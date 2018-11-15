Amazon Valuation Part 1: Revenue Drivers Over The Next Decade

The first step is to understand the revenue growth drivers over the next ten years.

After Amazon's (AMZN) controversial last earnings report, which I detailed here, I decided to take another look at my valuation, which has since become very dated (as Amazon valuations usually are).

Since I first attempted to value Amazon this time last year, several positive catalysts have occurred to likely boost the company's intrinsic value:

Amazon Web Services accelerated growth on a YOY basis and also expanded margins - last quarter operating margins were 31%, up from 25.5% a year ago, revenue growth accelerated to 46% over 42% last year. This is in spite of consistent price decreases from the company, widening its moat against any potential upstart challengers to its cloud throne.

The corporate tax rate was cut to 21%.

Amazon's online advertising business has taken off, growing over 120% YOY last quarter.

Amazon raised Prime subscriptions from $99 to $119 last quarter without much (any?) churn.

Amazon's 3rd-party fulfillment services surpassed 1st-party sales for the first time in 2017, and this has continued. 3rd party sales are much more profitable.

Amazon plans to roll out 3,000 cashier-less Amazon Go stores over the next 4 years.

Of course, I am an intrinsic value investor, which means to value Amazon, one has to look out to the point where it becomes a "mature" company, which I put into a 10-year DCF.

For a company as large and multi-faceted as Amazon, however, drilling down into each segment is akin to a full company valuation in and of itself.

Amazon's Business Segments - building blocks of valuation

Amazon not only breaks out its business broadly (North America, International, AWS) but also by product, each of which, as you can see above are growing at very different rates:

For the purposes of this valuation, I'm going to delve into Amazon's product and service segments rather than by geography.

The product segments are:

Online Store: Direct Sales on website (oldest and largest business revenue-wise, low margin)

Physical Stores: Whole Foods, the soon-to-be Amazon Go store, Amazon 4-Star (low single-digit to mid-single digit operating margins, I assume)

Third Party Services: Fulfillment by Amazon, fee-based business for sellers on the marketplace. (should be high-margin business, I guess mid-teens).

Subscription Services: Prime Subscriptions, as well as ebook and music subscriptions, among other subscription services. (unclear margins)

AWS: the crown jewel in, my opinion: 31% operating margins and 46% growth last quarter, a low-beta business and emerging oligopoly with open-ended growth. The dreamiest business in the world.

Other: Mostly advertising (great margins, relatively new segment, high growth)

First, here is TTM revenue for each product segment, and the revenue average growth rate over the past year ($ in millions):

Source: Amazon SEC filings, calculations by author.

The Revenue Build

Taking the business characteristics of each segment and current growth rates, I extrapolated the revenue growth for each segment over the next ten years. Here is the complete revenue build, with my assumptions below.

Assumptions:

Online Store: This is the largest revenue segment and will likely fall prey to the law of large numbers. Still, over the past 12 months, this segment grew at an average 13.25% revenue growth, though that decelerated to just 11% last quarter.

Still, I think Amazon can still grow its online stores group steadily as more and more young people (who love Amazon) take up the service and the company expands into things like prescription drugs, plus the increasing trend of people moving to e-commerce. As you can see, I have revenue decelerating 200 basis points each of the next 5 years, and then gradually decelerating to a terminal 3% growth rate (slightly behind the 10-year T-note).

Physical Stores: This is Whole Foods… for now. However, this year Amazon opened a few of its own physical stores such as the "Amazon 4-star" store in New York, which features items that have garnered 4 stars and above on the online site. The most exciting element of physical stores going forward will be "Amazon Go," however, the cashier-less stores that Amazon is currently rolling out with its first 5 stores in Seattle, Chicago, and San Francisco last quarter. These stores are fully equipped with advanced technology, such as "computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning" according to the company.

Amazon Go is super-intriguing as it has the potential to really transform how people shop and Amazon has a goal set to open 3,000 Amazon Go stores by 2021. This is exciting as this has the potential to add incremental revenue to and since these stores won't have cashiers, have the potential to be much more profitable than the average convenience store of low to mid-single digit margins.

