeaways

Two key questions we need to consider, then. First, does this news make the RDHL investment thesis too attractive to pass up? I think not. Its near-term prospects are much more reliant on more pressing concerns, such as cash position, growing sales, and getting other products to market sooner than opaganib can be, either in myeloma or cholangiosarcoma.

Second, does this news have a dramatic impact on the potential competitors in multiple myeloma? Here, I'd say for sure no. For starters, the standard of care is so firmly established to favor companies like Amgen (AMGN) and Celgene (CELG) that opaganib may never make a dent in their market share. Furthermore, even upstarts like Karyopharm (KPTI) are so much further along in development that they'll have a large advantage in terms of their relatively narrow first shots on goal (in KTPI's case, this will be late-line therapy).

RDHL's drug is definitely worth paying attention to, but it's still very early to make a leap based on this part of its pipeline alone.

