General Motors Company (GM) Management Presents at Barclays 2018 Global Automotive Conference (Transcript)

Okay. Thank you very much. We are going from the world of kind of pouring castings at American National [ph] Factories to the other end of the spectrum, which is future trends in mobility around car sharing and P2P car sharing, as well as kind of providing vehicles for the gig economy.

I'm very pleased to have with us, Julia Steyn, Vice President, Urban Mobility programs at General Motors. She is not a long time GM-er [ph]. She joined in 2012 as Vice President for the Corporate Development back in the Steve Girsky, who we had of course here last year. They've lifted a diverse portfolio, the partnerships there as well. Before that was in Corporate Development at Alcoa, and started at Goldman Sachs, and also a Business Analyst at A.T. Kearney, that was a computing consulting firm. And she is also, I learned last -- as I was kind of reading her bio, a concert pianist. She won't be playing for us today, but maybe in the future. I mean she's here to tell us about the Maven business within General Motors.

Julia Steyn

Thank you very much. Let me just grab this. Thank you very much for the introduction. I'm excited to be here, and I'll give you a little bit of an origin story, why we launched Maven at GM? How far we've gone and where our future is?

So, Maven was launched two-and-a-half years ago. And as I was introduced, I was at GM for about six years, so around four years ago, the quintessential questions, what happens to the automotive industry, really stared us in the face. And there are two core truths that came out of there. One is that the cars and the technology around the cars is evolving, so you can actually get to the future when the cars can drive themselves. So GM as you've known put a very concerted effort to develop the autonomous technology and ultimately business. And then, another one that is the core truth that you all live in big cities and in New York, the traditional ownership model is dead. And please don't get confused that people won't buy cars, but the way we kind of buy these assets today and use these assets today, it's not efficient. This is not the future.

So we pulled a couple of investment thesis around -- before we sort of thought how we're going to go around changing the world of ownership of the vehicle. One of them is them, consumers would want a purpose-built solutions, and I'll talk more about what purpose-built solutions is to elevate the consumer experience. As you know in transportation, on taxis and black car service, they all existed before, but then Uber came with much more consumer-friendly elevated seamless solution that's on demand. And now, it's estimated to be worth a $120 billion.

Another thing that we kind of look at the market, the ecosystem around the vehicle is very, very large and I'll show you some numbers that are out there, but if you kind of think about it, there is today 280 million cars in the U.S. on the road, 65 million of them are GM vehicles. So the ecosystem around the cars that are being owned is very large.

And then, you look at sort of where is the highest growth part of the mobility curve, so to speak, and where is the tools used the most? And we have a strong hypothesis, and we actually validated the processes over two-and-a-half years, but it's truly a big gig economy. It's -- like the digital platform is disrupted basically every industry, and so, today McKinsey is estimating that's roughly 70 million people in the U.S. are in the gig economy, which means they basically have flexible workforce, and that's estimated to grow to 40%. So basically, 40% from the U.S. population will not be in a large corporation, will not have a 401(k), and we want to have full flexibility of how they work. And today, again, when you look at the economics and the disparity sort of what's been delaying out, which is today is called the largest buying generation generates. You look at it, and again, the average car buying population is right now 52 years old, income $80,000. For the millennials, the average age is 30. And basically what we'll look at also the income-wise is $50,000. So, all this trends are coming together. So, basically what it translates to, people are not just going to be buying cars that sit there 95% of the time idle.

So let me tell you about one member of our team at Maven. We have a young team, but that's always fascinated me. So, this young lady, and she's I guess not so young, she's around 30 years old, but she doesn't buy clothes, like at all. So she uses to rent the runway. And that's really fascinating because when she goes and travels, she doesn't bring the suitcase, because you can actually deliver those clothes to the hotel, where you're at, and never do laundry or pack or do anything else.

And another thing, what you invest, and for some of you, women in the room, you understand this, sometimes bags, they obviously cost as much of a car, but if you're going to invest in the bag, you won't get the most out of it. So again, she uses re-bag as a solution, which again, you don't have to permanently own it, and you constantly have access to the latest and the greatest. So that woman is our customer. So when you kind of look around what Maven is building out, we're building out a purpose-built system, ecosystem around the vehicle that fits the lifestyle off this generation, and you can say, and I'll show you more sort of our rollout plans, but this is exactly our customers. We have 170,000 of them, and again, 80% of them are millennial.