Still, these stores will grow from zero to a significant amount and it will take a while for the stores to expand Whole Foods' large base of roughly $17 billion in revenue.

Whole Foods was only growing in the low-mid single digits when Amazon bought it and Amazon has cut prices, so I'm unsure if Whole Foods is even growing its top line much at the moment. I estimate that the physical store segment can grow about 10% for the next 5 years before decelerating to roughly 3% terminal growth. This accounts for lower growth at Whole Foods but hyper-growth of Amazon Go.

3rd-Party Sales: This fee-based segment, in which Amazon handles fulfillment and delivery for 3rd parties (but doesn't actually carry the inventory), is a key towards the core profitability of the e-commerce segment. This is the second-best business Amazon has next to AWS (okay, maybe advertising, but this is much bigger at the moment). It's highly appealing because it is more of a less-risky fee-based business that leverages the company's hard-to-replicated fulfillment and distribution network.

That segment grew at an average rate of 36.25% in the last twelve months and 32% last quarter. I project that third-party sales will decelerate 500 bps per year for the next five years before decelerating to 3% terminal growth in year 10 while growing in profitability.

Subscription Services: This includes not only Prime but also, "monthly fees associated with Amazon Prime membership, as well as audiobook, digital video, e-book, digital music, and other non-AWS subscription services."

It's a little difficult to parse out Prime versus these other services, but I'd bet Prime makes up the vast majority of the $12 billion in trailing subscription revenues. Amazon raised the Price of Prime by 20% in the meantime between last year and this year, but that's not enough to explain the huge 52.5% average growth over the past twelve months. I don't think Prime grew its subscriber count by 30% either since it's already so large at around 100 million members. So, these other subscriptions, including e-books, music, and non-AWS services are likely growing as well.

In any case, I estimate that growth will immediately decelerate to 30% from 52% (due to the one-time hike of Prime - though I think the company can probably continue to hike Prime prices at some point in the future) and then decelerate another 500 bps for the next 5 years, and then decelerate to 3% growth in year 10. It will reach $40 billion in 2029, up from $12 billion today.

Prime has a long runway for growth. For instance, if you think that Prime would still be a good deal at $199 per year (and that Amazon will continue to raise prices), that is a nearly double of revenue right there, without any further subscriber growth. In addition, Prime is cheaper overseas in international markets than in the US (it costs only $85 in German, $35 in Japan, and $25 in Italy, for instance), leading to more potential increases there (source: Forbes).

Said Amazon exec Brian T Olavsky on the last conference call:

We're very pleased with the renewal data and annual sign up data that we've seen. Since then, program remains very strong, both in membership and engagement, and a lot of our video content, music and shipping definitely as well as other Prime Benefits. We just continue to see that ramp up, not only in the U.S., but in other countries." Amazon Q3 Conference Call

AWS: Ah, the crown jewel of the company - in fact, I'd go so far to say that AWS accounts for the majority of Amazon's value. This is due to its huge growth prospects, high margins, barriers to entry, and utility-like low-risk profile. Last quarter, the company recorded 46% revenue growth, an acceleration from Q3 2017's 42%. It's remarkable that a business that big and growing that fast can actually accelerate, but.. it did.

In addition, AWS expanded its operating margin to 31%, up from 25.5% in the year-ago quarter, showing the incredible operating margin the company is getting. AWS has a 7-year head-start on rivals Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and others and has continuously lowered prices (not unlike Google's consistent lowering price-per-click even as ads skyrocket). Consistent price cuts lead to demand elasticity and widen Amazon's competitive advantages over its rivals and any potential newcomers. Said executive David Fildes:

So it's easy to lower prices, but it's much harder to be able to afford the lower prices and that's something we work very hard in all our businesses, including AWS to do that. So when you look at AWS now, we've lowered prices 67 times since we launched, including a few more in the last few months. So those pre-OC price reductions are a normal part of our business for us." Amazon Q3 Conference Call

Being able to accelerate growth and expand margins while lowering prices is pretty incredible. Still, erring on the side of what I would call conservative (you may not), I have AWS decelerating by 500 bps each year for the next 5 years (despite this year's acceleration) before decelerating in the next 5 years down to a 3.5% growth rate in year 10 (slightly higher than the rest of the company). This still projects AWS revenue growth over 40% next year, 35% the following year, and on down. The result is a $150 billion business in 10 years, up from $23 billion over the past twelve months. Ambitious? Maybe...

