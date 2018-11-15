Trupanion: Is Petinsurancereview.com Independant?

Petinsurancereview.com does not seem to be a fully independent as it is owned by a UK based "digital marketing agency" named Equimedia.

My concern was that petinsurancereview.com was part of the marketing effort not an actually "neutral" review site for consumers.

After noticing that several veterinarian clinics used the same or similar language in marketing Trupanion I looked at the "neutral" review site petinsurancereview.com that is cited in the marketing materials.

If you have not been following the $TRUP story with me you should know the ground rules. In August I published the core thesis around the valuation of TRUP being between $20/share and $10/share depending on their growth rate and the amount of regulatory overhang the company would experience over the coming years (LINK). The core thesis is that companies in hypergrowth mode garner massive valuation and then - in the process of fighting to maintain those valuations - cut corners on compliance. I still believe that TRUP is fundamentally overvalued and target the lower end of my range for a variety of reasons.

A few days ago I published, "Trupanion: NAIC To Address Pet Insurance This Weekend" the intention was to better explain (via a few examples) why the state insurance commissioners would spend an entire year on a white paper. My theory was that they found the same odd examples of inappropriate marketing that I found using google.

In the process of researching that article I found several websites with similar language regarding a "neutral review site" petinsurancereview.com.

The specific language verbatim: "For those of you who enjoy digging deeper and doing some of the research yourself, there’s a great website we recommend you consider: http://www.petinsurancereview.com . This site is neutral and does a good job of presenting the facts about pet insurance and helpful ways to make informed comparisons between different pet insurance companies."

I found this language in Beverton, OR (here) and in St. Augistine, FL (here) and in Dracut, MA (here). So I thought, "lets look at petinsurancereivew.com and determine if it's really neutral and free of conflicts"

Follow Me Down The Rabbit Hole

I'm going to run through the evidence I have gathered quickly here and we can regroup on the backside.

Petinsurancereview.com was bought by "By You LLC" a subsidiary of Equimedia in 2018 - article here. In the article it state clearly that:

"Independent UK digital media agency, equimedia, has announced its entry into the lead generation space with its acquisition of the US–based Pet Insurance Review, for an undisclosed sum."

The ONLY comment that is placed at the bottom of the article is by "Dan Levitan"

Equimedia acquires US-based Pet Insurance Review

Is this the same Dan Levitan is on the BOD of TRUP?

The truth is I don't know, this could be a member of the BOD making a strange comment about Trupanion in a deal that seemingly has nothing to do with them... or it could be an imposter. Either way it got me looking for ties between Equimedia and Trupanion because it looks really odd.

"By You LLC"

A search for "agents" of "By You LLC" yields the following result in Utah.

Source: Utah Agent Search

So I have linked "By You LLC" to Petinsurancereview.com to Equimedia in one screenshot. I feel like this is progress.

But How is this connected to TRUP?

If you scroll down the page you can see that TRUP's insurance arm (American Pet Insurance Company) is listed at an affiliation (alongside Nationwide)

Source: Utah Agent Search

OK Great... When does it get weird?

Source: Linked In

The User Experience Design Manager at Trupanion recently worked with "Equimedia" to help design and build the new Trupanion.com website.

Great... why does anyone care about this?

I can understand the urge to say "so what?" - I have not been able to prove malfeasance - in fact I have not accused anyone of it. However, a few things should be noted as fact:

petinsurancereview.com calls itself a neutral and independent site, but it is owned by a corporation that provides digital marketing solutions and according to linked in has at least some relationship with TRUP (given the linked in profile above). All of these relationships remain undisclosed in the TRUP SEC filings (or at least in the review that I performed). None of these relationships are disclosed to the consumer who is using petinsurancereview.com to make decisions. Equimedia views petinsurancereview.com as a "Lead Generation" site.

Conclusion

In my mind this is simply one more example of the consumer being denied the full information they need to make a proper decision when purchasing pet insurance. Whether it is the Veterinarian channel - or petinsurancereview.com - the multiple potential conflicts should be (and potentially are) causing indigestion for the state regulators. I don't see the state regulatory situation abating in the near term, to me this looks like a multiyear process whereby all the companies in the space will receive examinations of greater frequency and detail.

I remain concerned as to exactly how this language (specifically suggesting a lead generation site, owned by a digital marketing firm, posing as an independent review site) found its way onto the web sites of three different veterinarian clinics in three different states. I am continuing to work that issue.

In the end - we are still talking about an insurance company trading at a massively inflated multiple of book value when compared to the insurance universe. So I maintain my $10/share price target (or ~3x book value).

Disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.