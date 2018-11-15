Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks And Units Complete Review

In this article, I'll review the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units, sorted into several categories. There are 76 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Maybe the most important ETF for this type of security is the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP). As we can see in the charts below, despite the fact that almost 74% of the holdings are Corporate Bonds, which occupies 3/4 of the market capitalization of the fund, still, with over $520M in preferred stocks, VRP has no analog in regard to floating rate securities.

However, when we are talking about fixed-income ETFs, the influence of the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), the Invesco Financial Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGF), and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX) should not be underestimated, as with a total of $21.5B of preferred stocks and baby bonds, they are the benchmark of this market. I'll just remind you about the latest rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over a billion dollars used from PFF, PGF, and PGX to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

We are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest. First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The most essential thing for fixed-income investors for the past month is TNX is set firmly above the 3% yield mark and is trading close to its 7-year high, caused by the Fed, which increased its Funds Rate by another 0.25% during the September meeting and its projection for another 0.25% rate hike in December. The TNX has reached 3.20% after the unemployment is at its lowest level in 49 years, which has resulted in increasing pressure over the fixed-income investor, as we can see in the second chart. This is also true for the equity markets, as the S&P 500 has lost around 7.5 percent last month and is being on track for its most volatile year since The Great Recession.

The Review

1. All Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

Here, I will post the Yield Curve for all that are probably redemptions in the next 10 years. The point here is that their Yield-to-Call is the best you can get out of them, because after they become floating, they also become redeemable, which pins their price to par after their call date. If the stock trades higher than its par plus accrued dividend after the call date, it will have a negative Yield-to-Call, and to have such an expectation is financially unreasonable.

1.1 Qualified Yield curve:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

A closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

1.2 Not Qualified

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

2. Financials

Here is a close view of all high-quality financial preferreds, capped between 4.5% and 6.5%. This is a 0.25-0.50% shift of the yield curve since the previous article last month. For a better idea, I've excluded RY-T from the bubble charts, as it has a 0.38% Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

3. REIT Fixed-to-Floaters

They all pay a non-qualified dividend rate. The average Yield-to-Call of this group is sitting at a rate of 7.80%.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

4. The High-Yield Ones

This is a list of the Shipping, Energy related and other high-yield preferred stocks, with an average Yield-to-Call of a little above 10%.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

5. Ex-Dividend Dates

Which fixed rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend in the next month? The date given is predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practice the dividend capture strategy.

6. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs

There are 3 Series of Units issued for the past month that pay a fixed-to-floating distribution:

Source: Author's database

At this point, GLOP-C is still trading on the Grey market under the temporary symbol GLOUF.

7. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units moved for the last month:

Source: Author's database

RY-T is off this chart because of its low liquidity and its $4.2 gain.

Conclusion

This is how our small world of fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks looks like at the start of November.

Note: This data in this article is from Nov. 12, 2018, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta The Trade With Beta team has been submerged in the universe of preferred stocks and baby bonds for almost a decade, and we decided to share our knowledge and expertise through the inception of this service. We attempt to cover all aspects of these products, from IPOs to pair trades and portfolio picks and, last but not least, called issues. Additionally, once a month we go through all different groups of fixed-income instruments to make sure that nothing has gone unnoticed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.