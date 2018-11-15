AT&T: What You Should Be Closely Watching

This is an income name, and so it should be all about dividend safety.

We believe it is time to check back in on our top dividend stock holding, AT&T (NYSE:T), as we have been accumulating additional shares after the most recent pullback which took the stock under $30 and drove the yield to over 6.6%. While we have covered this name quite a bit over the years, we want to talk about performance and why we believe that while growth is currently lacking, it is an ideal name to own for a safe dividend. It is our belief that AT&T had a so-so Q3, but the fundamentals remain in good shape.

Make no mistake, AT&T has had a volatile two years of trading, which has seen shares over time move lower, to sub $30 for a brief stint here in fall 2018. Some quarters have been stellar, while others have been tough. With this volatility, we have seen numerous acquisitions, including the highly controversial acquisition of Time Warner, or as it is now known, WarnerMedia. We still believe it will take several quarters for any synergies to be fully experienced, but the synergistic effects are already having a remarkable impact.

At the end of the day, AT&T is a long term, multi-decade holding for us. We believe that unlike so many of the trades we make, this is one of the names that you can buy and tuck away for decades, checking in on dividend growth and fiscal performance periodically. We bought the recent dip under $30 a share and encouraged a rare short-term buy call over at BAD BEAT Investing. That said, the name should be a long-term play for most investors. Let us discuss the critical metrics that we believe you need to monitor quarterly for this dividend juggernaut.

Our impression of Q3

Q3 actually went in the opposite direction that we anticipated, at least for the headline results. Obviously, we realize some quarters AT&T beats, while some quarters it misses. In this case, the name fell short versus our earnings expectations while surpassing our anticipated result on the top line. In general, mobile revenue was up as were WarnerMedia revenues. But weakness was seen in its Entertainment Group, Business Wireline, and Latin American segments, while expenses were a bit high, weighing on margins.

Given the overall results, we were surprised at the major selloff. If anything, we felt a point or two down would have been more than enough of a reaction, because it was not a disaster. Our biggest concern is in the Entertainment Group short-term, where revenues and EBITDA are down this year, but we note that the dividend is still comfortably covered. Give it time to regroup. That is our opinion. Let us delve deeper.

More on the top line

There is no doubt that revenues started trending flat-to-down in recent quarters. Of course, with WarnerMedia, there has been a positive impact on the top line of course. We also were anticipating a bump this quarter, including WarnerMedia, simply based on our prior 2018 projections and the trajectory of recent performance. Our expectations were surpassed by nearly $200 million:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, revenues had left something to be desired in past years. All in all, our revenue expectations were slightly more bullish relative to the pack. Analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus $45.4 billion. We were targeting $45.5 billion for this metric, as we felt the impacts in the Entertainment Group would be offset by gains in WarnerMedia. The latter outperformed. The posted result of $45.7 billion is strong.

WarnerMedia was solid, as was Consumer Mobile. We were pleased here. Of course, the Entertainment Group is where issues have been, so we want to point out what we are seeing in video subs. The company added 49,000 net DirecTV Now subs. However, there were big losses in traditional video again. Traditional video lost 346,000 subs. That was much more than expected. This continues to be an area we will closely watch as we move into 2019. What about earnings?

Earnings performance

Earnings came up short relative to what we anticipated. We were looking for $0.93, and this figure was missed:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings per share were expected to be around $0.94 consensus. Our thought process to arrive at our estimate of $0.93 per share resulted from expected changes in share count, and expense growth as WarnerMedia integration and promotional activity in Entertainment to gain customers was expected. We also held slightly more liberal revenue expectations. As you can see, the actual earnings did increase to $0.90. This is adjusting for $0.25 of costs for amortization, merger- and integration-related expenses and other items. The results missed consensus and our expectations, and was in large part thanks to expense results. The operating expenses were $38.5 billion versus $33.9 billion. Adjusting for accounting regulation changes and merger costs, operating expenses were even higher, at $39.9 billion.

