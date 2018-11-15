Wary Of Rising Rates? Then Steer Clear Of This 8% Yielding Preferred Fund

There doesn't appear to be any serious fundamental issue with the fund and they have maintained very solid distribution coverage.

With the benefit of leverage, JPS has been able to spin off a very impressive current yield of over 8%.

Main Thesis

With a reasonably established distribution and impressive NAV growth, the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) is a great way to deliver high yield for patient investors. However, investors have clearly been spooked by the fund's use of leverage and interest rate sensitivity. With the Fed expected to raise short-term rates a few more times in 2019, there's likely more downside pressure. Additionally, the fund is allocated to preferred shares with low credit ratings and does present quite a bit of default risk in the event of a recession. Notwithstanding these risks, patient investors looking for yield can hedge their bets against rising rates and pick up JPS at a great value.

Investing for Income

Investing in the preferred stock asset class can be tricky. While preferred shares typically demand a higher yield than what traditional bonds can fetch, that is in exchange for higher default risk and potentially missed payments that may not be recovered. Furthermore, preferred share prices are sensitive to interest rates like bonds and offer limited price appreciation potential.

As JPS is a leveraged portfolio of preferred shares, the closed-end fund converts coupon payments into monthly distributions for shareholders. This means that investors with a specified time horizon should tread carefully because there is no guarantee of receiving your principal back as you would with a call provision.

For those that are willing to take that risk or can be patient to earn an acceptable total return, the fund’s annual distribution yield of 8.39% can certainly be enticing. Additionally, a portion of distributions are categorized as qualified for the 15% tax rate and the fund has managed a fairly consistent distribution history. For those that are relying on their portfolios for retirement income, this last point in particular is important.

Investment Strategy

Although the underlying holdings have a relatively short effective duration, the fund does use leverage in an attempt to enhance shareholder returns. Indeed, seeing the annual yield the fund has been able to offer investors, cheap financing has allowed the portfolio managers to deliver an excellent yield albeit with increased volatility. The challenge with this strategy is that investors are spooked by the Fed’s tightening program. Except for perhaps floating rates, fixed income has taken a hit. Furthermore, financing will become more expensive if the Fed continues it’s quantitative tightening program by raising rates and unwinding assets.

To help mitigate risk, the fund is well diversified between issuers of the U.S. and the rest of the globe. Despite this diversification, there is quite a bit of concentration in the financials sector. Given the preferential treatment banks get for issuing preferred stock, it makes sense that they have the greatest allocation.

Perhaps due to the Fed raising short-term borrowing rates in late 2015, bank profitability has steadily risen. Looking at macroeconomic conditions, future performance in the banking sector really depends on how conservative or aggressive each bank lends. On one hand, the flattening yield curve threatens loan profitability because of little difference between short and long-term lending rates. On the other, banks have generally tightening their lending standards across the board and the exposure they do have to 5-year ARMs and other variable rate loans are typically prime. Furthermore, the tax cuts granted in the Trump Administration's tax plan are expected to be a boon to lenders.

Sustainability of Distributions

An analysis of the fund’s financial statements also yields encouraging results. Notwithstanding UNII being in the red, they have had historically great coverage for a closed-end fund. NII generation has been consistent through the past few years but they have overpaid the distributions a bit. As mentioned earlier, they do have a fixed financing arrangement in place but that is set to expire soon and financing will almost certainly will be more expensive at that time.

To further gain insights into whether this closed-end fund's distribution is sustainable, we will consider historical NAV performance. Although it cannot directly be used as a predictor for future price movements given that macroeconomic conditions can change, it does indicate that management has responsibly grown the NAV. What is unfortunately common in the closed-end fund space is managers leaning on capital resources to supplement an NII shortfall. All of these indicate a quality closed-end fund to reliably deliver a high yield.

Valuation

Looking at a chart of JPS' historical performance, it appears that a buying opportunity has opened up. While the market price has closely tracked NAV, the typically tight discount has widened quite a bit. Perhaps due to interest rate jitters, the discount is the widest it's been in at least 3 years. While a discount to NAV isn’t necessarily an indication of a buying opportunity and trying to time a reversal is tantamount to trying to predict the future, it’s certainly a better entry point than a premium. What truly counts are fundamentals and it is a mixed bag. On one side, there is great distribution coverage and NAV growth. But the tradeoff is low credit quality and a potentially slowing economy that presents a lot of further downside risk

Asset Allocation Strategy

Given that the fund invests in preferred shares with rather low credit ratings and that there is no maturity date for JPS, a strategic investment plan is key to achieving an acceptable total return. Looking at the performance chart above, JPS’ market price has a -8% return over the past 2 years. Comparatively, convertible securities have performed better and offer some negative correlation. And thus we have a diversified portfolio.

Conclusion

All things considered, JPS indeed seems like a quality fund as a means to reliably deliver high yield. However, it is a challenging macroeconomic environment with rising short-term rates and a potentially maturing business cycle. With the potential for rising defaults and volatile price performance, JPS is best left for aggressive investors that can afford to be patient.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.