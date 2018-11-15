Good News: The U.S. Government Runs A $100B Deficit In October 2018, The Private Sector Runs A $100B Surplus

Private credit growth has rebounded this month and made a $17B contribution to aggregate demand and fiscal flows.

The good news is that dollars are being added to the economy by the Federal government, allowing the private sector to post a $100 billion surplus.

The US budget surplus is $100 billion in October 2018; this is a net expansion of income and savings in the private sector and explains the rebound in markets.

The US government budget deficit increased to USD 100 billion in October 2018 from USD 63 billion in the same month of the previous year, matching market expectations.

October is the first month of the new 2018/2019 fiscal year. For the previous 2017/2018 fiscal year, the budget deficit was USD 779 billion.

Why Is This Good News?

To understand this better, one has to look at the balance of sectoral flows within the US economy using stock flow-consistent sectoral flow analysis.

The good news is that dollars added to the economy by the Federal government grow the economy. When dollars are added to the economy, it increases the net money supply and allows for more income and transactions from that income. When dollars are removed from the economy, the opposite is true. It shrinks, and unemployment and stagnation are the results.

Professor Wynne Godley first comprehended the strategic importance of the accounting identity, which says that measured at current prices, the government's budget balance, less the current account balance, by definition is equal to the private sector balance.

GDP = Federal Spending [G]+ Non-Federal spending [P] + Net Exports [X].

As a percentage of GDP, all three sectors sum to zero and balance each other out.

A table of the sectoral balance flows presented below:

The chart below shows the newly released data:

The chart shows a yellow deficit for October 2018 which in reserve accounting terms means that this money was added to the economy and now appears on measures of the money supply, such as M1, M2, and M3.

The chart below shows credit creation over the same period:

Credit creation has rebounded since last month and also added to the money supply.

The chart below shows the current account over a similar period:

The US current account deficit narrowed to USD 101.5 billion or 2.0 percent of the GDP in the second quarter of 2018 from a downwardly revised USD 121.7 billion gap or 2.4 percent of the GDP in the first three months of the year.

This result improves the sectoral balance in favor of the private domestic sector as it leaves more dollars in the private domestic sector to drive domestic aggregate demand.

The chart below shows the stock market over the same period:

Comparing the charts above, one can see the impact on the stock market:

The impact of the surplus budget drain in January 2018 was felt in February when the stock market retraced 10%. Adding to this drain was a large current account deficit for the same quarter, and that got larger in the following quarter as well. Federal government spending resumed at a healthy $200 billion per month in February and March 2018 and helped the stock market almost make a "V"-shaped recovery. A huge $200 billion surplus budget in April 2018 put an end to the "V"-shaped recovery. Private credit creation jumped in April 2018 and could well have been because some people were going into debt to pay their tax bill. As expected, the Federal government spending pattern follows the pattern for preceding years and is a steady net add into June, July, and August 2018. In September, the rising pattern of fiscal flows was broken by a $119B Federal government surplus and also a decline in credit creation by commercial banks. The result has been a stock market retracement in October 2019 despite the saving accrued in the current account. The resumption of Federal deficit spending together with a rebound in credit creation by commercial banks has seen the stock market make a recovery from the October plunge and as long as Federal deficit spending and credit creation are positive markets can continue to rise. Federal shutdowns and Congress 2019 Federal budget shenanigans could be problematic though. There is a one-month transmission lag between changes in the net money supply and movements in the stock market.

Impact On Fiscal Flows

The Federal government's net budget expenditures for October 2018 show $100 billion was added to the economy.

This month, the balance of account looks like this for the private sector balance:

[P] = [G]+[X] is an accounting statement of fact.

Inserting the numbers:

[P] = [$100 billion]+[-$39.2 billion*]

*Estimate: The current account deficit is -$353.6 billion for that last three quarters, and this works out to -$39.2 billion per month.

[P] = $60.8 billion net add.

To this number, one can add the impact of credit creation for October 2018 to work out the net change in the money supply.

