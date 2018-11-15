A Brave New Activision Blizzard

Regardless, ATVI is now at a whopping 40% discount. I believe this is an excellent place to start building a small position for long-term investors.

In my view, Activision has evolved into a corporation managed by savvy businessmen. Unfortunately, the best business decision is not always going to be popular with everyone.

Nevertheless, I believe the recent selloff has uncovered value at ATVI. After all, the company remains the leader in the gaming industry.

Lately, Activision (NASDAQ: ATVI) has sold off substantially. In my 2016 ATVI article I explored the relationship between its stock price and revenues. At the time, it appeared that the projected revenues weren't fully priced in, which offered investors an excellent buying opportunity. I also estimated that by 2018 the stock should be worth $53.39. Since then, the stock price kept rising and reached $85 per share. At this point, I argued that the company was overvalued and advised investors to trim or hold, but don’t add to any ATVI positions. I believe that ATVI investors got ahead of themselves and priced the stock for perfection. However, the stock is now almost 40% cheaper than it used to be. Now I feel this pullback will offer investors a chance to buy into a quality company with strong long-term prospects.

Is Activision betting on the EA business model?

Unfortunately, it seems that Activision is adopting the Electronic Arts (EA) business model. Activision used to focus on building franchises and quality games, which translated into profits. However, Activision saw the profit potential of in-game microtransactions and subscriptions. As a result, ATVI is starting to resemble EA. The problem is that gamers hate having to pay several times for the same game (microtransactions and subscriptions).

Now, it appears that ATVI has become disconnected from its customers. Even Electronic Arts has pulled back from loot boxes and microtransactions. After all, even EA has realized that eventually gamers push back and this hurts profits. EA's Battlefront 2 and Battlefield V fiascos proved that gamers’ discontent can translate into lower stock prices (EA is also down over 40% from its highs).

I believe that microtransactions and subscriptions in video games can be profitable for companies. However, they have to be done the right way or else you can alienate your user base. I think an excellent example of microtransactions done right is Rainbow Six Siege. If you’re interested, in my Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFF/OTCPK:UBSFY) article I touched on this subject.

User engagement

Image: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Despite all the negatives, Activision is still posting excellent user engagement metrics. For example, Black Ops 4 has 20% more user engagement than Black Ops 3. Furthermore, Black Ops 4 has already generated more in-game net bookings than any other Call of Duty title, and ATVI makes almost $1 billion from in-game sales per quarter. Moreover, management sounded optimistic about COD BO4 during their last earnings call. They feel that BO4's active user engagement will translate into fantastic profits for the company.

(…) and it's just worth highlighting again what we know so far in some of the stats coming through, which is that versus prior title and versus Black Ops 3, total active users are up significantly. And overall engagement, again, versus both the prior title and Black Ops 3, is up over 20%. - Collister Johnson, Activision Blizzard, Inc. Seeking Alpha transcript.

Another interesting fact is that it appears that Activision wants to make Call of Duty a cross-platform game eventually. As you know, Fortnite already has this feature. So I imagine that Activision’s plan for Call of Duty is to become the premium alternative to Fortnite. It remains to be seen if this will be a successful strategy over the long-term.

(…) we think the time is right for Call of Duty, as you know and as we've talked about, to be expanding across platforms and to be working across console and PC together. And then obviously, PC comes with better profitability, given that it's entirely digital. And because it's on our platform, the economics accrue to us. - Collister Johnson, Activision Blizzard, Inc. Seeking Alpha transcript.

Thus, I think it’s likely that the next Call of Duty will be a cross-platform game with ample in-game transactions or subscriptions. The problem is that gamers might not receive this very kindly. So ATVI is walking on thin ice here.

A brave new Activision

It is true that from a PE perspective Activision appears to be cheap right now. It trades at a seemingly low forward PE of 18.4, but its long-term growth forecast only 12% (source: Reuters). Thus, the implied PEG ratio is 1.53, which doesn’t mean it’s necessarily undervalued.

Moreover, ATVI has changed the last ten years significantly. Back then Activision relied on its brand new franchises of Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. These franchises would be cash cows for the company over many years. However, these franchises are now aging, and I don't see the same kind of original games that Activision used to have.

As a franchise, Call of Duty has now generated more revenue than the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the box office, and double that of the cumulative box office of Star Wars. - Robert A. Kotick - Activision Blizzard, Inc. Seeking Alpha transcript.

I’ll admit that Call of Duty and World of Warcraft can still contribute to ATVI’s bottom line. After all, 345 million people played a record 52 minutes per day of Activision's games. Also, ATVI’s King has doubled the number of advertising impressions on its mobile games, and it is poised to profit nicely from the expanding mobile gaming market. Also, Call of Duty has now generated more revenue than the Marvel universe and Star Wars’ cumulative box office.

The number of video ad impressions on the platform nearly doubled in Q3 versus Q2, and we're seeing a strong growth in the number of advertisers committing to meaningful campaigns on our platform as well as growth in the average spend by these clients. - Riccardo Zacconi - Activision Blizzard, Inc. Seeking Alpha transcript.

