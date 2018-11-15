Weekly Review: CEFs That Follow The Broad Market

During the past week, the midterm elections gave a widely expected result and the US markets reacted positively. The US-China trade dispute and Fed path of increasing interest rates are one of the most closely monitored events that drove the markets recently. What's more, Italy has a deadline until Tuesday to submit a new draft budget to EU. As Brexit is approaching, the news regarding the future relationship between UK and EU is also vital and markets will take into account these important developments as well. In this article, we will explore if the current environment provides us with an arbitrage opportunity as any directional bets are very hard to follow. We will examine the funds that hold equities and especially those which have exposure to the U.S. market.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the price of the benchmark the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) increased by 2.16%. We had the sixth consecutive market rally the day after midterm elections and investors were pleased with the results which came as expected.

Source: Barchart, S&P 500 SPDR (SPY)

The News

This week, Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) and Cornerstone Total Return (CRF) declared their monthly distributions and reset distribution amounts for 2019, which are $0.2053 and $0.1985 per share respectively. What is more, Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) declared a year-end distribution of $0.53 per share. The record date 11/23/2018 and the payment date is 12/28/2018.

Source: Yahoo Finance

1. Highest Z-Score

We use the Z-Score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-Score is negative, it signals a "buy" opportunity. Conversely, if you are looking for a "sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-Score value. We use a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period.

Source: CEFConnect.com

As the market finished positive for the second week in a row, we can see some funds trading with a Z-score of more than one. However, we can not see any truly overpriced candidates for short.

2. Lowest Z-Score

We can see from the table below that there are some buy opportunities based on statistics. However, each one of them should be carefully considered. The current market environment provides us with an opportunity to get some funds at very attractive levels.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. 5-year Annualized Return on NAV

The aim of the below ranking is to show us the funds that follow the broad market with the highest yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "long" candidates.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

From the table above, we can see that the funds trading at the highest premiums are those which have one of the highest distributions. If the market goes up, we believe that there is a further upside potential for them.

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Despite, the positive performance of the market in the past two weeks, we can clearly see that there are a lot of CEFs still trading at a discount. However, looking at this table the potential funds with the biggest discounts give very low distribution rates as one should expect.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price.

Source: CEFConnect.com

As we spoke earlier, the funds trading at a premium recently are the one that have high distribution rates which can be examined from the table above.

7. Highest Effective Leverage

Looking into that section, we can clearly see that there are some funds that use high leverage. In the environment of rising interest rates, this should not be underestimated and should be included in your research if you decide to buy/short any of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

This week, we could not find anything that is too overvalued or undervalued in order to recommend a position. If the market continues to go higher, we will continue to monitor the funds that trade at unusual discounts and/or Z-scores and will reveal if any arbitrage opportunity arises.

Note: This article was originally published on Nov. 11, 2018, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.