So, I talked about sort of the size of the market, and this is very important. Again, sharing economy is here to stay, and cars right now are not really truly participating yet in the full force. And today again in the U.S., when you look at it, in the U.S., you have 3 trillion miles driven, and it doesn't seem to fluctuate, but what is going to fluctuate is obviously the shared miles driven out of that.

So let me tell you about me then. And again, if I was standing here and telling you the story two-and-a-half years ago, I think you would all think that I'm crazy, but what we are out here to do is, frankly, very simple. We want to provide a vehicle as an asset. On the demand side, for you, you don't want to own a car, neither for personal nor basically for work purposes and two thirds of our business is actually work-related car use, then you basically get access to Maven vehicle.

On the supply side, we have a full spectrum of vehicles, [indiscernible] from the EVs, from the new cars to used cars, and I'll talk to you more sort of how we think about the supply side, plus we have the vehicles that we get from today GM owners, but again, the platform to diversify the supply is really large. So, what Maven does, it's a software and operational platform that basically monetizes this marketplace and the system, and the balance system. And there [technical difficulty] how we differentiate in terms of the customer access, because again, a lot of you know, you may have a question, okay, so there's tons of transportation options. We're not trying to maximize your ability to get from A to B. What we're trying to maximize -- that we want to create a seamless platform on demand that basically you would never consider in New York to own the car.

So the way it works from the consumer standpoint, again whether it's personal or business, you look and download the app, you got approved in minutes, and basically, our cars are distributed in the urban environment. You don't need anything except for your phone. So your approach with them over the phone to your car, the car opens, and you're on your way. So there's absolutely no friction points; you don't have to kind of check a whole bunch of boxes like what kind of insurance do I want? You don't need to go to surf like really grimy parking lots and talk to people, and that's I think really important.

The same for the work environment, we have built a completely agnostic platform because again, we believe in the philosophy a car is a car is a car, and you can basically get access to Maven vehicle and drive for whatever platform that you desire whether it's again delivering for Amazon, delivering for Instacart, Grubhub, or being in the Rideshare.

On the supply side, we see -- and I'll show you the demand growing really large. So, on the supply side, I think it's important to diversify because the way people live today, you don't want just to get access to vehicle potential. You might be in your stage of the life when you want to own the vehicle, but again, you're not going to use it all the time. So, you want to be able to monetize that idle time that your car sits there.

So, in two-and-half years, Maven created what took the start-ups in the Silicon Valley years to do. I mean, and you see sort of the things coming to the inflection point and we kind of forgot it took Airbnb nine years to kind of become a verb, and again convert people to sort of thinking that you can share your bed in the house. And again, when you look at the willingness of the consumer to do things like this, basically, you look for housing that is 20% of the population in the U.S. are extremely eager to share it. For the car like that differentiation is basically 18%. And today for the basically average consumer, the housing and the transportation is done, the two largest items on the paycheck.

So, Maven is a wholly-owned subsidiary by General Motors. So again, we are built to be able to scale this business. So, we started two-and-a-half years ago with launching a brand that was purpose-built. So, you see we are not associated with any hardware. And frankly, when one again you ask our customers which car you drove, they're going to say, "We drove a Maven," and it kind of takes a couple of more price about this.

You can see we're right now in 20 cities. So we basically have launched a city every couple of weeks, and we know how to do it. We're very well operationally scalable. And again, we're just getting started. So, when you kind of look on the size of our business and right now GM is not disclosing, it's a separate segment, so I will not give you the full P&L, but roughly sort of getting where we are, we are in a year-and-a-half going to get sort of what most of you think is a company that could be IPOed with couple of $200 $100 million in revenue.

