Bonheur - Fred Olsen's Treasure Chest

Summarizing: A nontransparent, non-liquid, under analyzed and obscure investment holding is undergoing several catalytic events that will visualize its value to the public in the course of the final quarter of 2018.

Additionally, the ongoing financial restructuring of Fred Olsen Energy will de-consolidate this loss-making venture from Bonheur's consolidated accounts, turning ugly losses into attractive profits.

The creation of Fred Olsen Green Power (under establishment) will escalate its transformation and attract investors familiar with this asset class.

A conservative sum-of-the parts valuation estimates the company to be trading at approximately a quarter of net asset value per share.

Bonheur ASA's transition from an oil-and-gas-dominated name into a renewable-energy company has largely gone unnoticed by its investor base.

Investment thesis

Bonheur (OTCPK:BNHUF) (OSE:BON) is about to experience a significant reprising of its shares, as more investors are becoming aware that the company has changed from an offshore driller to a renewable energy developer, with the value of renewable energy assets owned equaling several multiples of its market cap.

At a glance

Bonheur (a French word for "happiness") was established in 1897 in Norway as a holding company for the Olsen family.

Bonheur is a virtual treasure chest of various sources of value, categorized into six segments below:

1. Renewable energy generation, through wholly owned Fred Olsen Renewables ("FOR"). FOR is controlling 11 operational wind farms totaling 679 MW of capacity in the United Kingdom and Scandinavia, of which 430 MW is owned 100% by FOR. In the first nine months of 2018, this segment generated a total EBITDA of NOK 688 MM (including minority interest).

2. Offshore wind service, providing transportation and installation services to the offshore wind industry as well as offshore wind turbine foundations. In the first nine months of 2018, this segment generated a total EBITDA of NOK 116 MM, down from NOK 338 MM in a similar period for 2017.

3. Fred Olsen Cruise Lines ("FOCL"), a wholly owned entity which owns and operates four cruise ships. In the first nine months of 2018, this segment generated a total EBITDA of NOK 329 MM, on par with previous years when adjusting for inflation.

4. 51.92% of the shares in Fred Olsen Energy (OTCPK:FOEAF) (OSE:FOE), an offshore drilling company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, troubled by high debt and asset write-offs, currently in the process of restructuring its debt. In the first nine months of 2018, Fred Olsen Energy had losses of NOK 2856 and ended the third quarter with a gross debt of NOK 6088 MM. This was consolidated into Bonheur's profit and loss statement and balance sheet. There is no recourse to Bonheur from Fred Olsen Energy's lenders. The market value of these shares is negligible.

5. Various other minor investments, including a travel agent business, a real estate business, and a publishing business. No earnings information is available for this segment, though the book value of these investments were at NOK 1265 MM at the end of the third quarter of 2018.

6. Unrestricted net cash in the holding company, to sum of NOK 857 MM at the end of the third quarter of 2018.

Current market cap of Bonheur (as per 14 November 2018) is NOK 4150 MM, based on a share price of NOK 97 per share.

Net asset value per share is roughly four times current share price

Though segment information provided by Bonheur is rather sparse, I have estimated net asset value per share to be at nearly 4 times its recent share price. This has been done by valuing segments 1 through 5 one by one, and adding the cash in Bonheur ASA at face value.

FOR is by far the most valuable segment. The 11 wind farms that are wholly or partially owned by FOR are all project financed without recourse to Bonheur or FOR.

Currently, eight of these, or 508 MW, are 51% owned by FOR, with associated project finance arrangements of NOK 3824 MM, as per the q3 2018 quarterly accounts.

To value these, it is reasonable to look at recent transaction multiples. In May this year, Bonheur sold 49% of two windfarms (Crystal Rig III and Brockloch Rig, with total capacity of 75MW) to Aviva Investors (an infrastructure investor) for a total consideration of GBP 117.2 MM, or GBP 3.2 MM (NOK 35 MM) per MW on an enterprise value basis.

Using the Aviva transactions’ EV/MW multiple on all 51% controlled wind farms and subtracting the project financing gives an estimated net asset value of these of NOK 7.1 BN (=(35*508 - 3824)*0.51), already nearly twice Bonheur's current market capitalization.

Additionally, Bonheur owns three wholly owned wind farms with a total capacity of 171 MW and associated project financing of NOK 677 MM. 149 MW is located in Scandinavia and likely to fetch lower values due to a less attractive Norwegian/Swedish subsidy regime. Assuming a very conservative EV/MW multiple of NOK 20 MM gives an estimated net asset value of this sub-segment of NOK 2.7 BN (=20*171 - 677).

