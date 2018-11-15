What's Keeping Shares Of Twitter Attractive?

Impressive fundamentals and growth potential partially offset by an expected slower MAU for Q4 2018 have encouraged me to "hold" and observe the stock for the next couple of quarters.

How did Twitter attract my attention?

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) managed to double its revenue in the year of its IPO in November 2013. The second feat of the company was breaching the $1 billion revenue mark in fiscal 2014. Twitter's revenue has grown at a 5-year CAGR of 50.45% to $2.44 billion in fiscal 2017. The stock last closed at a 67% premium to its 52-week low price of $19.73. The last closing price of $32.91 is equivalent to a 31% discount to its 52-week high price of $47.79. The stock had gained 73% to $44.90 on its IPO day November 7, 2013. As a result, the market value reached close to $31 billion on that day.

Source: Exchanges

How did Twitter's user engagement fare in the latest quarter of 2018?

Twitter's (Daily Active Users (DAUs) rose by 9% in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 ended September 30. The single-digit growth rate was a deviation from the double-digit growth rate posted by the company since the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. The Monthly Active Users (MAUs) declined by 1.2% YoY at 260 million. The decrease in MAUs was influenced by the General Data Protection Regulation (EU) (GDPR) and removal of spam and suspicious user accounts.

Source: Company presentation

What to expect in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018?

Twitter expects to post a similar decline in MAUs in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 for the reasons stated above. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is in India at present which has an impending election in 2019. The CEO introduced the #PowerOf18 initiative towards the encouragement of debate considering the impending election in India.

Twitter's DAU has increased by 11% and 12% YoY in the fourth quarters of fiscal 2016 and 2017 respectively. So the company remains bullish on that.

Analyzing revenue growth in the nine months of fiscal 2018

Revenue grew by 25% to $2.1 billion in the nine months of fiscal 2018 ended September 30. The U.S. and Japan generated 53% and 17% of the revenue respectively. Revenue rose by 29% in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 to $758 million. U.S. and Japan contributed 56% and 17% respectively.

Revenue from advertising services and data licensing drove the revenue growth for the nine months of fiscal 2018. Twitter's revenue for the quarter ended September 30 rose by 29% triggered by advertising services and data licensing. FIFA World Cup drove the advertising services revenue while MoPub was one of the drivers for data licensing. MoPub provides monetization solutions for global mobile app publishers and developers.

Source: Company presentation

Change in revenue segment contributions

Advertising revenue contribution declined from 65% in fiscal 2015 to 58% in fiscal 2017 and 53% in the nine months ended fiscal 2018. Data licensing revenue contribution rose from 35% in fiscal 2015 to 42% in fiscal 2017 and 47% in the nine months ended fiscal 2018.

A look at Twitter's expanding margins, profitability and cash flows

Twitter has grown its gross margin by reducing its cost of revenue. Cost of revenue includes infrastructure costs, content costs, and traffic acquisition costs (TAC). TWTR has also succeeded in lowering its R&D and SG&A expenses as a proportion of its revenue. All of which translated into a positive operating income and margin in fiscal 2017. However, the interest expenses almost trebled in fiscal 2015 and remained at that level.

The growing EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin reflects stability in its profits.

Source: Company presentation

Non-GAAP net income rose by 24% to $328.9 million in fiscal 2017. Non-GAAP EPS rose by 19% to $0.44 in fiscal 2017. The EPS growth was affected by a higher number of shares outstanding due to issuances under the employee stock purchase plan.

Twitter's cost and expense management translated into an operating income for the nine months ended fiscal 2018 compared to a net loss in the nine months of fiscal 2017. Non-GAAP net income grew by 124% to $419.7 million. Non-GAAP EPS improved by 112% to $0.54.

Reduction in annual net loss translated into higher yearly cash flow from operations. Further decrease in annual capital expenditure led to an increase in annual free cash flow. Twitter has consistently grown its cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, thereby driving its working capital. The company does not offer a dividend like the rest of the S&P 500 internet information provider companies. Nor has Twitter undertaken any share buyback program.

Source: Company presentation

Twitter serves as an essential communication medium for Donald Trump or celebs with a huge follower base

Twitter has been a crucial social networking tool with users ranging from U.S. President Donald Trump to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, corporate bigwigs ranging from CEOs and other prominent positions announcing their plans, celebrities in movies and other domains to promote their ventures and media houses to name a few. It serves as an essential medium for authors to connect directly to their readers and get personalized feedback. The Indian Prime Minister publicly acknowledged and endorsed Twitter on Jack Dorsey's visit to India.

Twitter serves as a promotional tool for professionals who have managed to generate huge followers. Therefore, famous public figures like politicians, actors, corporate honchos can reach the masses with a tweet.

Brought the #MeToo movement out from the closet

The Twitter served as the medium for promoting the Me Too movement (or #MeToo movement) by American actress Alyssa Milano in 2017. The movement gained tremendous momentum following massive response from a host of celebrities and professionals who reminisced their harrowing sexual experiences at their workplace.

