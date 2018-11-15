Amazon Is Delivering Solid Growth In India

India is one of the fastest growing countries in the world, and it is a nation that international companies are turning to, in order to capitalize on the country’s growing youth population and increasing use of Internet services. Amazon (AMZN) has been investing heavily in the country, in order to develop a strong foundation there to drive future growth for Amazon’s shareholders.

Strong wholesale growth

Amazon wholesale unit in India delivered revenue growth of 73% to about $1.69 billion (Rs 12,224 crore) in the fiscal year of 2017-2018. Its growth rate even surpassed that of Flipkart, its main competitor in India, which only delivered 40% growth over the same period.

Amazon India uses its wholesale unit as a distribution channel that sources products from brands directly and then supplies these to third-party vendors that sell the goods on Amazon’s website. This gives Amazon a lot more control over the supply chain, and more specifically the quality of products that are sold on their website through third-party vendors.

Amazon Cloud showing strong growth in India

On top of the strong sales growth numbers Amazon has been delivering in India, the company has also been experiencing solid growth in its cloud and data storage business in India. Amazon posted earnings of $296.55 million (Rs 21.74 billion) for fiscal year 2018. This marks a 200% increase from the previous fiscal year. In fact, Amazon has also been successful in becoming the cloud services provider to the Indian government and its entities such as the Reserve Bank of India, further enhancing its status as a cloud service provider over its competitors in India.

Amazon’s India marketplace is still unprofitable

While Amazon has been delivering strong growth in other units, its main unit ‘Amazon Seller Services’, which is the Indian version of its predominant marketplace, is still unprofitable. For the financial year 2018 in India, the company reported revenue growth of 57.5% to $684.68 million for the unit. However, the company also reported a loss of $873.49 million. The loss is a result of the heavy investments the company is making in India. In fact, the company has committed this year to spending an additional $2 billion in the country, which is on top of its previous commitment of investing $5 billion.

These numbers out of India come amid the recent Q3 earnings report from Amazon, which revealed that the company made a loss of $385 million for its International segment (which includes India), as shown in the chart below.

The main reason behind the losses here are the heavy investments being made in India. While the losses have been narrowing over the past several quarters, competition in the Indian market is fierce. Amazon currently holds a 31% market share in the Indian e-commerce market, while its main competitor, Flipkart, holds a 32% market share, according to data from QRIUS.

As a result, the market is very price competitive. Moreover, Amazon has been taking notable initiatives in the country to increase its presence and sales there. Amid the Diwali festival season in India, Amazon had been offering discounts across its product ranges to Indian consumers since beginning of October, which Amazon refers to as ‘Amazon’s Great Indian Festival’. The company reported 60% increase in the number of customers as a result of this initiative this quarter.

Nevertheless, while offering consumers price discounts to increase sales and staying competitive is essential, it also compromises the profits Amazon is able to generate from the geographical region. Competition from Flipkart is not going away any time soon, and the market is only going to get more competitively intense as more players enter the Indian e-commerce market. Therefore, Amazon will certainly not be able to raise prices in India to generate more profits and cash flow for its shareholders any time in the near future due to the highly competitive nature of the market.

According to data from Morningstar, Amazon currently has Trailing Twelve Month Free Cash Flow of $13.36B. Hence it is in a strong position to engage in price competition with Flipkart to maintain and grow market share. However, while Amazon is financially capable of allocating more cash flow towards becoming more price competitive in India, the prospects for generating higher cash flow from the geographical region seem less promising in the nearby future due to the intense level of competition there. The current Price to Cash Flow ratio of Amazon is 29.9, which is already quite lofty in comparison to the industry average of 7.3. And if more cash flow is spent in India than is generated in the country, then shareholders could witness the cash flows declining and the stock potentially becoming more expensive on a price to cash flow basis.

Nevertheless, Amazon is a solid company that holds various other strengths over its rival Flipkart. Through its Prime service for just $1.90 a month (in India), Amazon not only offers cost-effective and faster delivery for packages, but also offers video and music-streaming services. While Flipkart is considering also entering the video-streaming industry, Amazon is already offering this service to its subscribers for a very cheap price, whereas Flipkart (already burning cash) would have to spend large amounts of capital to start competing with Amazon in this field. Hence, Amazon’s alternative service-providing strengths may reduce its need to spend large amounts of free cash flow to compete with Flipkart. Keep in mind that price competition is just one factor, and the range and quality of services a company offers is another very important factor, which Amazon is already very successful at.

Bottom Line

India is one of the fastest growing nations in the world and it is a country which Amazon is counting on to drive future growth of the company. While the company has been investing heavily in this geographic region, which has resulted in losses for its international segment, the investments certainly are paying off in terms of growing sales revenue. Its success and potential in India offers another solid reason for Amazon bulls to buy the stock and hold for the long-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.