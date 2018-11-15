NACCO Industries Inc.: Terrific Upside In An Overlooked Industry

Introduction

NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) is a company that would typically be considered to be a part of the mining industry and more specifically the mining of coal and lime rock. NC operates surface mines that supply coal under long-term contracts to utility companies that are usually right next to their mines. NC also maintains and operates draglines and other equipment under contracts with sellers of aggregates, primarily lime rock. In total NC operates in 10 surface coal mines and 17 limestone quarries, having delivered more than 37 million tons of coal and 30 million cubic yards of limestone in 2017 (Source:NC SEC Filings).

Within NC’s industry classification there are many other sub classifications that a company can be designated. For example, while NC is closely related to the mining of coal and lime rock, they are not typically (with one exception) exposed to the price of coal which they are mining or have any risk exposure to the market price of that particular commodity. NC generally falls into what is to be considered the “Contractor” bucket which can be somewhat confusing because to some extent their fortunes are tied to the future of the industry in which they work, but in saying that, the economics of their business are significantly different than that of their customers (the “Owners”). At today's stock price I believe that NC presents a very good case for increasing its book value over the next few years well beyond what its market value is trading at today and an investor could see a potential upside of over 100%.

Business Overview

There are two major parts of NC’s coal business, Unconsolidated and Consolidated. In 2017, NACoal received 70% of consolidated revenue from two customers and over 50% of earnings from unconsolidated mines from two customers (Source: NC SEC Filings). NC generally operates in regions where they are able to negotiation favorable cost-plus compensation schemes in their contracts. This would indicate that NC holds a lot of bargaining power due to various reasons including lack of suitable competition. Compare this to the oil sands region in Canada where the speculative boom in the early 2000’s created an environment of massive investment in mining equipment in response to the continual announcement of new projects with long life spans. As these projects got postponed and/or cancelled the region quickly became an area with an overabundance of equipment and labour competing for fewer and fewer scopes.

NC Coal Production History

Today many of the oil sand mining service contractors are compensated on predetermined lump sum or unit rate which reflects a very competitive atmosphere among companies who compete on price and project risk tolerance. Compare this atmosphere with most of the communities in which NC operates which are much smaller, older and have not experienced a period of massive growth (to the same extent) in a very long time. This helps companies like NC when these contracts come up for tender because there is not as much competition built up in the area. With the future of the coal industry in the US still being a bit foggy, there are also not a lot of companies who are willing to enter these markets because they can’t forecast the return on a new business venture that may have only a few more years of existence. That being said, just because an industry may wrap up operations at any given point does not necessarily mean money can not be made in the short term by companies like NC. It is just that it is more dependent on entering the right contract with the right terms to ensure the company protects its downside risk.

The best form of contract to perform work under is one where the contractor is guaranteed to recover their costs and be compensated at a predetermined rate also known as cost-plus arrangements. In many of these cases the Owners are price takers from their Contractors. While NC is not out to start charging the ultimate amount the market can bear, they have the ability to structure their contracts in a way that at least allows them to protect their downside risk and make a profit for the undetermined amount of years left in work that they have for a given customer. So, the work that they are involved in is profitable at their unconsolidated mines and lime rock quarries, the only unknown is the volume of work left.

Contract Compensation Types

There is still some business risk with NC however. Their consolidated mine has reclamation liabilities and their compensation at these mines is linked to a set price of the commodity delivered. If the power plant associated with the mine closes down, NC will be liable for any remaining costs associated with the mines closure which will weigh on profits from other areas of their business. As an investor, our best hope for NC management is to continue focusing on being a Contractor rather than an Owner of any resources and that they allocate all excess capital back to shareholders in an efficient way. The key to investments like this is having a high degree of confidence that management wont’ try to “deworsify”. One can only get a sense of this based on the history of management’s actions and track record. So far NC seems to be doing the right thing. They spun off Hamilton Beach (NYSE: HBB) last year, paid down debt and have been buying back shares. I believe there is enough small opportunities for NC to continue to get more contracts in a cost-plus arrangement in the US over time due to their size, competencies, competition and financial condition.

Valuation

As of NC’s most recent quarterly report they have only $6 million of long-term debt, current assets of $151 million, stockholder’s equity of $240 million and a market capitalization of $233 million (Source: NC SEC Filings). For the first 9 months of NC’s fiscal year they have recorded FCF of just over $25 million which equates to a 10% return on today’s market price with 3 months left in the year to go. Market price today for NC is approximately $33 per share. If I were to consider this a new business venture, I would want to get my $233 million out of this company in as short amount of time as possible just to break even and hope that there is some residual value left over in the company which I could either sell to a new owner or continue owning as a business entity without investing more capital. If I assume the company can produce on average $20-$40 million of owners earnings per year on average I could get my money back in 6-11 years and if I assume that there will be some sort of residual business left over that could be valued at a multiple of 10x then we could expect this stock to double after accounting for the impact of potential buybacks. How do we calculate the probability of this type of event from happening?

2018 Q3 NC Quarterly Report

There is no way to know exactly other than estimating the chances of the company being able to adapt to changing market conditions or that coal opportunities will not disappear over night. This could be a very volatile stock if any of their customers seize production at their plants or greatly reduce their coal requirements. The stock price could be greatly reduced as earnings plummet from the loss of a customer, but given that NC has little debt, they are unlikely to go out of business as long as they don’t splurge on any big investments that require significant capital. If NC collects $30 million of owner’s earnings over the next 5 years, they will have had a total of $150 million to allocate on top of the $240 million of equity they already have tied in the business which could partially be returned to shareholders via buybacks as well as having an entity left over that can still be valued based on future cash flows. Mining is still a very viable long-term business in the US and it would just take NC to find a good niche within the US market that is complimentary to their competencies and skill sets to transition to a new industry if coal were to slowly go away. In my very best-case scenario NC could reduce their shares by up to 50% in the next 5 years and maintain the same level of owner’s earnings which at a multiple 7-10 their stock could be worth up to $60-$90 per share. Now this is in no way guaranteed but with a combination of managements history of allocating capital, the trend of focusing primarily on cost-plus contracts and the expectation that NC can navigate their business to providing services to other Owners that mine a multitude of other commodities, I think NC will still have a viable business in 5 years after collecting and allocating substantial profits back through share buybacks and dividends. The upside is tremendous for NC. I think it is much more likely that NC will still be around in 5 years doing some level of mining work if they can refrain from investing in developing resources and remain conservative with their finances.