Nevertheless, when I look at ATVI’s future, I don't see the same kind of exciting new games that it used to have. Its main games are sequels with little improvement and innovation. It just seems that Activision has lost its love for making video games and, as an investor, it is hard to be optimistic about that over the long term.

No longer a trendsetter

ATVI is currently the largest publicly traded gaming corporation in the world. ATVI achieved this through innovation and creative games that captivated gamers’ imagination for countless hours. Many millennials grew up playing ATVI's video games. As a result, it is clear that the company has a considerable business moat. However, it appears that ATVI has become a trend follower, instead of a trendsetter. In my view, Activision is afraid to take risks and only wishes to squeeze gamers instead of focusing on making great games.

Image: Fortnite and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Take Fortnite for example. Activision could have and should have acquired Fortnite a long time ago. It could have developed its own battle royale before Fortnite itself. If you think about it, ATVI had the know-how, resources, and expertise required to create a game like that. However, it didn't do so and as an investor that is scary. Look at Electronic Arts as well. Activision's business model shift towards microtransactions and loot boxes is a carbon copy Electronic Arts. So again that is another warning sign for investors.

I must clarify that I am not bashing the company. I think that COD is an enjoyable shooter, and WOW looks like a compelling universe as well. Candy Crush, Farm Heroes and Hearthstone also look like exciting niche games with substantial player bases. Destiny and OverWatch are also entertaining games that appeal to the younger crowd. Even Diablo appeared to be fun for what it was.

Activision has changed

Image: Activision’s logos.

Indeed ATVI has changed. However, the change might not necessarily be for the worse. It has matured into a formulaic game developer and publisher. I think it now caters to casual gamers and focuses on mobile games. This is a sound business decision because that demographic is much bigger than niche hardcore gamers. Still, hardcore gamers are very passionate about their games. So, as a result, they are often a loud minority.

Activision's job now is to find the right balance between appealing to a larger demographic without alienating hardcore gamers. Naturally, this is not an easy task. Furthermore, it exposes the company to additional headline risks due to PR fumbles (like Diablo). Nevertheless, overall ATVI’s business decisions have been spot-on so far. You can’t argue with the results. Management has grown the company into a multibillion-dollar successful corporation and produced billions and billions of dollars in profits for shareholders.

Looking forward

Image: Diablo announcement meme.

The recent Diablo fiasco is a taste of what to expect from Activision going forward. Unfortunately, the best business decision won’t always be the most popular with hardcore gamers. So at the end of the day, Activision would likely keep profiting nicely, but in the process, investors will be exposed to headline risk.

After all, Diablo makes sense as a mobile game. The game’s mechanics lend themselves well for it. Furthermore, this taps into the growing mobile gaming market. However, at the same time, gamers’ reaction is understandable. Most of Diablo’s fanbase comes from PC. These hardcore gamers don't care about mobile games. Unfortunately for them, the big profits are elsewhere (on mobile).

Valuation

As I previously mentioned, the company still trades at a bit of a premium relative to the rest of the market. Below you can find my calculations using analysts' updated estimates (after the recent ER).

As you can see, investors are still assigning a premium to ATVI's shares. I believe this makes sense because of ATVI's robust balance sheet. For example, ATVI has no short-term debt outstanding. Furthermore, ATVI reduced the long-term portion of its debt from $4.40 billion to $2.67 billion during its most recent quarter. Moreover, ATVI has approximately $3.30 billion in cash that it can use to reinvest in the business, use for buybacks and dividends, or to wipe out the remaining portion of its debt. Thus, it's evident that ATVI is in healthy financial condition.

Source: Yardeni.com, plus author's anotations.

In my view, ATVI is in great shape to survive the ongoing credit tightening in the US. The company has a long-term history of success and I believe that over the long term it'll remain the top dog in gaming. Hence, it makes sense for ATVI to trade at a slight premium (measured by its PEG) relative to the rest of the market.

Takeaway

I believe the company's ample growth drivers justify a higher valuation. Management considers that its growth pillars are the following: 1) Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush. 2) Increase in-game content revenues. 3) Continue expanding into mobile games and 4) Strengthen user engagement. Thus, I'd say that ATVI has a sound plan for success.

In my view, gamers will keep bashing Activision as a game developer and publisher. However, there's no denying that the recent market sell-off has uncovered value at Activision. It is true that the company has changed. It has evolved into a corporation managed by savvy businessmen.

The gamer in me dislikes Activision's love for microtransactions. However, the investor in me loves the idea of recurring revenue streams and profits. At a reasonable PEG ratio of roughly 1.5, I think it's time for investors to start building a position on the company (however, going all-in right now isn't advisable). Keep in mind that bad news tends to pile up, so ATVI can still trade lower. Still, that would only offer a better deal for long-term investors. Eventually, the market will normalize, and gamers will get over Diablo's disastrous announcement. What will remain is Activision's profits and long-term business moat.

