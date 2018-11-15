Aqua America: A Company That Navigates In Known Waters

This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.

Everybody needs water, right? That is exactly why Aqua America (WTR) is a strong growth company in its industry. The company uses an aggressive growth strategy which, in turn, translates to a high-level of expertise. This 10-year dividend growth trail, while not the shiniest, still offers an interesting outlook. The utilities industry is a mitigate area. While some utilities can suffer downtrends on demand, water isn't working in the same way. Latest reported metrics are showing lots of potential, a result of a well-managed business. Keeping this constant demand in mind, I am quite interested to monitor WTR's next quarters.

Understanding the Business

Aqua America provides water and wastewater services to an estimated 3 million clients. Those clients are located throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The Pennsylvania plant is its largest operation, accounting for around 52% of revenues, which, in turn, translates to 74% of its net income.

WTR is a holding company for regulated utilities. Market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Infrastructure LLC and Aqua Resources Inc. In 2016 and 2017, business units were sold, mainly in disposal services, and inspection and repair of sanitary wastewater lines.

Source: 2017 Aqua America's Fact Sheet

One of the management's main focuses resides in growth through acquisitions of regulated utility companies. The 2017 exercise saw four completed acquisitions; 19 completed in 2016 and 16 in 2015. I guess you could say the company built some expertise in that matter.

Growth Vectors

Source: YCharts

Just as the company announced recently, acquisitions of regulated utilities businesses are crucial to WTR's development. The acquisition of Peoples, a gas distribution utility business, builds an impressive infrastructure portfolio for WTR. This all-cash transaction now adds 740,000 customers to the list. Additionally, it shows investors the experience management has acquired throughout years of acquisitions.

If this acquisition wasn't enough, WTR also acquired two wastewater systems; adding another 9,200 customers and an ever-solidified position in its industry.

Latest quarter in a flash

On November 5, the company reported the following results:

EPS of $0.44, missing by $0.01 estimates.

Revenue of $226.14M, missing consensus by $13.62M.

Dividend of $0.219/share, payable on December 1.

CEO and Chairman Chris Franklin commented on those figures:

[…] for the long-term future of the company, we announced our acquisition of Peoples, which will greatly enhance the scale of our company, combining two highly complementary businesses with significant growth potential that will benefit all stakeholders."

Dividend Growth Perspective

The company is now in its 10th year of dividend increase. The way the financials are showing, I strongly believe the company will be able to sustain such a trend. The economic downturn back in 2008 did affect the dividend and the company had to cut back drastically.

Source: YCharts

Looking through the yield, WTR might not be the brightest one. But again, this growth stock has been around for quite some time. Seeing the aggressive acquisition behavior of the management, I am not concerned at all. Slowly but surely, investors can expect a reliable income from WTR.

Source: YCharts

Dip aside, payout figures are in the normal range for a utility company. This leaves room for its acquisition business strategy, but this type of behavior also put a huge stress on available cash. With 3 completed acquisitions in Q2 of 2016, FCF was lacking to support healthy payouts.

Potential Downsides

Risks related to water utilities are mainly found in regulatory laws around the operations as well as the quality delivered for services and products. Maintenance and repairs are a big part of WTR's expenses each year. A sudden change in quality standards could drastically affect margins. Those infrastructures maintenance can't be overlooked.

Another risk coming from WTR's strategy resides in its acquisition behavior. While this strategy proved to be a winning one, it also puts stress on the company's available cash. If unexpected expenses were to occur while in a process of an acquisition, relying on debt with increasing lending rates might not be the best idea.

Valuation

To be trading at 1.5x its PE ratio, WTR needs to sustain some of its figures. Looking at the behavior of the management, I wouldn't be too worried with earnings tumbling down in the near future.

Source: YCharts

Using a DDM, let's figure out if there is still an investment opportunity for WTR's stock. Factoring in a $0.88 annualized dividend, a 7% short-term growth and a 6% long term, which is discounted by a 9% rate, considered a normal level for current markets.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.88 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $60.76 $40.37 $30.18 10% Premium $55.69 $37.01 $27.67 Intrinsic Value $50.63 $33.64 $25.15 10% Discount $45.57 $30.28 $22.64 20% Discount $40.50 $26.91 $20.12

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

The output of the model gives us an intrinsic value of $33.64, while the stock price is around $33. WTR might not be the bargain you wanted but further analysis could convince you to add it to your portfolio, price aside.

Final Thought

Aqua America has built an impressive history in its field. With its 10-year dividend increases streak and over 200 acquisitions behind its belt, I think it's safe to say we have solid management here. While recent figures may disappoint some investors, remember that many acquisitions were closed during this latest quarter.

By the numbers, WTR is not a strong buy. Markets are pricing the stock quite accurately, leaving little space for purchase opportunities. If your goal is to get a healthy and sustained income from your portfolio, I would consider counting WTR in. Although you might want to compute further analysis, fundamentals are healthy. After all, fresh water is all we need, right?

Seriously, if you made it this far, it's because you liked what you read. Don't be a stranger; leave a comment and tell me what you think! I'm asking you one more thing; click on "follow" button (it's orange, you can't miss it!) and you will get notified each time I write a great piece like this one.

Disclosure: We do not hold WTR in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they're making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it's because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn't this the fundamental of investing - finding strong companies that will grow in the future? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out my picks at Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.