P + C = Net Money Supply Change = Domestic Aggregate Demand

$60.8 billion + $17 billion = $77.8 billion net add.

Clear to see why asset markets have improved this month.

An important note on the current account is that on the books it appears as a negative. Due to the trade system that has developed, the money does not leave America. What happens is as follows:

1. Goods and services flow into America, and we have the benefit of those real resources that lift our standard of living and lift productive capacity.

2. Dollars are paid to the foreign sellers' US bank account reserve balance. So the ownership of dollars has changed, but the net amount of dollars has not.

3. The US commercial bank holding an excess of bank reserves exchanges the reserves for Treasury securities to earn more interest on them. It also allows the Fed to maintain the target interest rate by "soaking up" excess reserve liquidity that would otherwise lead to its target interbank Federal Funds rate to fall to as low as the 0.25% interest on reserves support rate.

4. Due to restrictions on foreigners owning assets in America, there is very little that a foreigner can do on a macro level with his accumulated dollars apart from buying Treasury deposits. Professor Michael Hudson best expresses this system:

Military spending accounted for the entire U.S. payments deficit from the time the Korean War pushed the overall balance into deficit in 1951, through the Vietnam War decade of the 1960s. Settling the "balance" consisted of gold sales, until the United States finally was forced off gold in 1971. Since then, U.S. deficits have been settled by a run-up of Treasury debt to foreign central banks. For most other nations, the typical payments [im]balance is foreign debt service, leading to a loss of international reserves (formerly gold, now mainly U.S. Treasury IOUs). The United States is almost alone in being able to settle its payments imbalances on military, trade and investment accounts in government IOUs denominated in its own fiat currency - U.S. Treasury bonds payable in dollars - without constraint. Other debtor countries are obliged to sell off their public domain, and let U.S. diplomats and the IMF dictate their economic policy. (Source: Hudson, Michael. J IS FOR JUNK ECONOMICS: A Guide To Reality In An Age Of Deception (Kindle-Position 947-953))

5. With these dollars "locked up" at a low-interest rate, there is room for the Federal government to spend more dollars into the domestic economy and at the same time enjoy the productive benefit of the real resources imported.

6. This is also the mechanism by which the USA dominates the dollarized payments system. Other countries transact among themselves and contract in USD that they have accumulated selling goods and services to the US. Assets change hands, and the transaction is recorded as a change in the nation's USD reserve account at the Federal Reserve.

Accounts in USD go up and down to track the overseas transaction. If a nation displeases the US government, its account at the Fed is frozen, and it is then locked out of the dollarized international payments system. The international payment system is thereby politized and becomes a means of implementing US foreign policy.

Credit Growth

The credit growth is shown in the chart above at the start of the article. This month saw credit growth rebound into positive territory for the year.

This year, credit growth has added $109.73 billion to the private sector and is stronger in the current year than last. On average, credit growth is adding $9.14 billion per month to the money supply in 2018. 2017 saw a meager $23 billion. 2018 is looking much stronger.

When one adds this to the Federal government contribution, one can see that the money supply is growing monthly, as per the table below:

Year Government [G] Credit Growth [C] Total 2018 $64 billion per month $9.14 billion per month $73.14 billion per month

This means that asset values in the private domestic sector can expand by at least this much each month.

Longer-Term Picture

The private sector balance in the US is positive, and credit creation is adding further to aggregate demand. One could be quite sanguine about the direction of asset markets. There is one caveat, though. There is an unfortunate global trend developing, as illustrated in the chart below from Mr. Robert P. Balan and this recent article.

The black dotted line on the chart above is falling in line with central bank balances as assets are sold, and liquidity absorbed. Asset markets tend to follow this trend with a three to six-month lag. As we say in our PAM chat, the decline is "baked into the cake" even if this trend were to reverse today.

It is because of this sort of prescient information that I am a subscriber to the PAM service and strongly recommend it.

The longer-term net dollar destruction can be seen at the local level in the chart below showing how the M0 money supply has fallen almost half a trillion over the last year.

Markets are looking weak going forward with a rebound in mid-2019.