And you got -- this is just a beginning, that's what we've done in two-and-a-half years, we are looking, and this is just a ecosystem around the car, I'll see you kind of -- I'll show you where we are going after sort of dealing just with the cars, but we believe this is the plan that we're executing towards some in the next several years. But we believe that we can easily get to 50 billion monetizable shared miles and get 2.5 million of cars on the platform. The unique capability that we have, and today we're starting with the GM owned vehicles, but again, as I said, GM -- 25% of the 280 million on the road is GM owned. So, we have incredible opportunity to convert and starting with GM owners, and then we're opening this platform because again as we believe that the gig economy has to be platform-agnostic. We also believe that the customers who access Maven would like to be vehicle brand-agnostic.

So this is our vision, and this is not a vision sort of over 10 years; this is a vision for 2019. Okay? So where we're looking at it on the demand side, and we talked a lot about it, again you're logging in, you have your profile, you're logging in and you're saying, "Okay, I need a car for a weekend." "Great," like here is the most closest cars to you and the most appropriate for what you want to do." For the work scenario, "Okay, I want a job from 10:00 to 4:00." Here is some -- would be sort of the type of job that you can do from 10:00 to 4:00, and here is the most appropriate vehicle for this job. So again, we want to match the job to basically the vehicle use.

And on the supply side, again today, our ecosystem, because our heritage is around the vehicle, and you know, what is actually probably one of the hardest assets to deal with, there is like a series engineering component for the sharability of the assets to make it seamless, but there is micromobility if you want to deliver something by a bike I think we'll be able to do that for sure. There's a ton of other assets that are underutilized, so you can sort of finally look at the diversification of that.

On the sort of the supply side, we believe that the marketplace will have vehicles that are owned by Maven. Then there will be vehicles that are personally owned, and great opportunity, we are by the end of the year putting the fleets of vehicles on the platform that's not GM or Maven-owned. So again, you look at sort of our panoply of the dealers out there where the cars are sitting in there lots. So this is a large opportunity to grow.

And again, another part in the future is the fractional ownership, which again, is the idea about securitization of the fleets of the vehicle. So, again, and the platform is simple. The car is a car is a car. So you can use it for whatever you want. So, again, not multi-year vision, this is 2019 vision.

So why are we differentiated at Maven vis-à-vis, a lot of the people who are again starting from scratch on this. And again, because we've done it right. With GM as a shareholder, we are able to build an incredible operational ecosystem. We have purchasing power. We have the best contract out there with the fleet management. We have also basically contracts nationwide with every parking provider. We have unique expertise for the future in terms of how to run EVs, and I think a lot of you must believe that the future is electric. So that requires being able to work with the infrastructure and take actually a leadership. So Maven today is the largest EV fleet running there in the gig economy.

Vehicle financing, again, all the vehicles are actually not on Maven's balance sheet. It's actually financed by GM Financial, which again is a very flexible arrangement of how we take them. Also, we have an opportunity to see the whole pipeline of vehicles first, and so again, we match sort of where we need a vehicle to where it's located.

Also, we have leveraged and built, and that's a point of pride vis-à-vis getting a lot of Silicon start-ups, the experience about dedicated call center and number of services, we leverage a lot of infrastructure that we have around the call center of the OnStar. And I'll talk to you more about our customer acquisition, but today, as you know, Chevrolet is the largest advertiser in the world. Maven is the largest digital marketer at GM. So, like all of our marketing is fully digital, fully attributable, and that provides a lot of economies of scale.

And I forgot to mention, but that's very important, the product technology. So, to make the cars access seamlessly, you have to have a sharing module in this car, that's fiber secure, and also has the ability to respond right away without the glitches. So, at Maven, we have 20 dedicated automotive engineers inside the team who basically have access to 140 patents out there. And so, again, this product technology we're constantly evolving, but it's also different shades of significantly.

So let's talk about our sort of growth on the demand side. So, as you've seen, we commercialized the sort of the access to the vehicle, that's sort of the graph shows, we have roughly, actually since this presentation was made with itself 175 members, but we actually have 200,000 now by the time sort of I got here. And the way we measure members is actually not the people who downloaded the app is in the millions; what we measure is basically everybody who is ready to drive. So that's some -- we have their credit card, we have their driver's license, and it's actually verified. So these are actually people who are using the platform. And you're seeing the growth that we have and sort of the slices that is basically on each city and how it grew. So, on a consistent basis, over the past two-and-a-half years we've been growing 150%, and we're sort of in the business of doubling our revenue and doubling our members every year.

