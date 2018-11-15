OHA Investment Corporation (OHAI) CEO Steven Wayne on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OHA Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:OHAI) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Steven Wayne - President and Chief Executive Officer

Cory Gilbert - Chief Financial Officer

Steven Wayne

Thank you, Irmani. Good morning. I would like to welcome all of you to our Company's third quarter 2018 earnings call. I am joined on the call today by Cory Gilbert, our Chief Financial Officer. The presentation we're about to review was posted to our website earlier this morning under the Events & Presentations heading of the Investor Relations tab. We also refer you to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that was filed yesterday.

Before I begin today, I want to remind you that OHAI is in the midst of a strategic review process that our Board of Directors initiated to provide more scale to OHAI. These options could include among other things raising additional capital, a merger or joint venture with another party, the acquisition of existing investment portfolios or other strategic transactions. We are actively working with our financial advisor, KBW, although there is no assurance that the Company will execute on any of these options.

As we have said previously, we do not expect to comment further or periodically provide updates to the market with additional information unless and until the Company's Board of Directors has approved a specific transaction or otherwise deems disclosure appropriate or necessary. And I will not be commenting further or answering questions today regarding the strategic review process.

I'll now turn to Page 4 and provide a summary of the developments for OHAI for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. OHAI's NAV declined $0.31 per share in the third quarter of 2018 to $2.15 from $2.46 at the end of the second quarter of 2018. This decline largely stems from a net write-down of $6.3 million or $0.31 per share of our legacy investments.

During the quarter, we wrote down our investment in OCI subordinated note, a legacy non-energy portfolio investment, $0.39 per share, reducing our mark from $18 million in the last quarter to $10.9 million this quarter. This write-down was partially offset by a write-up of $1.5 million or $0.07 per share in our investment in ATPs overriding royalty interest.

From a financial standpoint, we finished the quarter with $56,000 of net investment income. We're less than $0.01 per share on a GAAP basis and declared distributions of $0.02 per share. During the quarter, we reserved $828,000 of contractual PIK interest related to our investment in OCI based on it September 30, 2018 fair value. Cory will provide more detail on the financial results later in the presentation.

This quarter we invested a total of $4.1 million in two new portfolio companies and an add-on to one portfolio company at an average price of 98.9%. Also during the quarter, we had $1.9 million of realizations, including an $800,000 partial paydown on our Hayward second lien term loan and in OHAI investment, which included a 1% call premium. Other realizations during the quarter included a $375,000 net paydown of the ClearChoice revolver and $707,000 of ATP production payments received during the quarter that were applied to our cost basis.

There were two other notable developments during the quarter. First, we amended and extended our Credit Facility with MidCap through September 2019 with an option to extend for an additional six months. This amendment lowers our borrowing rate and modified certain financial covenants.

Second, we believe the ATP litigation matter is now resolved in our favor as a statutory lien claimants failed to file a petition for judicial review by the United States Supreme Court before the September 4, 2018 deadline. We consider the matter concluded in the Fifth Circuit's decision final.

Now turning to the leverage credit markets. Private equity activity which generally drives new money financing opportunities in the below investment grade markets continued its recent decline in the third quarter of 2018, as private equity deal count in the U.S. declined 44% and capital invested declined 52% compared to levels in the third quarter of 2017.

Private equity activity also declined compared to the second quarter of 2018. After a weak first quarter of 2018, the U.S. high yield market bounced back in the second quarter and this strength continued into the third quarter as it was up 2.4%. Post quarter end, we saw heightened volatility in markets throughout the U.S. and the world. The S&P 500 was down almost 7% in October with NASDAQ and Russell faring worse.

The credit markets were not immune and the U.S. high yield index was down 1.6%. It's worst month since December 2015. Year-to-date through yesterday, the high yield market has returned only 0.35% on the year. The recent high yield market weakness has widened spreads approximately 50 basis points from recent levels, which were at post-financial crisis types.

Moving on to the leverage loan market; the record level of new issuance in the first half of 2018 slowed down considerably in the third quarter of 2018. Quarter-over-quarter volume was down 35% and down 15% from the third quarter of 2017. The decline in new issuance volume resulted in an increased percentage of issuer-friendly activity in the loan market as repricings and dividend deals took center stage with many loans pricing at the same type levels seen earlier this year.

The loan index lagged the high yield market in the third quarter of 2018, gaining 1.8% and loans outperformed high yield in October although at a negative 3 basis point returns, it was the first negative month in bank debt since August of 2017.

