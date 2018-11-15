Why The Australian Dollar May Continue To Appreciate Against The Japanese Yen

In my previous article, Splendid Exchange provided an overview of 25 global currencies. Specifically, we looked at their valuations relative to one another and suggested five trading opportunities. In less than a week, all five trades hit their targets. One of the suggested trades was to go long AUD/JPY. In this article, we would like to explain why we think there may be more upside potential in this risky pair.

Technicals

On October 26, AUD/JPY has rebounded sharply off a strong support level near 78.60 and continued to move up, setting a new swing high at 83.00 on November 8. A technical correction then followed, but the pair managed to find support near 81.40. Now, the pair is moving up again and is targeting fresh highs.

Techcnial chart (below) shows three strong patterns. First, there is a cup and handle, which is a very strong bullish pattern. It calls for AUD/JPY to move towards 84.00-85.00 area. Such a move would represent a potential profit of 3.0% (or 2,500 pips) – not a small profit if you trade on leverage. Another possible target is 84.70 (+3.30% or 2,710 pips). This target is based on the break of a descending wedge, which is also a bullish pattern, but a weaker one. Finally, if AUD/JPY can break above and close above a descending channel (another bullish pattern), then the pair will probably target 84.50 (+3.12% or 2,560 pips).

Source: CMC Markets

Fundamentals

Japan’s economy contracted more than expected in the third quarter, hit by natural disasters and a decline in exports. Preliminary figures showed that the economy contracted by an annualized 1.2% between July and September. At the same time, Australian economy powers ahead as consumers keep spending. The economy expanded by 0.9% in the March-June quarter, following 0.7% growth in the first three months of the year, to take the annual rate of growth to 3.4% – the fastest pace since September 2012. Most recently, a stunning drop in the unemployment rate to a six-year low of 5% in September prompted economists to turn their thoughts to the point where wages start to rise, inflation picks up, and the Reserve Bank of Australia (BoA) moves off the policy sidelines.

Indeed, inflation in Australia is higher than in Japan and BoA is a lot closer to hitting its inflation target than Bank of Japan (BoJ) is – see the next two charts.

Source: central banks official statistics, forexdatabank (website)

Indeed, investors are betting on a growing interest rate differential between Japan and Australia, which is pushing higher the spread between 2-year government bonds (see the chart below). In fact, while the spread has already set a new high, the actual currency pair (AUD/JPY) has not. This may be viewed as a bullish divergence.

Source: forexdatabank (website), CMC Markets

Finally, what we particularly like about the Australian dollar is the apparent bullish diversion between the exchange rate and trade balance (see the chart below). 12-month average surplus in Australian trade balance is approaching A$1.3 billion, which used to be associated with a much higher exchange rate. We do not want to imply that AUD/USD is heading towards parity, but downside potential is definitely limited, as a cheaper Aussie will only enlarge the surplus further, improving the national accounts and thus making BoA more hawkish.

Source: forexdatabank (website), CMC Markets

Conclusion

If you're not already long AUD/JPY (from our previous article), we recommend:

Long AUD/JPY. Target 1: 83.0; Target 2: 84.7; Stop loss: 81.30.