So we talked about our advantages and non-customer acquisition. So if you have looked at -- and I know a lot of the start-up some might not be public, but basically anybody who attempts to build a marketplace from both sides at the same time, that's a very, very difficult thing to monetize. So your customer acquisition, I mean you have to basically spend money on the customer acquisition on the demand and customer acquisition on the supply because it's really, really difficult problem to have. And if you again get somebody's car and put it in Timbuktu, but you don't have demand for it you're not going to generate any money. So we've seeded the market in two and a half years to again this platform to be monetizable and our acquisition cost is below $100 per member.

So I'll talk more about sort of how we think about the units [technical difficulty] because it might be different in – with a lot of you are trained, so with the ride sharing companies and in no shape or form we are competing with ride sharing companies that's not what we're set up to do. We are set up to do basically for you to never need to own the car. And so the way we look on sort of our business we divided in two parts, one is sort of the personal use and then the other one is professional use because it has some different dynamics. And I'll talk to you about how we diversify supply and sort of what it does in terms of our cost structure. But the way we look at the business is because the way we charge people is basically in the time horizon, whether it's per hour, per day or per month. So, all of our sort of revenue structured around timeline, so we measure sort of how much we can get out of the car per month. And frankly that's also very important to the people, who are working and use the car as a tool, because don't measure sort of how much you paid miles necessarily, you measure a lot of the people in the economy measure or can pay $25 an hour, well I'm paid say $30, whatever you are paid an hour, so we try to match the way we'll look at our KPIs to basically what the car produces in time horizon.

So when we look at the fleet that's a Maven fleet on both sides, basically the element of our cost structure, we provide insurance. And again, it's interesting because for us we have somewhat of a competitive advantage versus again the silicon start-ups, because we are self-insuring, so we don't have to pay anybody the premium. So when I say insurance it's actually not paying the premium for the liability insurance. It's actually the cost direct cost of what sort of you know needs to be to fix the cars. We provide parking, so we pay for parking, we do repair and maintenance.

On the personal side, we provide fuel and electric charging. On the gate side, we don't do that. So in terms of the kind of the average duration, how this -- these cars are being used on the demand side? So, for personal trip, you have roughly 13 hours of a duration, a lot of this car is used hourly during the week and taking on the weekends. So, my utilization measure, it is sort of percentage of the time my car generates revenue over sort of 24 hours. It's roughly 35% on the personal side which is up there because again, if you consider people fleet, getting sort of above 50%, they are basically running out of cars consistently.

So on the personal side, my fleet on average across all the geographies generates net revenue 1,500 per car. On the gig side, this cars are – it tend to be more sticky and they're also used vehicles that we generally put in there plus the EVs because we see tremendous opportunity technologically with the EVs to have the high utilization because of the way it's engineered, repair and maintenance is much more efficient. So these cars on average are taken 65 days. And so, again what our utilization of these vehicles are results roughly at 80% of the fleet, but that's also the reason why is because some of the cars are always going to be inflated or going to be repaired.

So basically, we're also in the situation which every car we put in the system is again taken. So now, where it generates roughly 800 the car per month and again, when you look at sort of the high [technical difficulty] our fleet drive in terms of the miles, I would say that if personally used cars are driven about 14,000, 15,000 miles a year, our fleet on the personal use is kind of 25% and 30%-ish and on the gig side, especially electric vehicles. It could get up to 70,000. People love both and I know a lot of learnings around that. But, again even with the high utilization like that are both are in circulation. So hopefully it gives you a little bit of a flavor how we look at it.

Now let me tell you sort of what happens because we launched them putting individually owned assets in our fleet and that dramatically sort of diversifies our supply not only because it provides different density for the personal use a lot of case, right because all of a sudden -- I'll show you sort of what it did in Detroit, but also diversifies them and kind of the unit economics a little bit because obviously for the cars that are not Maven owned you're going to have a situation when there are couple of cost line items we don't have to take care of that's repair and maintenance and the least cost. And I'll show you sort of the personal economics and parking as well.

