Tin: Deep Tightness On The Horizon

Yet, it has underperformed its peers since 2017, despite its tight fundamentals.

Tin prices in perspective

Tin is the most resilient among the industrial metals so far this year. While the LME 3M tin price is down only 3% on the year, the London Metal Exchange Index (LMEX) has tumbled around 16%.

However, tin has remained the laggard of its complex since 2017. In fact, this is the only LME base metal in negative territory since 2017, down 8%.

Because tin is a relatively small market, most investors tend to overlook its constructive prospects. In this brief note, I would like to focus on the supply side of the tin market, and more particularly, discuss Chinese supply dynamics and the implications for the global balance of the market and tin prices.

Focus on China's refined tin production

China's refined production accounts for 50% of global refined production. The resilience of China's refined production over the past two years has primarily been driven by enough supply ore availability from Myanmar, which accounts for 99% of Chinese tin ore imports. However, Myanmar's ore availability does not stem from production but stock-builds. Interestingly, the International Tin Association estimates that Myanmar's ore stocks have tumbled by around 80% over the past year, from 1.9 million tonnes in early July last year to about 400,000 tonnes in late October this year.

The depletion of Myanmar's tin ore has already started to being felt. The latest data from China customs showed that China imported a gross total of 14,695 tonnes of tin ore and concentrate in September 2018, with an estimated tin content of 3,700 tonnes, down by 26% both month-on-month and year-on-year.

This suggests that Chinese imports of tin-in concentrate from Myanmar are likely to weaken in the coming months, which should result in weaker Chinese refined tin production.

Expect the tightness in the refined tin market to deepen

This is likely to intensify the structural deficit of the global refined tin market.

Source: WBMS

According to the World Bureau of Metal Statistics (WBMS), the refined tin market has been in a structural deficit since 2015. Although the deficit has eased in the course of 2018, thanks to resilient Chinese refined tin production, the deficit could deepen next year on the back of weaker Chinese refined tin production driven by smaller tin ore shipments from Myanmar.

Since exchange inventories (LME and SHFE) are at fairly low level (around 11,000 tonnes or 3% of global consumption), the impact of a further tightening of the refined tin market on tin prices is likely to be significant.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN

To play a rally in tin prices over the coming months, I propose the iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB), which allows investors to have exposure to the Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return.

The Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return (the "Tin Sub-Index") is designed to be a benchmark for tin as an asset class and is currently composed of one futures contract on the commodity of tin, which is included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, and rolled every other month.

For instance, a futures contract purchased in November 2018 may specify a January 2019 expiration date. As time passes, the contract expiring in January 2019 may be replaced by a contract for delivery in March 2019. This process is referred to as "rolling."

If the tin market is in contango (spot < forward), the purchase of the January 2019 contract would take place at a price that is higher than the sale price of the November 2018 contract, thereby resulting in a negative roll and affecting the value of the Tin Sub-Index negatively.

If the tin market is in backwardation (spot > forward), the purchase of the January 2019 contract would take place at a price that is lower than the sale price of the November 2018 contract, thereby resulting in a positive roll and affecting the value of the Tin Sub-Index positively.

Interestingly, the forward curve of the tin market is in structural backwardation due to the tight fundamentals of the tin market. This will therefore result in a positive roll yield on top of the appreciation in forward tin prices.

As an ETN, this product is riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and has no principal protection. It is important to understand that the return on JJTB is linked to the performance of Tin Sub-Index, but is not equivalent to investing directly in the Tin Sub-Index due to a number of factors that influence the value of the ETN regardless of the value of the Tin Sub-Index. As highlighted in the prospectus, these factors include the supply and demand for the ETN, the general interest rate environment, the creditworthiness of Barclays Bank plc, the issuer. However, I believe that JJTB will be able to replicate the value of the Tin Sub-Index relatively well, judging by historical standards, as can be seen below.

Its expense ratio is 0.45%, which is relatively low.

As of November 13, 2018, JJTB's market capitalization (closing note value x ETNs outstanding) was $4.15 million with about 86,445 outstanding shares.

The main downside risk to being long tin is a hard-landing in China since the latter consumes around half of global tin consumption. Given the escalation of the US-China trade dispute, I contend that Chinese economic growth could be impacted in the medium term. However, I expect Chinese authorities to do whatever it takes to tackle any external risk to avoid an ugly deleveraging. The series of easing measures implemented since this summer reinforces my view. Further, the latest China's trade numbers for October, which should be stronger-than-expected growth in imports, suggests that domestic demand remains positive.

Final note

