Hartford Financial Services Group: 6% Preferred Stock Begins Trading On NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE: HIG)

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the424B2 Filing by Hartford Financial Services Group - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 12M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $300M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Hartford Financial Services Group 6.00% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (NYSE: HIG-G) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.00% and has a par value of $25. The new preferred stock is expected to be rated a 'BBB-' from Standard & Poor's and is callable as of 11/15/2023. Currently, the new issue trades at its par value at a price of $25.00 has a 6.20% Current Yield and Yield-to-Call.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., incorporated on December 9, 1985, is a holding company for insurance and financial services subsidiaries. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, group life and disability products, and mutual funds and exchange-traded products to individual and business customers in the United States. The Company's segments include Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Corporate. The Company administers life insurance and annuity products previously sold.

Source: Reuters.com | The Hartford Financial Services Group

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, HIG:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the company is expected to pay a $1.10 annual dividend on its common stock. With a market price of $45.32, the current yield of HIG is 2.43%. As an absolute value, this means it pays a $394.26M yearly dividend expenses for the common stock. For comparison, the yearly dividend for the newly issued Series G Preferred Stocks by the company is $18M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $16.21B, The Hartford Financial Services Group is one of the biggest companies in the ' Property & Casualty Insurance ' sector (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of The Hartford Financial Services Group's capital structure as of its last Quarterly Report in September 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2018, HIG had a total debt of $4.676B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series G preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the all other issued preferred stocks. At this point, HIG-G is the only outstanding preferred stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Family

HIG has one outstanding baby bond: Hartford Financial Services Group 7.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures 2042 (NYSE: HGH). Some more information about the issue can be found in the following chart:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

HGH pay a not-qualified fixed interest at a rate of 7.875% before 04/15/2022 and then switches to paying a floating rate interest at a rate of the Three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.596%. It bears a 'BBB+' Standart&Poor's rating, is callable as of 04/15/2022 and maturing as of 04/15/2042. With a price of $27.74, the baby bond has a YTC of 4.68% and YTM of 7.02%.

If we have to compare the baby bond with the newly issued preferred stock, we can easily notice that the preferred have a better Yield-to-Worst, at the rate of 6.20%. However, if we look deeper, the 4.68% Yield-to-Call of HGH doesn't seem so bad. It becomes callable a year and a half earlier, has a better rating and stands higher in the capital structure. Moreover, unlike HIG-G, with its floating component, HGH is better protected from the current interest rate hiking. As a conclusion, I would give an advantage to the company's baby bond.

Furthermore, there are several Corporate Bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I chose a fixed-rate bond that has the closest maturity date to the call date of the newly issued preferred stock, the 2022 Corporate Bond. Some information about the bond could be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | HIG3840394

HIG3840394, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a 'BBB+' and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 3.84%. This should be compared to the 6.20% Yield-to-Call of HIG-G, but when making that comparison, do remember that its YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2023. This result in a yield margin of around 2.4% between the two securities, which, despite the higher rating and the closer maturity date of the Corporate Bond, seems to be a little too high, especially given how well capitalized HIG seems to be.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the 'Property & Casualty Insurance' sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend rate and has a par value of $25, by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, let's remove the preferred stocks issued by AFSI and MHLD as these two companies have a lot of problems:

Source: Author's database

And now the investment grade only:

Source: Author's database

AXS-D and RNR-E are off this chart because of their 84% and 94% Yield-to-Call.

All BBB- Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25 and a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating.

Source: Author's database

Take a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

The Issuer may, at its option, redeem the preferred stock (NYSE:I) in whole but not in part, at any time prior to November 15, 2023, within 90 days after the occurrence of a “regulatory capital event” (as defined in the preliminary prospectus) or (II) in whole or in part, from time to time, on or after November 15, 2023, in each case (I) and (II), at a redemption price equal to $25,000 per share of preferred stock (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share), plus an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid dividends per share that have accrued but not been declared and paid for the then-current dividend period to, but excluding, such redemption date.

Source: FWP Filing by The Hartford Financial Services Group

Use of Proceeds

We expect to receive net proceeds from this offering of approximately $290 million, after the underwriting discount and estimated expenses (or approximately $334 million assuming the exercise by the underwriters of the over-allotment option in full). We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for various purposes, which may include repayment of our 6.000% Senior Notes due January 15, 2019, the acquisition of Navigators Group, and general corporate purposes, such as interest on debt and common stockholders’ dividends (if and when declared by our board of directors, or a duly authorized committee of the board).

Source: 424B5 Filing by The Hartford Financial Services Group

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $300M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of HIG-G after its first six months trading on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock HIG-G. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.