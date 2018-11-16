Signs Of Life In Platinum

PPLT or PLMT for those who do not buy physical or venture into the futures arena.

Platinum has beat gold and silver on a percentage basis since the bottom in mid-August; producers are slowing output because of the price.

Platinum is a precious metal with properties that make it a useful industrial metal. Platinum's resistance to heat and density helps to clean toxins from the air in catalytic converters, process crude oil into products in refineries, and manufacture fiberglass that runs through catalysts. Additionally, platinum's medical applications range from the production of scanning equipment to an essential ingredient in some forms of chemotherapy that treat cancers.

Platinum is a rare metal, most of the world output comes from South Africa and Russia. Primary production comes from the nation at the southern tip of the African continent, while in Russia the output comes as a byproduct of nickel production. Each year there are about 250 tons of platinum output. Annual gold production is more than ten times higher. While both gold and platinum have a history as metals that attract investment demand, industrial uses of platinum far outweigh gold's applications on a per ounce produced basis.

Platinum has been in a brutal bear market for years. The market used to call platinum "rich man's gold," but it has not traded at a premium to the yellow metal since 2014. However, some signs have been developing over recent weeks that could lead to a significant recovery in the platinum market. Most investors and traders approach platinum through either the physical bars and coins or the NYMEX futures arena that offers leveraged contracts on the metal with a delivery mechanism. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) and the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) are two ETF products that track the price action in the platinum market.

A long period of bear market conditions takes the price of platinum to a 15-year low

There has not been much to cheer about for anyone bullish on the price of platinum since 2011. Even in that year, the price only made it to a high that was slightly lower than gold, and over $390 below its all-time peak in 2008.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of NYMEX platinum futures highlights, the price has made lower highs and lower lows for over seven years, reaching its most recent nadir at $755.70 per ounce in mid-August of this year. The bottom in platinum was the lowest price since November 2003 in a decade and a half. On November 15, the price of the active month January platinum futures bounced from the low and were trading at $839 per ounce, $83.30 or 11% off the recent bottom.

On November 15, the prices of nearby gold and silver futures were at $1213 and $14.19 per ounce respectively. Gold traded to a low at $1161.40 in mid-August and was 4.4% above its low for 2018, while silver's bottom was at $13.86, and it was trading at only 2.4% off its 2018 low.

Platinum has outperformed both silver and gold when comparing the prices at the lows for the three metals to their levels on November 15. However, gold only fell to its lowest price since early 2017 and silver to its low since early 2016. The price action in the platinum market over the recent weeks has been a change from the past years and could be the start of a recovery compared to the other precious metals. Platinum's decline has taken the metal to a price level that has made primary producers change their behavior.

Some of the mines in the world's leading primary producer, South Africa, have cut back on platinum output because the market price of the metal declined below the production cost of some of the metal found deep in the crust of the earth. A decline in mine production is often the first step when it comes to a price bottom in a commodity market.

The longer-term charts are looking like a significant correction could be brewing

The improved performance in the platinum market compared to gold and silver could be the start of a trend that is long overdue for the rare precious metal that had been under siege until it bounced from the 15-year low.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, while platinum continues to make lower lows, the recent bounce has resulted in three consecutive months of gains and a cross to the upside in the slow stochastic. The metric that measures price momentum remains in oversold territory after crossing higher in October.

Source: CQG

While the momentum indicator on the quarterly chart has not crossed higher, it remains in oversold territory and in need of a correction. The recent probe below the 2008 bottom could turn out to be a blow off low in the platinum market. Sometimes, markets need a spike to the downside before a significant recovery can get underway. Both of the long-term pictorials present the potential for a long overdue correction.

Platinum has improved versus gold, but continued weakness against palladium could be the most bullish sign

While the recent price trend in platinum, when compared with gold, has been supportive, the same has not been the case with a comparison to the action in the palladium market.

On November 15, when platinum was trading at around $1470 below its record high, its cousin palladium rose to a new record level at $1146.40 per ounce. While gold moved to a premium to platinum back in early 2015, palladium only overtook platinum in September 2017 when it moved to a premium for the first time since 2001.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the price of platinum minus palladium shows, the commodity that spent the period from July 2003 through September 2014 trading at a $500 premium, slipped to a discount that was at just over the $300 per ounce level on November 15.

However, platinum's weakness against palladium could prove to be its future strength. Both platinum and palladium are platinum group metals along with rhodium which has more than doubled over the past year moving from under $1,000 per ounce to over the $2300 level. All three of the platinum group metals (PGMs) are rare and have a myriad of industrial applications because of their density and high resistance to heat. Since platinum had traditionally traded at a higher price than the two other PGMs, industrial consumers have been slow to substitute platinum for palladium and rhodium since it slipped to a considerable discount. Platinum has a higher resistance to heat and is a denser metal than both palladium and rhodium which increased its utility for many users. Moreover, the reason that the price of rhodium has doubled over the past year has been a shortage of the metal from South African mines where rhodium is a byproduct of platinum production.

Platinum's weakness against the two other metals that are its closest relatives could be the principal reason why the price will recover from a fundamental perspective.

PPLT or PLMT for those who do not buy physical or venture into the futures arena

The most direct route for an investment or trading position in the platinum market is through the physical bars and coins offered by dealers and banks. However, the premiums that they charge for physical tend to be prohibitive and destroy the economics of an investment position.

The next step on the investment or trading pyramid are the futures contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The contract size of the futures contract is only 50 ounces, so long-term investors can stand for delivery and avoid physical premiums for the metal. However, there are costs involved in taking delivery of platinum. For those who do not have futures accounts, the ETF market provides an alternative.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF is the most popular and liquid choice. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical platinum, less the expenses of the Trust's operations. The fund designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in platinum with minimal credit risk. Advantages of investing in the Shares include Ease and Flexibility of Investment, Expenses, Minimal Credit Risk.

The top holdings of the ETF include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

PPLT does an excellent job replicating the price action in the platinum futures market. The price of platinum moved from $755.70 during the week of August 13 to its most recent high of $881.50 during the week November 5, a rise of 16.6%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, PPLT moved from $71.92 to a peak at $83.11 per share, an increase of 15.6%. PPLT has net assets of $502.23 million and trades an average of 56,280 shares each day. PPLT has an expense ratio of 0.60%.

The other alternative is the GraniteShares Platinum Trust. The fund summary for PLTM states:

The investment seeks to reflect, at any given time, the value of the assets owned by the Trust at that time less the Trusts accrued expenses and liabilities as of that time. The Shares constitute a simple and cost-effective means of making an investment similar to an investment in platinum. An investment in allocated physical platinum bullion requires expensive and sometimes complicated arrangements in connection with the assay, transportation and warehousing of the metal.

Just like PPLT the top holding include physical platinum bullion:

Source: Yahoo Finance

PLTM also tracks the price action in the platinum futures market.

Source: Barchart

PLTM moved from a low of $75.50 in mid-August to a high of $87.16 per share recently, a rise of 15.4% over the period, slightly underperforming the PPLT EFT product. PLTM has net assets of only $3.742 million and trades an average of only 5,092 shares each day. However, PLTM has a slightly lower expense ratio of 0.50% according to their website.

There are plenty of choices when it comes to trading or investing in the platinum market where fundamentals and technical trading patterns could be adding up to a price recovery. We have witnessed some signs of life in the platinum market since mid-August, and time will tell if the rare precious metals finally begin to shine over the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.