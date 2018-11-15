Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs - A 'Sell' Opportunity At A 10.35% Premium

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

Source: Author's Software

Over the past week, there were no news that could affect the sector's performance.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF) finished in positive territory. After PFF had its "Black Friday", the ETF started the new week again under the control of the 'bears'. However, the following days of the trading week, bidders showed up and pushed the index above $36.00 per share. By the last closing bell on Friday, PFF finished at a price of $36.11 per share. On a weekly basis, the fund added $0.21 per share.

Source: barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) finished in green territory as well. After the ETF hit a new low of $111.90 per share, it bounced back with the start of the new week. TLT closed the last trading session at a price of $113.35 per share, which on a weekly basis is a gain of $0.87 per share.

Source: barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

Source: cnbc.com - U.S. 10-year Treasuries

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: cefconnect.com

Today we have a new undisputed leader in the face of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (PFO). The CEF has the highest Z-score in group - 2.70. It is currently the one with the highest premium as well.

Our gold medalist is followed by the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) which has a positive Z-score of 1.90. The fund is trading at a 5.35% premium as well. HPI had a powerful week: Source: barchart.com - HPI Daily Chart (6 months)

At the bottom we find the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Fund (FFC) as the most undervalued CEF from a statistical perspective. At present the fund has a negative Z-score of -2.00 - the lowest in the sector. The CEF is trading at one of the widest discounts in the group as well.

The Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred& Income Fund (LDP) is chasing its lows once again. The fund is with current Z-score of -1.90. LDP is with a widen discount since last time as well.

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: cefconnect.com

From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio. As we can see, the average charge in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV:

Source: cefconnect.com

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the closed-end funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

4. Discount/Premium:

Source: cefconnect.com

After we saw the statistical evaluation of the group, it is now time to see the spreads between the NAV/Price among the different CEFs. Of course, I will start with the ones who are overvalued.

The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (PFO) is the leader in this metric as well. Let me just remind you that a week ago this CEF has a 3.48% premium. Currently, PFO is trading at a 10.35% premium: Source: cefconnect.com

The holly numbers: Source: cefconnect.com

As we can see the CEF is at a 52-week high. Having in mind the statistical evaluation this CEF might be a good "Sell" opportunity. I also want to show you that is net asset valued has not moved during the past week:

Source: cefconnect.com

My second "Sell" candidate is the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI):

Source: cefconnect.com

The fund is trading at a premium of 5.35% and it is near to its 52-week high:

Source: cefconnect.com

Not only that HPI's NAV is not heading north but it has dropped during the past week with $0.11. However, the premium is 2.10% higher:

Source: cefconnect.com

I want to finish with a single "Buy" proposal which is undervalued here. As we can see the fund has more than delightful credit quality:

Source: cefdata.com

Source: ycharts

The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Fund (FFC) is at a current discount of -8.46. The CEF is hovering around its 52-week low of -8.97%:

Source: cefconnect.com

It is not hard to see that the NAV/Prce spread has widened like never before in this time frame. Let us see what the 5-year cart will show us:

Source: cefconnect.com

We can see that there is widening but only on the upside. For me, at these trading levels the CEF might be quite a bargain. Of course, we should be careful and very patience when to enter, as we all know the current situation in the fixed-income securities: Source: cefdata.com

Source: ycharts

Beneath we can track how has the CEF been trading compared to its peer group:

Source: cefdata.com

5. Effective Leverage:

Source: cefconnect.com

Leverage magnifies returns, both positively and negatively. And we look at the effective leverage percentage, we can understand these high return results that the funds provide us with. This indicator is also quite important when we do our homework on the closed-end funds. Basically, what we have concluded is that the average leverage percent in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate:

Source: cefconnect.com

The table above shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

Conclusion

Lately, the sector got crushed under the heavy punches of the several rate hikes that experienced and will continue to feel this at least two more years. Currently, the fixed-income sector is depressed and we even witness some record lows and discounts. However, if we do not panic and understand the situation, we would see that whatever the circumstances are, there will always be profitable trades. In these hard times, we just need to be more patient and double the hard work.

Note: This article was originally published on Nov. 11, 2018, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PFO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.