So diversifying the fleet and kind of accommodating the growth and the demand with the diversified fleet of vehicles is very advantageous. So we lunched the Peer what we call Peer in Detroit at the end of July and we assumed this was going to be our worst market because people in Detroit are very emotionally attached to the vehicle. But you can see in terms of the funnel of conversion this again without spending $1 of marketing, not $1 of marketing I get the conversion of 25% of eligible vehicles that are money generating on the platform.

I'll give you a personal example. I bought an Equinox least in Equinox, it's $230 a month that I'm paying for it. The first month that I put it fully again it's passive investment for me. It generated a $1,000. And the way we share the revenue with our customers is Maven Take rate at 40% and that $1000 that I pocketed is the 60%. So again, Maven generated above that. And this is a differentiating factor, why for us right now makes sense to diversify supply because it's plugged into the system that already generates the demand and money. So again, if you compare and put your cards on various platforms you'll see that this is superior and on graph that you see in terms of sort of diversifying the density that some – that's also basically tripled the locations that we have in Detroit which means that people who don't -- don't need to walk as far or get to the car as far as they need to.

So, this is where Maven growth capital is going. I call sort of Maven 2.0, but that's again the plan for 2019 and maybe spilling into 2020. So, we're opening the platform on the peer side to non-GM vehicle. We are excited to do that. Today the hand-raisers a lot of them come from non-GM vehicles and that's great. We're enabling the entrepreneurial fleets on the platform. We see tremendous opportunity there to just kind of quickly grab market share and we have a head start now from the dealer community. But as well, there's a lot of trade people who again don't use their assets efficiently not emotionally attached and would love to put the card on the platform and we're enabling also adjacent services because again we believe that you should never worry about anything to do with a car. So again, I don't touch my equinox in Detroit. I don't want to fuel it. I don't want to clean it. I don't want to do anything else.

So we're actually launching the add-on at a margin. So again, these things on average kind of generates roughly 40% margin. And so, I think it's also enabling the platform to fit into a customer lifestyle. So in terms of the brand and the growth we truly believe that we are a purpose built brand and we also give the consumer a purpose to do it, right, whether you kind of want to be a hustler and financially motivated or you just want to share the car with the community, we want to enable that. And our brand, you can look at sort of our brand representations and our marketing it really allows to stretch that.

So, we are scaling aggressively doubling revenue, doubling our market presence, today we're in 20 cities globally, there is at least in the U.S. ability to double this presence next year, which we'll do. And there is a tremendous opportunities internationally. Canada is right next to us. We are in Toronto today, there're more opportunities there. We're operating in Australia. But again I see opportunities for international growth as well at the right point in time.

And this is really all, and I'll finish that it to say that, look, I hear it once in a while, but if you have a question [technical difficulty] can come out of GM. Let me answer with this, I spent a lot of times that the nurse with the founders at Silicon Valley everywhere there's a huge tech community and startup community in New York as well. And what I see, I see all done being incredibly jealous that I have GM as a shareholder. And I'm incredibly privileged, because what we could achieve in two-and-a-half years no start up and that kind of have to go from round A to round B and do it on a shoestring can do. So, we're creative, we're here to scale, and we're really excited by this new marketplace.

So, thank you very much.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Julia. Why don't we take questions from the audience? Over here and then…

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I'm going to look into leasing in Equinox shortly.

Julia Steyn

Yeah. They welcome you as a customer.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you describe the most typical pushbacks in terms of the service as it's offered now from investors and competitors, and then, tell us why we should not worry about those concerns?

Julia Steyn

I wouldn't say that there is necessarily pushback, right. So I don't see that. Again, we cannot grow, right, or as you have seen like a dozen demonstrating whatsoever in the numbers. But again, when you have a concept of the marketplace, you have to have education like with anything else because somewhere that's new, and again, as I said for Airbnb, it took nine years to get to the tipping point when it becomes for housing. I buy, I rent, I Airbnb.

