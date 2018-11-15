Marin Software: A First Whiff Of Spring?

However, there are some hopeful signs in the form of a first pocket of substantial growth.

That doesn't take away that the company is in big trouble, enough for us not to recommend the shares.

Cash burn has declined considerably in the quarter and is guided to decline some more, giving the company some more time to turn things around.

We are keeping a close eye on Marin Software (MRIN) which is on the ropes, but if it survives, it could be a rather interesting but speculative turn-around play. That it is on the ropes is pretty clear from the following:

MRIN Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Mind you, this doesn't yet include the Q3 figures, and there are some slightly encouraging data points in there:

Revenue in Q3 came in at $13.2M, which was $400K above the top end of the guidance but still down 28% over last year's quarter.

Non-GAAP operating loss ($4.7M) was actually reduced from last year's $5.1M loss and came in $1.5M better than the high-end of guidance

Non-GAAP net loss ($4.5M) was also an improvement on last year's loss ($5.4M).

Cash burn decreased substantially to $2.5M, down from $6.1M in Q2, which is really a substantial improvement.

But these figures, even if some are less worse than feared, are still bad, and the company is still on the ropes with its future far from assured. The company is still bleeding customer churn in their traditional search and social business.

They are nearly done building their new platform, Marin One. Here is what management argued (Q3CC):

all customers will have access to MarinOne by the end of the fourth quarter and we expect that most will be migrating the MarinOne as their primary platform over the first half of 2019.

The value proposition here is that this is a much more sophisticated platform, enabling brands and agencies to gain objective data on their ad spend whilst having access to inventories including the three big publishers Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB), and Amazon (AMZN).

The point is that the data advertisers get from each of these publishers are optimized for the individual platforms, giving rise to the need for an independent third-party platform which allows comparing the effectiveness of campaigns across these big three publishers. From management on the Q3CC:

Marin has adopted the mindset of building our value on top of the publishers and interoperating with their tools, recognizing that our customers will work with both Marin's platform and the publishers. Marin's positioning as your ally and digital is built on three hallmarks; integrate, align, and amplify, to maximize advertising performance and efficiency. By integrate we believe it is critical to have all of your key data in one platform.

That value proposition is sound, albeit not unique as it is also one that a much bigger platform like The Trade Desk (TTD) provides its customers (as we argued recently), although we have to state that without independent reviews, it's impossible to tell which one is better at exactly what aspect of this.

Cash

How much time does management have to steady the ship (which is still veering off course towards the abyss, albeit with reduced speed)? Well, that $2.5M cash burn in Q3 looks promising, and management expects this to narrow further in Q4.

Given the fact that they had $14.7M left, they can survive a little longer than we expected, at least until the recovery takes hold if it takes hold.

Mind you, the non-GAAP operating loss will still be large in Q4, between $5.4M and $5.9M even as the cash burn is expected to be less than half that. One might wonder what causes that big difference between GAAP and non-GAAP, from the earnings PR:

Non-GAAP loss from operations excludes the effects of stock-based compensation, amortization of internally developed software, intangible assets and deferred costs to obtain and fulfill contracts, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, capitalization of internally developed software, deferral of costs to obtain and fulfill contracts and non-recurring costs associated with restructurings.

But there is also a substantial, and for our purpose more important difference between the non-GAAP loss and cash burn, with the former at twice the size of the latter. Unfortunately, the company only provides reconciliation between earnings and cash flows for the first nine months, from the 10-Q:

In the previous (Q2) 10-Q, accounts receivables stood at $9.768M and it has declined in Q3 to $8.666M, so clients paying up was good for $1.1M of cash flow, but this only explains a part of the supposed gap between cash burn and non-GAAP loss, which was ($4.7M).

Apparently, management expects further really substantial improvements in working capital and/or the exercising of options or some other financial activity that brings in cash, otherwise, we are at a loss to explain the large guided difference between non-GAAP operating loss between $5.4M and $5.9M and cash burn lower than $2.5M.

Recovery?

So, the company has bought itself more time, but the more important question by far is whether they can survive, that is, whether their new platform can actually revive the company's fortunes.

If that question can be answered with yes, then it doesn't matter all that much if they need more time, they could even do a financing if more cash is needed. But they need to prove that they have a viable business that can ultimately sustain itself.

Are there any signs that the new platform is encouraging new customers and producing less churn? There are some indications that the platform delivers on its promise (Q3CC):

as we saw in previous quarters, we had several trials this past quarter were Marin's bidding outperformed, publisher bidding, highlighting Marin's ability to add value beyond publisher tools to deliver greater performance control and transparency. In fact, working closely with our customers, we delivered five case studies in Q3 showcasing the success of Nissan, Dale, Buyagift, The Economist and Wiggle with Marin's platform.

Encouraging, not enough, at least not yet. The company's earnings press release contained a series of items that are supposed to induce confidence (from the earnings PR):

Increased Amazon Advertising spend managed by Marin by 82% quarter-over-quarter.

Released support for Facebook Stories Ads giving advertisers access to one of Facebook's largest growth opportunities.

Achieved certification of Marin's Tracker for use with Google's Accelerated Mobile Page delivery, enabling better end-user experience through faster load times.

Upgraded support for Bing Dynamic Search Ads, enabling advertisers to leverage longer ad formats.

Supported customers transitioning to Google Parallel Tracking as the October migration deadline approached.

Released budget pacing capabilities allowing advertisers to better track and manage multiple Facebook budgets with customizable goals and time periods.

Most of these are improvements in the capabilities of the new platform (although one could also argue that they also testify to increased acceptance of partners), but the first is real tangible evidence of at least one category of spend that is increasing and likely the result for revenues coming in above guidance.

We do not know from what base it starts (Amazon was already Marin's fastest growing publisher in Q2) and looking at the aggregate numbers, that base couldn't have been large, but at least it's growth in some part.

This isn't entirely without importance, as Amazon itself is growing its ad business at a significant rate, so lifting on the back of Amazon could pay dividends here.

Management is clearly aware of this as they're even organizing Amazon Advertising webinars for customers and prospective customers and increasing capabilities (Q3CC):

Marin has debuted sophisticated bidding support, leveraging machine learning for Amazon and Marin's customers are using this functionality to drive better advertising performance.

It is of course management's job to be optimistic, but here is how they see the future (Q3CC):

we faced continued customer churn in our search and social businesses, which outpaced new bookings. As we began introducing new product to our customers, we are optimistic that our customer renewals and new bookings will be positively impacted. We would expect to see these impacts reflected in our financial statements during the first half of 2019.

Conclusion

The shares offer almost something like a binary option, but in the quarter the odds have strengthened at least a little for the people betting on the long side. The ramp in Amazon ad business is perhaps the most promising sign, as the company desperately needs some corner of growth.

The cash burn is decreasing, although this seems at least in part the result of improvements in working capital. But whatever the cause, it gives the company some more time before it needs additional capital.

The biggest question by far is whether the new platform offers a viable business prospect. There are still serious doubts warranted about this, no matter how slow or rapid the cash burn.

But at least there is a nucleus of new growth as the customer churn is very concerning given that the new platform has reached a substantial amount of customers already and is around the corner for the rest.

It's not enough for us to give the shares our full backing but if we would be holders we wouldn't sell. If they manage to improve on Q3 in the current quarter and stem the velocity of revenue decline, things could even get interesting.

