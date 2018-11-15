ProShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF And Holdings Review For Buys

Active Investment Management regularly provides better cumulative gain experiences for flexibly committed capital than buy & hold wherever the positions taken are in price-volatile issues. Volatility = opportunity, not risk.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X ETF (LABU) holds many of these stocks and is an efficient, risk-managed way to own them – from time to time – not perpetually.

Biotech Developer recent price behavior

Biotech developer stocks are notoriously volatile, due to their representation of research activities which are speculative in nature, and the subject of well-publicized investment losses when trials fail. An economic or general uncertainty override exacerbates the condition. Figure 1 shows for the leveraged ETF, the Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X ETF (NYSEARCA:LABU), how prices and MM price range forecasts have reflected the group's experience weekly over the past 2 years.

Figure 1

This is NOT a conventional “technical analysis chart” of PAST market price history. Its vertical bars are a record of the forward-looking price ranges, made live in real time, with closing market prices at that date splitting the forecast range into upside and downside projected prospects. Explanation of the forecast sources and uses is available for the uninitiated here.

The green verticals indicate points in time when the ETF (and its biotech-developer stock holdings) were (mostly) priced advantageously. Subsequent heavy-dot market close prices above the tops of prior forecasts (as sell targets) indicate the effectiveness of active management strategies using this information. Tan verticals offer the opposite.

The current recovery Reward~Risk picture for stocks

Figure 2 shows the Friday close trade-offs between MM upside price forecasts for individual biotech developer stocks and the average actual worst-case price-drawdown experiences following their prior forecasts with upside-to-downside proportions like those currently being seen.

Figure 2

The most attractively positioned stocks in this picture are at locations down and to the right , like the First Trust Biotech ETF (FBT) at location [14], the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) at location [21], Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) at [30], Haemonetics (HAE) at [37], and Seattle Genetics (SGEN) at [32]. PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) at [4] is the product of only 3 prior forecasts, which we regard as insufficient to prompt commitment of capital to risk.

It is LABU’s relationship at [49] to the bulk of other Biotech Developer stocks at this point in time which urges its buy as of particular advantage to the Active Investment Strategy-employing investor. It is hiding halfway up at the right-hand margin of the R~R picture here. A fuller examination of LABU’s follow-through experiences are necessary to understand why it may be of special interest. They are provided in Figures 3 and 4.

Figure 3

This is a more detailed update of Figure 1, which was a two-year-long history of LABU’s Market-Maker hedging-derived forecasts of likely coming ranges of price, taken weekly. This is a shorter, more detailed picture of those forecasts taken daily over the past 6 months.

It shows how, as the heavy-dot market prices declined, price range expectations grudgingly also declined until in the last few days some price and expectations firming has appeared. It is not clear that a turning point has been reached, but we can look to prior experiences of this ETF’s similar forecasts to see how the market subsequently responded.

The similar forecasts are defined by the balance of upside-to-downside price change prospects indicated by the current market price for the subject ETF. Those proportions were defined by risk avoidance market-makers [MMs] sought to make possible large-money trades in LABU. We measure what proportion of the whole possible range lies below the current price, and label it the Range Index. [RI]

The current RI of 7 indicates 12 times as much upside price potential as price drawdown exposure. That set of proportions has occurred 10 times before in the over 3 years of daily monitoring of LABU (780 market days).

What followed was a net price gain, on average (including losses) of +20.3%. Gains were achieved in 9 out of the 10 cases, or 90% of the time, losses only in 31 of the 10. Not perfect, but not bad. It gives us something important to compare with other ways (securities) to put the capital to work.

So we need other investment candidates for comparisons. Figure 4 does that, taking the row of data from Figure 3 from the prior day’s similar pictures of other Biotech ETF forecast histories.

Figure 4

This table has data for other ETFs in LABU’s same order by columns [A] to [N], and has added some interesting analysis in columns [O] and beyond.

Our interest is mainly in both the quality of expected (hoped for) future outcomes as well as their scale, or size. We saw that LABU in prior forecasts at RIs of 11 gained +19.7%, larger than any others in Figure 4, column [ I ]. And they were reliable to produce a profit 85% of the time.

But in the few times when they took a loss, it was -13%, larger than all but one other in column [F]. That shouldn’t be surprising, since LABU’s holdings included (appropriate) derivative securities that provided a multiple effect (leverage) on price changes. Along with BIB and UBIO, LABU has heightened forecast gain prospects in [E] as well as bigger risk exposure experiences in [F].

What matters in this trade-off of Reward and Risk is how satisfying the outcomes are, and that can be a very personal matter. If the investor likes the feel of over +20% gains enough of the time to not worry much when he/she is underwater of a price drawdown more than 1/8th of the capital at risk (-12.5%) then, “it’s just the cost of doing business.” But if there are near-term plans for other uses of that capital, a forced near-term loss of that amount might be a big concern.

Still, how to make that trade-off when the payoff may be only half as much? Well, if the loss potential is only one-quarter as much (-3.6% vs. -13.6%), then maybe one may be better off living less dangerously. Consider the comparison of LABU with the First Trust Biotech ETF. Its experience at its now forecast RI of 13 (8 times as much upside as down) and worst-case interim drawdowns of only -3%. Perhaps more importantly, out of FBT’s 16 prior RI forecasts (in 5 years, not just 3) all 16 turned out to be at a profit in the less than 3 months at risk.

So a way to compare different situations is to match the Win Odds [H] for LABU of 85% on the Realized Payoffs [I] of +19.7 and the Loss Odds (100-15) on the -13.6% drawdowns (columns [O] and [P], net of [Q] with the same for FBT. The Odds-Weighted Net [Q] is +9.1% for FBT and +14.7% for LABU. Is the +5.6% difference an adequate payment for the greater risk? It’s your call, nobody else’s.

In some cases, the typical length of position holding time it takes to get the results may make a difference. In this example, 37 market days by FBT and 28 by LABU only accentuate the speed race for LABU, with a net of 52.5 bp/day compared to FBT’s 24.6. Or in more usual measures ½% a day vs. ¼%. That’s not trivial, since a +20 bp/day maintained for a year is a bit better than a +100% CAGR.

In a further comparison with another leveraged biotech ETF, the ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotech ETF (BIB), FBT is easily a more likely favored investment. BIB’s upside price change average [E] from its 13 RI forecast is +13% compared to worst-case encounters of -11%, [F] where Win odds are only 77 and realized payoffs of only +6.2% are two-thirds of FBT’s +9.1%. Accounting for the smaller scale, worse odds, the Net [Q] score of +2.1% is way below FBT’s +9.1%.

Conclusion

Where determination to achieve accumulated portfolio capital as rapidly as practical allows the encounter of larger risks from time to time infrequently, today’s price of the Direxion Daily Biotech 3x Bull ETF is an attractive proposition, compared to the situations presented by other Biotech-oriented ETFs.

Where a more cautious set of circumstances argues for a less aggressive, but still superior likely outcome of capital growth, the First Trust Biotech ETF is very competitively priced for near-term prospects among Biotech ETFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LABU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.