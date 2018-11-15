Verastem: Undervalued And Derisked

However, with the recent approval of its primary drug and a capital raise; the shares appear derisked and undervalued.

The stock has been caught in the recent large downdraft that has flattened most small biotech stocks.

Today we revisit small oncology concern Verastem (VSTM). The company recently posted solid third quarter results, is just rolling out its just approved primary drug and is picking up encouraging analyst support. Despite this, the stock has been hammered so far in the fourth quarter, like most small cap biotechs during the recent bear market in this space. We revisit this promising name in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Verastem is a small Boston based biotech company focused on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival of life of cancer patients. In September, the company's primary drug candidate Duvelisib also known as Copiktra was approved for use in third line Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and Follicular Lymphoma (FL). The stock currently trades at just over $5.00 a share and has a market cap of approximately $375 million.

Third-Quarter Results:

The company posted a loss of 29 cents a share on revenues of $15.5 million. Both numbers were above expectations, but due to a $15 million upfront payment (see below).

Duvelisib sales were a negligible as the company is very early in the drug's rollout and is concentrating on achieving coverage wins. The news on that front is encouraging. According to management on the third quarter conference call: "Duvelisib has been included in the NCCN guidelines and secured reimbursement coverage, including the top national plans, for 72% of the U.S. Pharmacy lives in the six weeks since approval."

In addition to being distributed in the U.S., the company is already making inroads overseas. In late September, Veratstem signed a distribution agreement with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited. This will allow CSPC to exclusively develop and commercialize COPIKTRA (duvelisib) in China for all indications. Verastem will receive $15 million upfront. The company can also earn up to $160 million in development milestones, unspecified sales milestones as well as tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Third-quarter results have triggered the first analyst commentary on this name since September. Late last week Roth Capital ($14 price target), H.C. Wainwright ($15 price target) and Oppenheimer ($15 price target) all reissued or assigned Buy ratings to the stock. Roth provided the most insight of the three with their call:

We reiterate our Buy rating and $14 PT. Current market value in perspective. The company exited 3Q with $145.6M in cash, which in October was supplemented with $145.1M in net proceeds from an offering of convertible notes. When subtracting the recent $22M milestone paid to Infinity, the remaining cash balance suggests an EV of $153M. Qualitatively, we believe that this is low for a company with a newly approved drug in CLL and FL. Quantitatively, this valuation would not even be appropriate for the PI3K inhibitor Zydelig, which we view as a handicapped commercial asset. In the last two years between 2Q16 and 2Q18 (following the issuance of its label black box in 1Q16), Zydelig has recorded an average quarterly revenue of $37.8M (range $33M-$41M), translating to an annual run rate of $151M.

With the recent secondary and milestone payout, the company has close to $270 million in cash on hand. It seems more than well-funded given cash burn of just over $20 million which continue to be reduced significantly as Duvelisib revenues ramp up in the coming quarters.

Verdict:

Verastem has been derisked with the approval of Duvelisib as well as the recent equity raise. Provided the drug comes close to most sales estimates and the company doesn't significantly flub the roll out, the stock seems poised to recover most if not all of their recent losses. In addition, Duvelisib is in trials for other indications.

With the recent pullback in the shares during the plunge across the biotech sector, we view Verastem's risk/reward profile as extremely favorable at these levels.

