When This Apple Falls, The World Trembles

Apple’s recent stock plunge has unnerved markets across the globe, and for good reason. At more than $1 trillion in market capitalization, Apple stock is worth more than the entire stock markets of the 54 countries shown in the next exhibit. It’s huge.

Apple’s problems could be just the beginning because, as I point out in An Alarming Graph, the mega caps have become unprecedentedly gigantic. This rise of the big boys has preceded the last two market crashes, so we should be worried.

Let’s take a look at the largest companies in the world. Any one of these could cause repercussions similar to Apple’s. The following table shows the largest 30 stocks in the world. 30 is 0.1% of the 30,000 stocks in the world. These 30 stocks total $11 trillion in market capitalization, or about 15% of the $75 trillion total world market value. A tenth of a percent of the stocks in the world comprise 15% of world market capitalization.

As you can see, the biggest 18 stocks are domiciled in the US and 24 of the top 30 stocks are US. The US is home to most of the megacaps. The chart also shows the October 2018 performance of these stocks. Verizon was the best performing with an 8.06% return and Amazon was the worst with a 20.22% loss. The total global market lost 8% in October.

You can use this table to look for momentum or reversals. Where do you see these megastocks heading in the future?

