The Dollar Is Flying High

The U.S. dollar is the reserve currency of the world, which means that central banks and governments favor the U.S. currency when it comes to their foreign exchange reserve holdings. The dollar's long history of stability compared to other exchange instruments is the reason for its status around the globe. At the same time, the dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities which are global assets. While futures exchanges in the United States use the dollar to price a host of raw materials, base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange use the dollar to price industrial nonferrous metals such as copper, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin.

Another reserve currency is the euro, which accounts for 57% of the dollar index that trades on the U.S. futures market. The dollar index rose to a high at 103.815 in January 2017 and then declined steadily reaching a low at 88.15 in February 2018. The midpoint of the move was at just under the 96 level, and over recent sessions, the dollar index has moved above that level to a new high for 2018 and has broken a technical resistance level from mid-August of this year.

The rising dollar has significant ramifications for commodities prices and markets across all asset classes. When it comes to raw materials, a higher dollar tends to weigh on commodities prices, production in other parts of the world depend on local currencies for production costs. Therefore, a strong dollar causes prices in other currencies to rise which encourages additional production while discouraging demand. In the stock market, a higher dollar tends to weigh on the earnings for U.S. multinational companies who find it harder to compete in global markets when the value of the greenback is rising. Finally, the bond market presents an enigma for the dollar in that higher rates in the U.S. compared to other nations has increased interest rate differentials which have supported the value of the U.S. currency. In the case of stocks and commodities, the dollar is influencing prices. When it comes to bonds, the tail is likely wagging the dog.

The Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF product (UUP) does an excellent job tracking the value of the dollar index that has been making higher lows and high highs since the middle of February this year.

The August 2018 high gives way

The technical target for the dollar index coming into last week was at the mid-August high of 96.875 on the nearby futures contract. All of the signs pointed to a higher high in the U.S. currency, and the dollar did not disappoint the market.

As the daily chart highlights, the dollar index surpassed the peak and rose to 97.53 on the December futures contract a new high for 2018 and the highest level for the greenback since mid-June 2017.

The dollar index has made higher lows and higher highs since finding a bottom at 88.15 on the continuous contract in February. Technical metrics including the momentum indicator and relative strength are rising in overbought territory, and open interest in the futures market has edged higher. Higher open interest as the price of the futures contract rises tends to validate a bullish trend from a technical perspective. The dollar continues to have optimistic winds behind its sails from both technical and fundamental indicators.

New highs in the dollar as rate hikes and QT increase rate differentials

Perhaps the most influential factor for the dollar these days, aside from sentiment, is that U.S. interest rates continue to rise while European rates have not moved in years. The euro accounts for 57% of the dollar index, and with short-term European rates sitting at negative forty basis points, the gap between the yields paid by the dollar and euro is currently at 2.4-2.65%. The differential has been steadily rising since the Fed began increasing the Fed Funds rate in December 2015.

With GDP growth a 3.5%, inflation at the central bank's 2% target rate, and unemployment at the lowest level since 1969, all signs point to another 25-basis point increase in the short-term rate at the final FOMC meeting of the year in December. At the end of 2018, the differential between the yield on the dollar and euro could stand at 2.65-2.90%.

At the same time, the program of allowing the legacy of QT to roll off the Fed's swollen balance sheet which rose to $4.50 trillion after years of buying government debt securities via quantitative easing, medium, and long-term rates have been moving higher in the United States.

As the chart of the 30-year Treasury bond illustrates, the long bond has dropped from its all-time year at 177-11 in July 2016 to a low of 136-11 in October 2018. At just over the 139 level on November 15, the government debt instrument remains near its low, and the upward pressure on rates along the yield curve has continued. While current turbulence in the stock market, caused by rising rates, has resulted in a flight to quality and buying U.S. debt, the bond has not broken out to the upside given the short-term actions of the Fed and the rote program of quantitative tightening. Higher rates all along the yield curve have been a supportive factor for the U.S. currency.

Meanwhile, the trade issues between the U.S. and China have weighed on the Chinese economy. China has been devaluing their currency, the yuan, which has added to the upside pressure on the dollar.

The administration hates the higher dollar

The Trump administration has made no secret of their desire for both lower interest rates and a weaker dollar. When it comes to rates, the President has called the Fed's tightening "crazy." After two years of programs to stimulate economic growth including tax and regulatory reforms, the President has argued that the central bank's moves to increase rates are reversing the effects of his growth agenda.