Where we see earnings going

We were pleased with the rise in revenues, and this can help boost earnings. Although we were hit by slightly higher than expected expenses, we cannot forget the positive impact of share repurchases. As we look ahead, we see repurchases occurring. While this will be positive, investors should still anticipate high merger expenses pressuring GAAP earnings while revenues shoot higher. As far as the Entertainment Group is concerned, we truly believe that the company has got to do more to address video subscriber churn. This was a soft spot in the quarter. That said, we currently expect 2018 EPS to be about $3.56-$3.59.

Shifting to the reason we are adding to our holdings, we are buying these earnings to have a nice dividend paying stock. At a 6.6% yield, it is hard to ignore AT&T. Still, we need to make sure the dividend is safe.

A look at operational cash

We have to get a look at the balance sheet and specifically at cash flow to have a better understanding of the dividend and its safety. Knowing WarnerMedia would bring in upwards of $2.5 billion in operating cash or so, we expected about $12.0-$12.5 billion in operational cash stemming from our revenue expectation of $45.5 billion. Operating cash flow met this expectation, and of course grew from last year:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the revenue figure helped boost operational cash above $12.0 billion. Without WarnerMedia, cash from operating activities would have faced pressure, or at best, level off. This metric matters because it impacts free cash flows. Free cash flow is a critical metric for the dividend.

Free cash flow

We expected free cash flows to exceed last year's pace slightly without WarnerMedia, but with it, we were eyeing $6.3-$7.0 billion depending on operating cash and capex. With capex at $5.9 billion, we see free cash flow was up nicely:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We felt our year-over-year expectations were reasonable at $6.3-$7.0 billion for free cash flow. The first full quarter after a merger can be tough to pinpoint, but we felt our estimates were solid. Of course, coming into this quarter, we expected free cash flow to ramp up in H2 2018, as this is a seasonally stronger period, and we are seeing the WarnerMedia asset impact as well now. This is a metric we will closely watch for in the next few quarters. Still, this increase from last year was very solid. But what about in context of the dividends being paid?

The dividend payout ratio

We went over the cash flow numbers to better understand the safety of the dividend. As we have said before, the dividend payout ratio is the most critical indicator to keep an eye on for a name like AT&T. The payout ratios have been volatile for the company. In some quarters, AT&T has paid out more in dividends than in free cash flow. We were however eyeballing a comfortable payout ratio under 60% for the quarter, as Q3 historically has a safe payout. Of course, with dividend hikes and share issuance, the total dividends paid out were up to $3.63 billion. With free cash flow of $6.5 billion, we were pleased with the payout ratio in historical context:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the dividend payout ratio was 56.1%, lower than our goal of seeing 60%, which is great. The slight increase stems from the higher dividend and more shares being paid a dividend, despite operational and free cash flows rising.

Dividend is secure

We know the dividend has been hiked again, and it will be hiked for 2019, rest assured. Still, we expect that the dividend will be more than covered by free cash flow. While a dividend hike can cause an increase in the payout ratio if free cash flow stays above $20 billion and comes in around $21-$23 billion in 2019, we project the payout ratio will remain at levels we consider safe (70% or less).

One quick word on debt, which aside from weakness in video subs, is the biggest threat to the company. There is a lot of debt. The company has a net debt balance of $174 billion (that's $183 billion minus the $9 billion in cash and equivalents). That is sizable. Debt repayment each quarter, and the sale of assets to help fund some of this debt, is what we need to watch. One good sign is the company is "on track to get to the 2.5x debt-to-EBITDA range" by the end of 2019, according to management in the earnings release.

Our take on the stock

The yield is a safe 6.6% here. The dividend will be covered. We are buyers. While the stock has had no growth in a decade, that could change and is why we pushed the name sub $30. While not a stock we tend to trade, there is the potential for a bounce. Regardless, this is an income name at fire sale prices. We plan to hold for 30 years plus and wait for major selloffs like the one we have just experienced to add more.

We welcome your comments. What do you think?

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.