How is Twitter changing its approach to match up to its peers?

Twitter doubled the word limit for tweeting from 140 words to 280 words in 2017 end to attract more users. The company CEO lately disclosed the company's plans of adding an "edit" button akin to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) for fixing trivial typos. The visit insinuates towards Twitter's interest in tapping the projected 500 million internet users of India as of June 2018. According to Google, India is adding monthly active internet users of around 10 million.

Source: Company presentation

Twitter's significant stock value gains versus the stock price loss of the tech majors

However, when we drill down the S&P 500 internet information provider industry, we can see that Facebook (17.45%) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (~14%) have suffered stock value losses in the current quarter. Twitter has gained 0.24% in value in the current quarter. Facebook has lost 18.27% YTD. Twitter has gained 37.07% YTD. The technology stocks have lost significant value following economic uncertainties associated with U.S. trade war, rising interest rates, and falling oil prices.

Some caveats for Twitter

Facebook continues to look more glamorous despite the account hacks

Facebook had 2.27 billion monthly active users as of the third quarter of 2018. However, we must also realize that it has an entirely different business model. Users continue to click endless pictures, thanks to their high-quality smartphones, and post it on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Facebook's popularity remained unfazed by the Cambridge Analytica and the recent data breach scandals. All the features of Twitter are available on Facebook with a more glamorous twist.

Source: Company presentation

Alphabet's Gmail has become mandatory

Alphabet's Gmail has become the leading email service, providing with stiff competition to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iCloud Mail, Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Outlook or Yahoo Mail. An email account has become mandatory today. Gmail has provided its users with simple and convenient features and keeps upgrading them. A lot of activities like online bill payment, subscriptions to any service requires an email account. According to Techworld, Gmail had 1.2 billion users in 2017 compared to Microsoft Outlook with 400 million users.

The rough tech weather

CNBC reported that Facebook, Apple, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft and Alphabet lost $75 billion in aggregate on November 9. Facebook's stock prices were affected by missing the Reuters consensus revenue estimates for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 ended June 30 and the data breach scandal in October affecting around 50 million user accounts. Alphabet prices went down despite meeting the consensus estimates for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 ended September 30.

However, Aswath Damodaran, Professor of Finance at the Stern School of Business at New York University, correctly pointed out that though the FAANG stocks lost $276 billion between October 1 and 26, they have added $521 billion YTD. Twitter lost 6.07% in stock value on November 12 and gained 1.5% on the following day.

A look at Twitter's consensus estimates by CNN

Twitter has met the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in the past four quarters. Consensus revenue estimates for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 and first quarter of fiscal 2019 are $863.8 million (a YoY increase of 18%) and $761.9 million (YoY growth of 15%) respectively. Consensus EPS estimates for those quarters are $0.25 and $0.18 respectively.

Revenue estimates for fiscal 2018 and 2019 are $3 billion (a YoY increase of 23%) and $3.4 billion (a 2-year CAGR of 18%) respectively. EPS estimates for those fiscal years are $0.78 (a YoY increase of 77%) and $0.87 (a 2-year CAGR of 41%) respectively.

The stock price has a 12-month high forecast of $45, which is a 36.7% jump from its last closing price of $32.91. The 12-month low estimate is $24 or a 27.1% drop from its last closing price. The 12-month median estimate is $34.50 or a jump of 4.8%.

What does CNN recommend?

Out of 40 analysts, 27.5% and 55% have assigned it a "buy," and a "hold" recommendation respectively; while 10% and 7.5% have assigned it a "underperform" and "sell" recommendation.

Source: CNN

Impressive stock value gains and earnings projections translating into expensive valuations

The stock price gains and aggressive EPS projections have translated into higher forward PE ratio for Twitter. The company has a forward PE ratio of 37.57x, which is quite high compared to Facebook and Alphabet at 19.39x and ~22x respectively.

My recommendation

Twitter's improving fundamentals are reflective of its projections and valuations. However, the survival and growth of the distinct business model require more innovations which come at a considerable cost. However, I would also not overrule the possibility of getting acquired in future like LinkedIn, WhatsApp or Instagram. Therefore, I would prefer to "hold" my stakes in Twitter and keep it under close observation for the next couple of quarters before going long or short. Personally speaking, I log into Twitter only once or twice in a day while I surf WhatsApp and Facebook at regular intervals. LinkedIn is focusing a lot on job postings and valuable content for working professionals and entrepreneurs which have triggered my usage. Therefore, I am expecting the same from Twitter. It will be interesting to watch Twitter's next move as it tries to fight out for more internet time from the users.

Source: Pew Research Center

However, social networking sites also need to tackle fake news, videos and user accounts perpetrating rumors and hatred. Twitter has disclosed that its spam and suspicious accounts constitute lower than 5% of its MAUs as of the latest quarter.