After remaining relatively steady over the past six months, LIBOR has moved up considerably, almost 30 basis points in the past two months. This rise will have an impact on both the yields of our floating rate assets and costs of our borrowing, which is LIBOR based.

Three-month LIBOR has gone from 1.33% at the end of the third quarter of 2017 to 2.62% today, up from 2.34% at June 30, 2018. Activity in the middle market declined on a year-over-year basis, but increased from the second quarter of 2018. Issuance by companies with EBITDA of $50 million or less decreased from $3.8 billion in the third quarter of 2017 to $2.4 billion in the third quarter of 2018.

The third quarter 2018 activity wasn't increased from $2.3 billion in the second quarter. And the middle market spreads widened driven by heightened M&A activity, which accounted for nearly 61% of syndicated middle market loan issuance, up from the 42% share in the second quarter.

According to LCD, syndicated middle market spreads widened from 442 basis points in the first quarter to 462 basis points in the second, where they remained throughout the third quarter. The increase in spread coupled with rising LIBOR has resulted in higher yields. Average first lien yields for syndicated middle market loans were 7.0% in the third quarter of 2018, up from 6.58% in the first quarter.

I'll now turn the call over to Cory to discuss the financial results for the third quarter.

Cory Gilbert

Thank you, Steven. The financial summary for the third quarter can be found on Page 5. Our investment income for the third quarter totaled $1.9 million or $0.09 per share, a 28% decrease from the prior quarter. Our portfolio yields 11.8% and 10.1% based on weighted-average fair value and costs respectively at September 30, 2018.

Base management fees were $397,000 or $0.02 per share and there was a $6,000 capital gains incentive fee in the third quarter, which is subject to the incentive fee waiver. We finished the quarter with net investment income of $56,000, less than a $0.01 per share. We recorded net realized and unrealized loss totaling $6 million or $0.30 per share during the quarter.

Altogether, we reported a net decrease in net assets from operations of $0.29 per share after a $0.02 per share distribution declared in September and paid in early October, our net asset value decreased $0.31 per share to $2.15 per share, a 13% decrease from the end of second quarter this year.

We continued our practice to seek positive assurance from a third-party evaluation firm on all Level 3 assets with fair values in excess of $10 million on a quarterly basis. We will also seek positive assurance on other Level 3 assets with any meaningful fair value on an annual basis. This quarter, we saw and received third-party positive assurance on 88% of our Level 3 assets with any fair value.

Moving on to Page 6. Page 6 shows the net investment income section of our income statement for the third quarter of 2018, compared to our results for the second quarter of 2018 and for the third quarter of the prior year.

Investment income decreased by approximately $741,000 and $865,000 from the second quarter of this year and the third quarter of prior year respectively. The decrease quarter-over-quarter and the same quarter prior year is primarily driven by a reduction of PIK interest income recognized in connection with our investment in OCI.

During the third quarter of 2018, we limited OCIs PIK interest income recognition to 45% of the contractual PIK amount. This percentage is based on OCIs, September 30, 2018 fair value mark. As a result, we reserved $828,000 of the $1.4 million of contractual PIK interest this quarter.

Interest expense for the quarter was $767,000 or $0.04 per share compared to $801,000 or $0.04 per share in the second quarter of this year, and $1 million or $0.05 per share in the same quarter prior year.

Quarter-over-quarter, the decrease in interest expense is due to a lower average amount outstanding on our credit facility as a result of a $7 million principal paydown on our Credit Facility in September and the lower interest spread. Compared to the same quarter prior year, the decrease is primarily attributable to a lower amount outstanding on our credit facility as a result of $11.5 million of principal paydown over the last 11 months.

Management and incentive fees to our advisor were $20,000 higher in the third quarter of this year, compared to the second quarter and $141,000 lower compared to the same quarter prior year.

Other G&A expenses for the quarter were $659,000 or $0.03 per share compared to $743,000 or $0.04 per share in the second quarter of this year and $865,000 or $0.04 per share in the same quarter of prior year.

Quarter-over-quarter, other G&A expenses were $84,000 lower, primarily due to lower legal fees in connection with the ATP litigation and lower audit related expenses. G&A expenses were $206,000 lower compared to the same quarter prior year, primarily due to lower legal fees and audit related expenses.