So we're at this tipping point, and again, what we want to accomplish for the vehicle or other ideal assets you kind of buy, lease or you Maven. So like from that standpoint there's education to be done. A part of the education is also educating the investment community, and I'm super-excited to be here to tell the story and kind of how we're thinking about it, but it's coming, it's undeniable, I see it, and again, it's disrupting everything that's out there that has been done traditionally.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi.

Julia Steyn

Sorry.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is [indiscernible]. It catch my eyes, the product technology, you mentioned that you will react fast to cybersecurity and other stuff. So my question is who will drive the solution? Is it Maven or GM? Who will push this kind of technologies? Are you going to have over there [indiscernible] as well, part of the solution?

Julia Steyn

Hi. For this sharing, it will definitely be Maven to them on behalf of GM. Again, we have a engineer that belong to sort of the Maven team, who specialty, and again, this is the center expertise for GM, how to do this shared systems, and whether it's going to be sort of something that's installed in the vehicle or something that that comes off the assembly line, which again, this is the most exciting thing that's coming, right, and that's the integration with GM is fun.

You basically -- every car coming off the line can be sharing-enabled. And GM is in a unique position because not only we can get it off the line as a vehicle, but we also have the platform to put it in. So that's within -- just maybe a little bit on the structure of the team, so it gives you a little flavor of how we sort of manage on the people side. Maven is right now roughly 200 people, 100 of them is a sort of on the business side, so to speak. So you have 50, 60 people that distributed as a field team. It's very lean by the way. So in New York, we have three people and that's one of the largest markets from the U.S. Then we have automotive engineers that sit with us in the headquarters that I talk about that's a 20 person team and the rest support basically our marketing efforts and number services.

We have 90 software engineers and before you say all something like they are off in Detroit and they are in Austin, they're in Phoenix, where there's a lot of tech hub, as well as in Ireland, they've been supporting our team from the beginning. So again, they are basically within Maven. And so, between sort of a more saying and done changing our digital ecosystem to again changing the engineering ecosystem, we're well-equipped to do it with the Maven means.

Unidentified Company Representative

Question in the front.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. A few questions, just a follow-up to the product technology question, presumably you're using a cloud infrastructure, and you're using one of the large public cloud players?

Julia Steyn

No. So let me maybe explain what sort of that sharing module is if that help. So in order for you to seamlessly come up to the car for it to open and start, you basically have to have couple of components to work. One is the Bluetooth component, because again, the cellular is not going to work especially in a lot of the -- sort of the garages, the cellular service if hit or miss, in New York it's specifically horrendous.

So there's a component that opens the door. Then there is component that obviously starts the vehicle. And there is components what is a remote vehicle disabled that again today that we do through OnStar because all of our GM vehicles are connected, but it doesn't have to be that way. And so, when we get again on board, the personal vehicle on the platform, our technician takes pictures and installs them in the device, it takes about 15 minutes. And frankly, another aspect of it we purposefully don't ask the consumers to take pictures, because they have no idea how to take proper pictures, and again, maybe comparing to the fashion world a little bit, it makes a difference, like [indiscernible] sales increased dramatically when they professionally took the high resolution picture.

And we on board the customer, because we want to explain and do the education how the platform works, so today on the peer-to-peer growth, again, we're in the beginning, we're adding roughly a 30 peer customers a week. And again, this is exciting for us, because again start-ups - it takes forever to do it for us to sort of open up the supply to the individual owners, we opened all of our markets right now. So by the end of the year all of our markets will have peer cars on it. And again just also a look at this -- like sort of how we see the supply side for Maven in the next couple of years, we believe that 50% of the cars will come from individual or fleet owners, and 50% of the cars will be still on -- basically Maven-owned.

Unidentified Analyst

I just follow-up, you said there were millions of downloads of the app, you have 200,000 actual users on the platform, what did the -- can you give us any more color on the conversion on why people who downloaded the app -- do not using and what change you're seeing?

Julia Steyn

There could be a lot of things, you might not need this; sometimes you download and we don't approve it. So there's sort of the factors, and sometimes they don't want to give the personal information. There's a ton of things. I don't want to measure ourselves and download. What I kind of worry about is the growth of people who actually generate revenue on the platform and began to maximize the users or the power users.

Unidentified Company Representative