The renewable business has further unrestricted cash of NOK 1451 MM. Adding this to the value of the wind farms gives a total net asset value for the Renewable Energy segment of NOK 11.3 BN (=7.1 + 2.7 + 1.45), approximately 3 times the company's current market cap.

The second segment to value is the shipping/offshore wind business, which is slightly more difficult due to high earnings volatility and low visibility on the order pipeline. Using an average of 2016 and 2017 EBITDA (NOK 55 MM and NOK 370 MM, respectively), and a conservative EV/EBITDA multiple of 6, and subtracting net debt of NOK 707 MM yields an estimated NAV for this segment of NOK 567 MM (= (55 + 370)/2*6 - 707).

An alternative approach, of using a price-to-book multiple of 0.7, and multiplying it with the value of equity at the end of q3 2018 of NOK 1225 yields an alternative value of NOK 858 MM (= 1225*0.7). I am using the lowest of these two estimates for my total NAV estimate.

The third segment, FOCL, has net cash of NOK 770 MM as per the end of q3 2018, and generated net profits in 2016 and 2017 of NOK 163 MM and 73 MM, respectively. Using an average of these two years, applying a conservative price/earnings multiple of 10 and adding the cash yields a net asset value for this segment of NOK 2.0 BN (= (163+73)/2*10 + 770).

The fourth segment is easy to value. Fred Olsen Energy has a current market cap of only NOK 98 MM (based on a share price of NOK 1.47, as of 9 November 2018). 51.92% thus carries a value of approximately NOK 50 MM.

Segment 5 is "other investments" held in the holding company. Of the book value of NOK 1265 MM, an estimated NOK 943 MM is likely cash, with the bulk of the balance being real estate. The real estate is likely to have a net asset value exceeding its book value. Therefore, using the book value as a proxy for net asset value should be conservative. I am thus valuing this segment at NOK 1265 MM.

Summarized, this gives a total NAV of Bonheur of NOK 16 BN as shown below.

1. Renewable energy (FOR) NOK 11.3 BN 2. Shipping/Offshore wind NOK 0.6 BN 3. Fred Olsen Cruise Lines NOK 2.0 BN 4. 51.92% of Fred Olsen Energy NOK 0.1 BN 5. Other investments NOK 1.3 BN 6. Net cash in Bonheur ASA holding NOK 0.9 BN Grand total NOK 16.0 BN # of shares 42,531,893 NAV per share NOK 376 Upside potential on current share price (NOK 97) 388%

Catalysts are emerging that will unlock the value

There might be several reasons for the apparent undervaluation of Bonheur, some of which may be due to disappear soon. The most likely one is associated with the ongoing financial restructuring of Fred Olsen Energy, which was long rumored to require support from Bonheur.

Under the current restructuring proposal introduced by Fred Olsen Energy's management, Bonheur's current ownership share may be diluted from 51.92% to less than 3%, with the conversion of debt into equity. This will de-consolidate Fred Olsen Energy from Bonheur’s consolidated accounts, which will make Bonheur turn up in quantitative screening filters used by many value investors, since metrics such as EV/EBITDA and P/E will go from hideous to attractive.

Bonheur is due for a reprising independently of achieving greater earnings transparency. Massive discounts to net asset value are unparalleled among renewable energy companies. For example, the Renewable Infrastructure Group (OTC:RWFRF) (LN:TRIG), the owner of 49% of six of Bonheur's 51% owned UK windfarms, is trading at a premium to stated NAV. Furthermore, pure-play renewable energy companies are achieving much higher valuations. Another example is Danish offshore wind developer Orsted (OTCPK:DOGEF) (CHP:ORSTED), which increased its share price from DKK 260 to currently above DKK 460 in just 18 months following the sale and de-consolidation of its oil and gas business.

Bonheur is in the process of creating a new entity named Fred Olsen Green Power and has recently recruited a new senior management team from the market. This reemphasizes Bonheur's commitment to the sector, and supports its repositioning as a renewable energy company.

The only notable risk to the investment thesis I can see is if Bonheur participates in the restructuring of Fred Olsen Energy with a significant amount. This is possible but unlikely, and even if it should happen, the marginal pricing of a new share issue in Fred Olsen Energy will be set by independent investors, making a participation of Bonheur at market terms.

The bottom line

An investment in Bonheur at the current share price should appeal to renewable energy investors and value investors alike, and provides a unique opportunity also for short-term minded investors to take advantage of a likely reprising of the company. And even in the unlikely scenario that the company remains traded at a quarter of NAV, the investment thesis' attractiveness is supported by the pure strength of the company's earnings. In spite of having tried really hard, I have difficulties seeing any real risks to this investment case; it is the single most attractive opportunity I have seen in my 20 years as a stock market investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNHUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I wrote this in the capacity of being a private investor in Bonheur on my personal trading account.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.