As a result, our net investment income for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $56,000 less than $0.01 per share, compared to a net investment income of $667,000 or $0.03 per share for the second quarter of 2018. In comparison, net investment income for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $323,000 or $0.02 per share.

Turning to Page 7, you can see the summary of realized and unrealized gains and losses in the portfolio for the relevant quarters. There were no meaningful realized gains or losses recognized during the third quarter of 2018.

Now let's look at the net unrealized gains and losses on the lower portion of the page. For the third quarter of 2018, the total net unrealized loss was $6 million, meaningful evaluation changes in the quarter related to a $7.8 million write-down in our investment in OCI subordinated note, which was offset by a $1.5 million write-up in our ATP royalty interest.

The $7.8 million write-down of OCI was comprised of a $7.1 million reduction in fair value from $18 million at June 30, 2018 to $10.9 million at September 30, 2018 and the $700,000 write-off of PIK income recognized during the quarter. Steven will provide further commentary on the portfolio valuation changes in a moment.

On Page 8, you will find a graphical presentation of the components of the quarterly results and the respective impact on our net asset value per share. Net asset value at the beginning of the quarter was $2.46 per share. Net investment income was less than a $0.01 per share.

Net asset value was reduced by the third quarter distribution of $0.02 per share, and the net negative valuation adjustments in our investment portfolio totaling $0.30 per share. These all combined to decrease our net asset value per share to $2.15 for a quarter-over-quarter decrease of $0.31 per share or 13%.

Now to discuss recent portfolio activity, let me hand the call back over to Steven.

Steven Wayne

Thanks, Cory. Let's go to Page 10. As shown here, OHA has been able to invest $167.3 million in 33 new portfolio companies since September 30, 2014, which we believe demonstrates OHA's origination capability for OHAI.

Turning to Page 11. During that same period, we've realized $165.9 million of investments including $115 million through the full or partial realization of OHA investments, $99.6 million of this has come from the full realization of 10 investments.

At the end of the third quarter, the fair value of our portfolio investments totaled $69.1 million, excluding the $3.7 million of cash on our balance sheet. As noted at the bottom of the page, our investment portfolio is now split 86%, 14% between floating rate and fixed rate investments. Also, 71% of our portfolio investments based on fair value were classified as Level 2.

Moving to Page 12. This page presents the realized and unrealized returns for the portfolio company investments OHA has made through September 30, 2018 since becoming OHAI's investment advisor and further underscores OHA's ability to originate investments for OHAI.

The 10 fully realized investments generated a dollar weighted average gross IRR of 13.4% on an unlevered basis and when you include the $8 million of TIBCO that we sold in the third quarter of 2017, this increases to 13.8% as shown on the page. The remaining unrealized investments excluding the recently made investments this quarter based on prices is presented in our September 30, 2018 financial statements have a dollar weighted average gross IRR of 13.7% on an unlevered basis.

Even though these investments are still classified as unreliable as shown on the prior slide several of these investments have had partial realization to date. The return shown in this presentation and discussed today are unaudited and provided for informational purposes, and these gross IRRs are presented before any fees or expenses. Please note, that the explanatory footnotes related to this chart are now found on the following Page 13.

Turning to Page 14. Despite investing over $169 million over the past four years which includes $1.7 million of additional investments in legacy portfolio companies, the size of our portfolio by fair value has decreased by 60% September 30, 2014, driven by over $121 million in net negative valuation changes and $166 million of realizations.

Let's now go to Page 15. This page better illustrates and explains the significant decline in NAV that OHAI has experienced since September 30, 2014, when OHA became the investment manager of OHAI. As shown here on that date, the portfolio consisted of $171 million of investment assets in 10 portfolio companies, concentrated heavily in the energy industry.

The price of WTI, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was over $90 a barrel, but almost immediately started dropping, falling to around $50 a barrel by the end of 2014. In early 2016, WTI was under $30 a barrel and today it is below $60 after hitting a recent high of $76. This commodity price movement took its toll on the legacy energy assets.

Over the past four years, we've had a write-down or mark-down approximately $111 million of the original $171 million of investment assets or approximately 65% of the fair value. Most of that $111 million of write-downs and mark-downs, $101 million of it has come from seven legacy energy assets that totaled $127 million of the $171 million of investment portfolio. As noted below, the amounts written off in mark-down shown here do not take into account any additional investment paid in kind interest or dividends or discount accretions subsequent to September 30, 2014.