Additionally, both President Trump and the Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin, have been consistent in their view that a weaker dollar will add further stimulus to the economy as it makes U.S. exports and the business of multinational U.S. corporations more competitive in the global economy.

The Fed is likely to become a foil for the President, along with the new Democratic majority in the House of Representatives now that the stock market has been declining. The Fed is an apolitical body that responds to economic data which validates their course of action when it comes to rate hikes. The opposition party is likely to attempt to roll back both corporate tax cuts and regulatory reforms. On Wednesday, November 14, the incoming Chair of the House Banking Committee, Maxine Waters, warned financial institutions and banks that the era of regulatory rollbacks would come to an end in January 2019.

The path of least resistance of the U.S. dollar continues to be higher based on interest rates, trade issues, and economic growth, but some issues could slow its ascent or stop it over the coming weeks and months.

Back and fill - the levels to watch on the upside

Markets rarely move in a straight line. After watching energy commodities like crude oil and natural gas over recent weeks, the massive volatility that has resulted in an over 28% implosion in crude oil in six weeks and a 60% explosion in natural gas over the same period is not the kinds of moves that the currency markets tend to exhibit.

Currencies move slowly because governments manage the foreign exchange market in the interest of stability. A move like we witnessed in the pound that dropped from $1.50 to $1.20 against the dollar in 2016 in the aftermath of the Brexit vote are rare occurrences. Therefore, a bull market in the dollar is likely to be a slow and steady trend that backs and fills over time. After the most recent rally to 97.53 on the dollar index, the greenback quickly pulled back to under the 97 level as currencies take tend to take breathers on their way up or down as central banks buy and sell in the foreign exchange market to manage volatility. Currencies can move dramatically on economic or political shocks to the system or when they reach extremes on the up or the downside.

When it comes to the trend in the dollar index that has made higher lows and higher highs since February, the weekly chart shows that the next target on the upside stands at the high from the week of May 29, 2017, at 97.70. Above there, the 100 level would stand as a critical psychological target with additional resistance at the April 2017 high at 101.265.

On the downside, technical support is at 93.395 which was the mid-September low and a level that keeps the trend of higher lows intact.

The weakness in the stock market and trade issues with China could cause the Fed to pause in December or 2019 of events get out of hand over the coming weeks, and there are signs that the U.S. economy could turn into a recession. However, recent data on GDP, employment, PPI, and CPI are all supportive of a continuation of rising rates in the U.S. which tells us that the present course of the dollar is higher. At the same time, if Europe finally begins to raise their short-term rates, it could cause a rally in the euro currency which would interfere with the course of the dollar. However, economic issues surrounding Italy and Brexit could cause the ECB to keep rates at their current level well into 2019.

UUP follows the bouncing buck

Since February, the optimal strategy in the foreign exchange market has been to buy the dollar on each dip. While I do not believe we will see the greenback index rise above its critical resistance level at the January 2017 high at 103.815, there is plenty of room for the dollar to continue to make progress on the upside over the coming weeks and months given political and economic considerations facing the U.S. and world.

The most direct route for a long position in the U.S. dollar is via the huge over-the-counter foreign exchange market which is the playing field for the world's central banks and largest financial institutions. The dollar index futures market an alternative to the cash market. For individual investors or traders who do not trade cash foreign exchange or futures, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF product is a vehicle that reflects the price action in the dollar index and trades on the NYSE. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.

The most recent top holdings of the ETF include:

UUP does an excellent job replicating the price action in the dollar index. Since the dollar index futures curve is inverted because of interest rates, the UUP has outperformed the continuous contract chart in the dollar index since the February 2018 low. The dollar index rose from a low of 88.15 during the week of February 12 after trading to 88.225 in late January. At 97.53 on November 12, the index had appreciated by 10.64%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, over the same period UUP rose from $23.09 to a high of $26.02 or 12.69%.

UUP is a liquid ETF with net assets of $548.3 million and average daily trading volume of 919,563 shares. The product charges a net expense ratio of 0.76%.

The dollar index continues to fly high but buying on rallies can be frustrating because of its pattern of backing and filling. A long position on a dip has been the optimal approach to the dollar since February and barring any surprises; all signs are pointing to a continuation of this pattern. For those who do not have access to the OTC Forex market or the dollar index futures, UUP is a tool that provides long exposure to the U.S. currency.

