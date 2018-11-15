BRF's Third Quarter Had A Few Positives

BRF shares are trading below my estimate of fair value, but there are still meaningful risks to this turnaround story, including hard-to-control macro/commodity risks.

Grain prices are an ongoing threat, as are global poultry prices and export volumes, but the company's Brazilian and halal businesses can both be improved from here, as can international.

BRF saw some bright spots in the third quarter, with stronger pricing and volume in Brazil and stronger pricing and margins in the halal business.

Brazil’s BRF SA (BRFS) is only just starting its turnaround process, so investors shouldn’t expect quick fixes or huge improvements in financial results right away. Likewise, I wouldn’t get too concerned about near-term challenges like a currency-driven jump in the debt ratio. Importantly, the two key profit centers (Brazil and the halal business) both had some positive news and results should improve in the coming quarters.

I continue to believe that fair value for BRF shares today is in the $6’s, but with upside into the double-digits in a couple of years if and when the company executes on its turnaround strategy. Success is far from guaranteed, though, and investors need to aware not only of the company-specific execution risks, but also the commodity and currency risks that impact this business.

A Messy Quarter, But Not A Lot Was Expected

The best thing about the third quarter for BRF may well have been that expectations weren’t all that high going in, as prior comments from management had more or less tipped their hand that results would show some weakness. Even so, a modest top-line beat was encouraging despite weaker-than-expected profitability.

Revenue rose slightly on a year-over-year basis and closer to 9% sequentially, with the Brazilian business delivering double-digit growth on both a yoy and qoq comparison. Volume improved by more than 5% in Brazil, while more aggressive pricing actions drove mid-single-digit realized price growth and the best pricing performance in quite a while.

Revenue in the halal (previously called One Foods) rose about 14% from last year as very strong realized pricing (up 25%) offset an 8% decline in volume. Although processed foods are a small part of the business (14% of volume, versus a company-wide average of 43% and 72% of Brazilian volumes), volume here increased 19% from last year.

The business was not nearly so strong outside of those two areas, as export restrictions to the EU and Russia, inventory levels in Japan, and protectionist measures in China all had varying negative impacts. Overall international sales fell 22% on a 17% drop in volume, with sales in Europe down 45% on a 61% decline in volume.

Grain prices were a known risk for this quarter, as prices were about 45% higher than in the year-ago quarter. That hammered gross profit, with gross margin down close to six points overall. Although the halal business showed a great result (up four points), Brazil gross margin declined about four points and International was down 15 points as the profitability of the Asian business disintegrated (dropping more than 24 points into a slight negative).

EBITDA was messy due to the lingering impact of the Carne Fraca investigation, hyperinflation in Argentina, and some other “unusual” items. Strictly speaking, then, BRF missed expectations at the EBITDA line by about one-third (with reported EBITDA down 61% yoy), but I believe reasonable add-backs adjust that miss to something more on the order of 5%, with adjusted EBITDA down 36% and margin down about four points. While profits in Brazil shrank by 22% (with a four-point margin decline), the halal business saw adjusted EBITDA jump 75% and margin expand close to five points.

Macro Issues Remain A Hard-To-Control Source Of Risk

BRF saw a 10% year-over-year improvement in whole chicken prices in the third quarter, and poultry exports from Brazil were up 9% yoy in BRL terms in the month of October, with underlying volume up about 1%. That’s a relatively healthy backdrop for the world’s largest poultry exporter, but exporting unprocessed poultry remains a commodity business with meaningful competition from areas like Thailand.

BRF is doing a better job of controlling what it can (frozen inventory declined 30% qoq), but there remains ongoing risk of global oversupply as well as higher feed costs. The trade dispute between the U.S. and China shows no signs of letting up soon, and this could keep corn and soybean prices high in Brazil. In terms of end-market opportunities, it is still possible that Russia might lift its restrictions on Brazilian poultry, and it did recently permit beef and pork exports from some Minerva-owned (OTCPK:MRVSY) facilities, but the timing is uncertain.

BRF is also still vulnerable to currency moves. While the Brazilian real has recovered some since the election, a weaker currency played a meaningful role in the company’s net leverage spiking to close to 7x EBITDA in the third quarter.

The Work Has Been Planned … Now Comes Working That Plan

As I wrote about a month ago, BRF’s new management team has laid out a cogent and reasonable plan to turn this business around over the coming years, making it more profitable, more efficient, and more leveraged to value-added products and branding than in the past. But the key words there are “over the coming years”, as there won’t be a lot of meaningful quick fixes that goose near-term results.

BRF did lose some market share in Brazil in the third quarter (about a point’s worth), as the company got more aggressive on pricing and smaller rivals didn’t. I’m not too worried about the lost share, and management expects more significant pricing benefits to show in Q4 results, and I believe better management of the Sadia brand can produce meaningful long-term volume and share improvements. JBS (JBS) looks poised to remain a significant competitor (and its Seara business saw strong margin improvement in the third quarter), but BRF does have the advantage of strong overall share in its core Brazilian businesses.

The Opportunity

I’m changing little in my model at this point, and I continue to believe that fair value today for these shares is in the $6 to $7 range. If and when this turnaround process plays out favorably, I could see the fair value improving into the double-digits, but there are a lot of milestones that have to be achieved first.

The Bottom Line

Given that I expected some noisy and messy (if not outright ugly) results here in the initial stage of this turnaround, I actually come away from third quarter results feeling pretty good about BRF. There’s a lot of work left to be done, and no guarantee of success, but I think BRF’s Brazilian and halal operations are fundamentally healthy and improvable. This is still a high-risk idea, though, and investors looking at these shares shouldn’t ignore the risk that the turnaround efforts fall short and/or get offset by tougher macro conditions.

