Teranga Gold On Track To Post Record Production For 2018

Introduction

I’ve covered Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) several times on Seeking Alpha over the past few years and my latest article in September was focused on the Wahgnion and Golden Hill projects.

On Nov. 1, the company released its results for the third quarter of 2018 and I was pleasantly surprised that production at Sabodala had grown by 11% year-on-year to more than 56,000 ounces of gold as several companies operating in Mali that I follow had reported lower than expected production due to the heavy rainfall during the rainy season. Teranga also raised its production guidance for the year to between 235,000 and 240,000 ounces, which means that 2018 is shaping as its best year so far in terms of production.

I joined Teranga’s conference call for the results and managed to ask several questions which yielded some interesting answers.

Production and financial results

The increase in the gold production at Sabodala during Q3 2018 was thanks to higher grade and ore recovery, although the heavy rains did affect processing rates to a small degree. The mine ore grade year-to-date stands at 4.15 g/t and is expected to come in at around 3.5 g/t for 2018. This compares favorably to the 3.14 g/t expected grade for the year, according to Sabodala’s technical report. Teranga has a history of being conservative with their reserve estimates.

Unit costs were negatively affected by higher fuel prices but they should decrease in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to higher productivity as mining moves to larger operating areas in Golouma West and Sabodala Phase 4 where larger equipment can be used more efficiently. Mining at the high-grade Gora deposit was completed in July.

Regarding the financial performance, it has to be noted that Teranga is temporarily shielded from large declines in the gold price as it started entering into gold hedges in September 2017 to get better terms for the loans it needed to build Wahgnion. The remaining hedges total about 108,000 ounces at an average price of $1,345 per ounce.

Among the highlights in the financials, all-in sustaining costs for the quarter decreased by 3% to $1,052 per ounce and the operating cash flow soared by 70% to $20.2 million before changes in working capital.

Wahgnion, Golden Hill and other projects

As mentioned in my previous article about Teranga, Wahgnion’s reserves were recently increased by 40% to 1.6 million ounces which highlights the project’s amazing exploration potential. Using a gold price of $1,250 per ounce, the new reserves will significantly improve the economics of Wahgnion from this:

To this:

The construction of the mine is going well and is on budget and the biggest risk to the project - completing the necessary earthworks and concrete pours during the rainy season – is now behind us. Around $84 million have been spent so far, which is close to half of the $170 million total commitment value. Once construction is completed, the company plans to move beyond the initial deposits and drill out over a dozen additional targets previously identified near the mill.

Regarding Golden Hill, Teranga announced in October that it bought the remaining 49% interest in the project. It also acquired an earn-in on an adjacent property that lies just to the north which has a very similar geology. The property is immediately on strike with the work that Teranga is doing at Golden Hill and it sees similar structures in some of the geophysics. The company plans to release a resource estimate for the most advanced prospects at Golden Hill in the first quarter of 2019. Most holes during Q3 2018 were drilled at Jackhammer Hill (45), Ma North (39) and Ma Main (19).

I don’t expect the initial resource to be very large, but the company has previously mentioned that was ultimately targeting a resource of around 1.5 million ounces for the whole project. During the conference call, I asked whether this was still the target and COO Paul Chawrun responded that Teranga has certain requirements with Taurus in order to draw down on the credit facility with them. He mentioned a million ounces at 3 g/t and 1.5 million ounces at 2 g/t and that they were targeting something in that range. Chawrun also added that the team believes that over time the project would be in the 1.5-2 million ounce category or greater, which would facilitate the economics of building a mine.

Regarding Ivory Coast, progress on Afema and the Miminvest properties seems to be going well and initial drilling is planned for the fourth quarter of 2018 on a number of prospective oxide targets. The company mentioned that the Guitry and Dianra prospects are progressing well.

In a June 2018 interview, Teranga cornerstone investor David Mimran mentioned that his goal was to create a gold miner with an annual production of over one million ounces and Chawrun reiterated that during the conference call.

Back in June, Mimran said that the five-year goal was to build the largest gold producer in West Africa. He said that Teranga would soon start building its third mine in Burkina Faso and that its fourth and fifth mines would be located in Ivory Coast. I think that the Burkina Faso mine would definitely be Golden Hill and for the Ivory Coast mines I’m thinking of Afema and one of the Miminvest properties, with Guitry looking the most likely candidate at the moment.

David Mimran and insider buying

Last November, David Mimran announced that he wanted to increase his stake in Teranga by another 5% and the cap on his holding was lifted to 29.9%. I have covered this development here.

There have been a lot of insider blackout periods at Teranga and I expected Mimran's Tablo Corp to start buying shares at some point over the past months but the only time he did so was on Aug. 17 and it seems that this was an oversight on the part of his financial advisers.

Chawrun said during the conference call that he had breakfast with Mimran a few weeks ago and that he remains very positive on Teranga and remained committed to getting to 29.9%. Chawrun added that David also was very positive on gold prices and West Africa and he would be buying.

I can’t see a reason why Tablo Corp isn’t buying Teranga shares on the open market considering that the share price has gone down a lot and that Mimran will get another board seat once he reaches 25%. In any case, the holding cap agreement expires this month and David and Teranga will have to renew it to show that his commitment is real.

Conclusion

Sabodala is on track to close 2018 with its highest production to date despite a heavy rainy season. Grades also are higher than the estimates in the technical report as Teranga has a history of being conservative with its reserve estimates. This all bodes very well for cash costs and all-in sustaining costs.

Wahgnion is on track and budget and construction has been de-risked. Teranga boosted its stake in Golden Hill, which it estimates it could ultimately hold 1.5-2 million ounces of gold. Also, exploration seems to be going well at the company’s projects in Ivory Coast.

While cornerstone investor David Mimran is said to remain very positive on the company and committed to increasing his stake to 29.9%, he’s not buying shares on the open market which I find confusing.

Overall, I think that Teranga Gold had a great quarter and it remains undervalued compared to gold producers of similar size. I think that the company could get re-valued once Wahgnion starts commercial production as this story won’t be about a single mine operation anymore, or if the resource estimate for the most advanced prospects at Golden Hill are impressive. I see no catalysts until the beginning of 2019 when the resource estimate for Golden Hill will be out, but David Mimran could drive up the share price if he starts buying again. However, considering how many times he’s had an opportunity to accumulate shares over the past months and done nothing, I wouldn’t hold my breath.

