Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs - The Only Positive Return In The Sector With The Lowest Z-Score

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers would have noticed from our articles. This group has now become part of our Weekly Reviews, so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The News

Over the past week, several closed-end funds announced their regular distributions:

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (the "Fund") (SMM) today announced a dividend of $0.171 per share for the fourth quarter ending November 30, 2018.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (the “Fund”) (GER) is pleased to announce its quarterly distribution of $0.16 per common share, the same as the previous quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (GMZ) is pleased to announce its quarterly distribution of $0.21 per common share, the same as the previous quarter.

The Benchmark

The week was filled with high volatile for the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP). The index gained $0.31 by Wednesday. The same day AMLP hit its weekly high of $10.32 per share. However, the following two days were not that delightful. On a weekly basis, the ETF finished in a green territory. On Friday the fund closed at a price of $9.93 per share.

The US Oil Fund (USO) continued to sink during the past week, reaching a new low over this time frame. Since the beginning of October the ETF has entered in a bear trend as we see on the chart beneath. The fund closed the week at a price of $12.70 per share. On a weekly basis, this is a drop of $0.79 per share.

1. Highest Z-Score

There is still no change in the leading position from the above table. Once again the gold medalist of the group is the Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP). Currently, the CEF has a positive Z-score of 0.30. What we should notice is that currently NDP is trading at a lower premium compared to last week.

Again, the silver medal goes to the Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN). CEN has a negative Z-score of -0.20, and it is currently trading at a tiny premium.

The Duff & Phelps Select Energy ML Fund (DSE) is still with a Z-score of -0.70. The statistical evaluation of the fund has not moved even with a point since our last article. DSE is currently trading at a discount of -5.18%:

Despite its wide discount, we cannot say that the fund is undervalued from a statistical perspective.

2. Lowest Z-Score

The undisputed leader today, in the frames of this metric is the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN). From all the 26 closed-end funds in the sector, FEN is the one with the lowest Z-score of all. This means that from a statistical perspective FEN is the most undervalued fund form the group. The CEF might be a probable "Buy" around these levels: Source: barchart.com - FEN Daily Chart (6 months)

Not only that the fund is statistically undervalued, but FEN is trading at quite a wide discount of -7.99%: Source:CEFConnect.com Source: ycharts

Of course, let us not forget that FEN is the only closed-end fund in the sector which has a positive return on NAV over the past five years.

A fund which has a Z-score with a point higher since last time and has tightened its Z-score a little bit, grabs my attention from the above CEFs. The Clear Bridge Energy MLP TR Fund (CTR) has a negative score of -1.80. At our previous article the fund had a Z-score of -2.70. An improvement of almost 1.00 point over the past week. Beneath we can see the current discount of CTR and its regular levels of trading: Source:CEFConnect.com

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV Source: CEFConnect.com

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the Preferred funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

Clearly, we do not have a positive result from any of the funds, excluding the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN). This is the only CEF that the market participants are willing to pay a premium for but still I do not think that the result is delightful.

4. Highest Premium

Although there are couple of funds which trade currently at a premium, the positive NAV/Price spread is still mirage in the sector.

As usual the Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) is the most overvalued fund of all. Today its premium is lower the our last review. The drop in the premium since last time is 2.40%.

The Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) however, has a higher premium today. It is currently trading at a 0.81% premium.

5. Biggest Discount

There are no major changes in the leading positions in the table above. The lowest yielder in the sector is the most undervalued as well. On a regular basis the Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) is at the bottom of the table. Its current discount is -17.24%.

SRF is followed by the Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) which today has a higher Z-score and a tighten discount. If you remember we have discussed SMM in our previous article. The fund has announced its regular distribution which is in the end of the month. The $0.17 dividend is unchanged. Currently, the fund is trading at a discount of -14.50%: Source: CEFConnect.com

The chart translated in numbers:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Beneath we can track how did the fund finished the trading session: Source: barchart.com - SMM Daily Chart (6 months) Source: ycharts

Undervalued statistically and at a 52-week low in the NAV/Price spread, grabbed my attention. The First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) is currently trading at a wide discount of -10.01%: Source: CEFConnect.com

Despite that it has dropped in during the past month, the net asset value of the fund is stable:

Source: ycharts

6. Highest Effective Leverage

Closed-end funds are no stranger to leverage, and investors interested in this kind of products should be familiar with where their holdings stand in this regard. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis. The average effective leverage of the sector is 28.50%.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Of course, leverage is a double-edged sword because it might look great when the company is achieving great results and distributing big returns, but when it starts to sink, things start to get a little bit gloomy, I would say. What I mean is that the higher debt brings a bigger risk.

8. Highest Distribution Rate

The table above shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, we have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

9. Lowest Distribution Rate

For me, the distribution rate of a fund is not the most important metric to look at. I think that everybody has a clear vision of what is more important to seek before we enter a trade. Of course, the return on net asset value is what we should look at when we decide to invest.

Conclusion

The main reason for these weekly reviews is to track how the sector and its instruments are performing, and eventually to find an opportunity where we can make some fresh money. Unfortunately, here in the MLP sector, we observe quite a rapid slip between the different funds.

Note: This article was originally published on Nov. 11, 2018, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