Let's now go to Page 16. While the portfolio may be smaller, this chart does show material difference in the composition and diversification of today's portfolio. Although our energy exposure has now been reduced to 3% at September 30, 2018, up from 2% last quarter due to the write-up of our ATP royalty, too much of this reduction in energy exposure has come unfortunately from the losses in the legacy energy investments. Away from the energy positions, we have substantially diversified our portfolio into a wide range of industries. I will note that our legacy position in OCI shown here as therapy services does constitutes just over approximately 15% of our investment portfolio plus cash today.

Let's move to Page 17; I'll focus my comments on the meaningful changes in the portfolio during the quarter. During the quarter, we increased the fair value of our ATP, ORRI to $2.2 million based on increased production volumes in higher energy prices. This quarter we received production payments totaling $707,000 and subsequently received an additional $215,000 in October relating primarily to September production. During the third quarter of 2018, the $707,000 of production payments has been applied to our cost basis.

Our September 30 valuation of $2.4 million, $2.2 million is based on recent production volumes that continue over a 15-month period which had been probability weighted using future commodity pricing curves and discounted back at a 15% discount rate.

Moving on to our largest decline in fair value for the quarter, OCI, our last non-energy legacy portfolio company investment. We wrote down the value of OCI subordinated notes to $10.9 million from $18 million at June 30, 2018. OCI, a home health provider of pediatric therapy services to Medicaid patients in Texas has been negatively impacted by Medicaid reimbursement rate reductions that were initially proposed in June of 2015, and were officially implemented by the State of Texas effective December 15, 2016.

Although approximately 25% of the rate cuts subject to a number of specific provisions relating to pediatric therapy reimbursement were restored in September 2017 operating performance and cash flow have suffered.

As part of the effort to navigate the challenging rate environment, on March 1, 2018 OCI entered into a preferred provider arrangement with Superior HealthPlan covering approximately 167,000 member lives in the Texas Travis service delivery area and Central Medicaid rural service area.

OCI now provides speech, physical and occupational therapy in all practice venues for Superior's pediatric members aged three years and older. This value-based care program is the first of its kind in the Texas Medicaid pediatric therapy services market. The program is still in its initial operating period, but we believe it could help mitigate the Medicaid rate reimbursement reduction and other industry issues OCI has faced over the past few years.

In September, we executed an amendment to our OCI note, purchasing security agreement, whereby we exchange approximately $217,000 of cash default interest previously paid to us by OCI in 2018 for PIK interest, which was added to the principal outstanding balance of the note on and as of the date, the default interest payment was originally made. This amendment also allows the Company to PIK its default interest through December 31, 2018.

There were no other meaningful evaluation changes during the quarter across the rest of the portfolio, but as you see on our schedule of investments and as I mentioned earlier, in July, we added $1.7 million second lien term-loan in Hayward and OHA Investment at a price of par and five days.

In September, Hayward repaid $800,000 of our second lien term-loan, along with a 1% call premium, bringing our total position to $2.2 million at the quarter end. We also added $2.4 million par amount and two new portfolio company investments during the quarter, CentralSquare Technologies and NAVEX.

In August OHAI purchased $2 million of second lien term-loan in CentralSquare Technologies at 97.435% of par, which pays cash interest at a rate of L+750 and matures in August 2026. CentralSquare Technologies is a leading provider of software and services to public government and non-profit agencies.

Also in August, we purchased $400,000 of second lien term-loan in NAVEX at 99% of par, which pays cash interest at a rate of Libor+700 and matures in September 2026. NAVEX is a provider of an ethics and compliance software platform.

Let's move onto another snapshot of our investment portfolio, the yield comparison on Page 18. This table focuses on the yield of our portfolio, both as it relates to fair value and cost, based on our current yielding investments, which includes any PIK component from performing investments.

Our portfolio yields 11.8% and 10.1% based on weighted-average fair value and costs respectively at September 30, 2018. This compares to 14.3% and 13.6% respectively at June 30, 2018. Our portfolio yield at September 30, 2018 excluding our investment in OCI were 10.0% and 10.3% based on weighted-average, fair value and costs respectively, an increase from 9.9% and 10.1% at June 30, 2018 respectively.

As shown on Page 19, we have 25 active portfolio company investments as of September 30, 2018, as compared to 10 investments at September 30, 2014. 23 of these are new investments made by OHA and they now constitute 81% of the investment portfolio on a fair value basis.

This ends our formal presentation for today. I'll now turn it over to the operator to coordinate the Q&A process.