Other: Finally, "other revenue," which is mostly advertising, had a huge 111% average growth rate over the past twelve months as large advertisers realized the power of prime ad spots on Amazon's online marketplace (since these spots are so close to the point of purchase). It's not unlike how retailers used to charge an arm and a leg for prime shelf space in supermarkets (this is the online version of that, essentially).

I obviously don't project 100% growth in the foreseeable future, and I have manually put in a non-uniform deceleration to 60%, 40%, 30%, 22.5%, and 15%, before decelerating to a year 10 growth rate of 3%.

This may seem ambitious, as it yields $50 billion in revenue in 10 years (a little less than Facebook's (FB) current revenue), but when you consider how fast Google and Facebook are growing at their size (they too will be much bigger in 10 years), it's certainly not out of the question, especially if Amazon can bring these tools to overseas markets and India as well, where the company has a very strong presence.

Combined Revenue Growth Is...

All told, I project Amazon to just about triple revenues over the next 10 years to $616 billion, up from $219 billion today.

For the purposes of the overall model, I'd look to pave out a uniform 5-year CAGR before another 5-year deceleration period down to 3% terminal growth in year 10 (just below the 10-year T-Note).

To reach my number, Amazon would have to grow at about a 14.3% annual growth rate for 5 years, before the deceleration over the next 5. That's far below Amazon's growth rate of the last five years obviously, but the law of large numbers necessitates some likely deceleration.

However, the growth should remain solid for many years as AWS makes up a larger and larger part of the business, growing at a higher rate than e-commerce.

There is also the international segment upside as well (especially India), as that segment is only about 27.5% of the business today and is not growing as fast as it could be (it's slower than North America, in fact).

This brings me to this all-in-all top line model for the next 10 years that looks like this:

The makeup of Amazon's revenue will also shift over the next decade, as well as the margin profile of the company, as the mix shift in revenue towards higher-margin businesses should lead to margin expansion, most notably AWS.

Current Revenue projections: Amazon company filings. Year 10 estimates by author. Charts by author.

Next, I'll delve into arguably the most consequential factor in the valuation, which is margins and returns on capital, both today, and then looking 10 years out, based on this shifting revenue mix.

Disclaimer: All information contained herein is provided "as is" and Billy Duberstein expressly disclaims making any express or implied warranties with respect to the fitness of the information contained herein for any particular usage, application or purpose. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. Prior to making any investment decision, you should consult with professional financial, legal and tax advisors to determine the appropriateness of the risks associated with such an investment. No assurance can be given that the objectives of a particular investment will be achieved or that an investor will receive a return of all or part of his or her investment. In no event shall Mr. Duberstein be responsible or liable for the correctness of any material used herein or for any damage or lost opportunities resulting from the use of such material. The information contained herein may not be copied, reproduced, published or distributed in any way without the prior written consent of Mr. Duberstein. Mr. Duberstein and the terms, logos, and marks included herein that identify Mr. Duberstein 's services and products are proprietary materials. The use of such terms, logos, and marks without the express written consent of Mr. Duberstein is strictly prohibited.

Subscribers to the "Fat Pitch Expedition" received an early look at the complete valuation model on Amazon as well as other exceptional value investing opportunities in our "Fat Pitch" portfolio. In addition to models and new ideas, "Fat Pitch" subscribers also receive ideas on position sizing and options trades around our best ideas, and real-time reactions to new company developments in our portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOG, MSFT, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.