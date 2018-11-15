Lamar For Income Portfolios

Investment thesis

Lamar's (NASDAQ:LAMR) strong fundamentals and consecutive dividend raises have made it one of the top choices for income portfolios. The firm has featured 16%+ average in profit margin along with 8%+ in average FCF margin and 6.5%+ average in return on invested capital. AFFO grew at an average of 13%+ in the same period. Seeking Alpha's dividend score shows that Lamar's dividend on a relative basis is top notch (8 out of 10). My extended two-stage dividend discount model indicates that the firm is currently undervalued by $6.4 a share.

Source: AFFO from 10-K; ROIC from Stockrow

"We are in the middle of what we expect to be a robust Q4. We are closing 2018 strong and carrying good momentum into 2019." - Sean Reilly, CEO, Lamar

Capital Structure

Lamar's sales growth has averaged 5.51% along with 41%+ in EBIT margin. The firm's AFFO grew at an average rate of 13%+ in the last four years. Over the years, Lamar has added significant leverage in its capital structure, approximately 61% of its assets are financed with debt currently. Interest expense averaged 8.75% as percentage of sales in last five years while net debt/EBITDA averaged 3.59x in the same period.

Source: Stockrow

Lamar has seen increasing returns on its assets and equity. Growing sales along with quality profit margins and greater use of debt are contributing to its higher performance generation. However, Lamar cannot keep increasing its leverage, and so producing superior return on equity through increasing leverage is not a suitable option.

Dec '13 Dec '14 Dec '15 Dec '16 Dec '17 ROA 1.10% 7.50% 7.80% 7.60% 7.90% ROE 4.40% 27.70% 26.30% 28.50% 29.40% ROIC 4.39% 5.65% 7.67% 7.58% 7.51%

Source: Stockrow

Valuation

My extended DDM model takes a 10-year horizon and follows a two-stage approach, assuming initial dividend growth rate is 8% which then declines by 50 basis points each year until 2024; from 2024, the assumed growth rate stays at 5% until 2026, and terminal year growth rate assumption is 3%. The model indicates that Lamar is undervalued by $6.43 a share.

Risks

Some of the core risks for Lamar include significant debt, competition from diversified advertisers, and failure to continue with its REIT status. The firm's 10-K reveals that at December 31, 2017, Lamar Advertising Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Lamar Media, had approximately $2.557 billion of total debt outstanding, net of deferred financing costs, consisting of approximately $629.1 million in bank debt outstanding under Lamar Media's senior credit facility, $1.024 billion in various series of senior subordinated notes, $899.7 million in senior notes, and $3.7 million in other seller notes.

Lamar's competitive landscape also poses multiple challenges; advertisers such as television, radio and other broadcast media are definitely Lamar's competitors, although not in a direct way. But outdoor advertising's fragmented nature and Lamar's size give it a certain degree of competitiveness. Lamar received its REIT status in 2014, which gives it tax advantages. Failure to continue the status will take away its opportunity to avail a deduction for distributions to its stockholders in computing its taxable income. It will be subject to applicable federal and state income tax, including any applicable alternative minimum tax, on its taxable income at regular corporate rates, and it would be disqualified from the REIT tax treatment for the four taxable years following the year during which it was so disqualified. On the other hand, Lamar's REIT status obliges it to pay out at least 90% of its taxable income, which also makes it harder for it to pay off its debt without issuing additional debt.

Conclusion

Lamar looks like an attractive opportunity for medium-/long-horizon income portfolios. Performance has been solid as reflected by several metrics. However, there are a number of active risks associated with the investment, some of which are discussed in the previous point. The attractive payouts combined with its significant size in the outdoor advertising industry give it a leading advantage in the competitive landscape.

