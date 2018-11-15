UrtheCast's (LFDEF) CEO Don Osborne on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

UrtheCast Corp (OTCPK:LFDEF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Sai Chu - CFO

Don Osborne - CEO

Doug Taylor - Canaccord Genuity

Sai Chu

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I’ll start by reading our Safe Harbor statements. Certain statements made in this conference call and our responses to various questions may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian Securities Laws.

These forward-looking statements, such as statements about expected growth, revenues or any financial outlook for upcoming fiscal periods rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events that are believed to be reasonable, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside UrtheCast’s control and which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different.

While we believe that the assumptions underlying any forward-looking information are reasonable, we caution that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could affect the future performance or results of our business. We expressly disclaim any intention or obligation to revise or publicly update any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future laws events or otherwise except as maybe required by applicable securities laws.

During the course of this call, we may refer to certain metrics such as adjusted EBITDA not recognized under the IFRS standard. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

UrtheCast believes that these measures may offer useful supplemental information, but they are subject to inherent uncertainties and limitations and rely on various assumptions by the company and therefore should not be relied upon for the purpose of making an investment decision.

For a complete discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may lead to actual financial results or performances being different from what’s contained in our forward-looking information, please refer to our most recently filed AIF, which is available on our website or on SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. I’ll direct you to our earnings presentation which is available on the investor section of our website as we go through this call.

Please turn to page 3 of the presentation. We are pleased to report the following accomplishments during the last quarter. We secured two new customers and increased the commitment from an existing customer bringing total annual recurring revenue for UrtheDaily to US$34 million, announced total revenue backlog in excess of CAD 350 million, an increase of more than CAD 230 million since the end of Q2.

We delivered more than 90% of the contracted data under the use of consortium agreement. We concluded confirmatory due diligence and signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the leading geoanalytics firm Geosys from Land O’Lakes. We received US$5 million advance as first draw on the unsecured demand -- as an unsecured demand promissory note related to the previously announced US$20 million revolving credit facility.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Don.

Don Osborne

Thanks Sai. If everybody could turn to page 4 of the presentation, I’m going to focus my discussion today on four key initiatives; the operational improvements being put in place to become EBITDA positive, achieving the first drawdown conditions with respect to our daily financing, our expansion of the value chain into analytics and the acquisition of Geosys and running the OptiSAR next-phase.

Please turn to page 5 of the presentation. As I have indicated before, I intend to run a business that is sustainable, profitable and creates long-term value for our stakeholders. Part of that strategy means ensuring a cost structure that is appropriate to the level of the revenue being generated.

After spending the last several months reviewing the business and its operations front to back, I’ve identified several opportunities to strengthen and stabilize our operations. We are currently implementing a plan to reduce costs through staff cuts, consolidation of office space and other initiatives, which we expect will reduce our operating costs by CAD 45 million on an annualized basis by the end of Q1 2019.

The extent of those changes are yet to be fully visible in our results as a result of various one-time charges incurred as part of that process. We have reduced UrtheCast total headcount by more than 25% since the beginning of 2018 and we have reduced the office space for our Canadian headquarters by over 40%. We’re currently implementing a similar consolidation of facilities at are Spanish operations that we expect to conclude by the end of Q1 2019. These reductions are being done in prudent manner and we do not expect them to adversely affect our current capabilities.

Rather, we are improving organizational efficiency, clarifying roles and responsibilities and have seen a marked improvement and team dynamics, productivity and a closer alignment across the company and working toward our objectives. We will continue our focus on restructuring the business through Q4 into Q1 and target to start generating positive EBITDA in the first half of 2019.

Please turn to page 6 of the presentation. At the same time, we have been restructuring the business and improving operations, we have increased our total revenue backlog to more than CAD 350 million. In terms of meeting the first drawdown conditions under the UrtheDaily financing, we have to-date secured approximately US$34 million of annual recurring revenue for UrtheDaily data, that’s in U.S. dollars and $23 million of which has been secured since the end of Q2. We are continuing to actively negotiate with a growing list of other potential customers and our confident that we will be able to meet the minimum revenue requirements for both the first and second draw downs.

In October, we were advised by our senior lender of an event of default arising in the resignation of an executive of our subsidiary, Deimos Imaging, who is identified as a key man in the credit agreement. We have entered into a forbearance agreement with the senior lender, under which they have agreed to refrain from taking any actions until November 23, 2018.

Negotiations are ongoing and we firmly believe that the UrtheDaily business case is strong and has been clearly validated in the market in terms of the amount of pre-commitments we have secured. At the same time, we are actively exploring ultimate financing solutions. We are confident that we will find a way to move forward with our plans to build, launch and operator UrtheDaily either with the current senior lender or an equivalent ultimate lender.

Please turn to page 7 of the presentation for an overview of our Geosys acquisition on an expansion of the value chain into analytics. On our last call, we announced the signing of a binding term sheet with Land O’Lakes, Inc. for the acquisition of all assets of Geosys, a global leader in providing analytics products and services to the agricultural market. This deal brings together the unique imagery data capabilities at UrtheCast with the proven geoanalytics power of Geosys to expand the reach of UrtheCast across the very large and important market segment, agriculture.

Since the August announcement we have concluded confirmatory due diligence on Geosys and subsequently executed a definitive purchase agreement on November 6. We expect to reach first close before year-end.

We continue to feel strongly that there are both short and long-term synergies between UrtheCast and Geosys, including, near-term high margin revenue growth through collaboration with UrtheCast data services team, greater accessibility to ag customers with Geosys net operating as an independent UrtheCast business unit and thus removal of any competitive concerns that potential customers and the space may have had about doing business with the subsidiary of the market participant and the potential competitor Land O’Lakes, cost savings through elimination of Land O’Lakes corporate charges and leveraging the support of UrtheCast corporate services and perhaps the most valuable of all synergies is bringing together technical expertise of both companies to optimize the ability to monetize its investment through UrtheDaily.

We began working with the leadership of Geosys on strategies for transition, integration and planning for 2019 and beyond. Delivering on 2019 customer commitments is the high priority to maintain in order to grow revenue and market share short-term, developing and driving a common software engineering roadmap for the cost effective development and efficient delivery of UrtheDaily analytics, and finally innovating new analytics products and capabilities to provide winning combination of data and analytics in the ag market space.

Please turn to page 8 of the presentation. Finally in terms of OptiSAR next-phase, UrtheCast is continuing to work to develop the world’s first dual-band fully digital Synthetic Aperture Radar or SAR. This is a world leading technology and is backed by multiple patents filed to date with more in the pipeline. We have de-risked and underwritten the bulk of the cost of development of this technology by working with external partners which I believe is both strategic and prudent.

With regards to the CAD 100 million standalone SAR contract which we signed and announced in August 2017, we disclosed at that the time that the contract was subject to the customer obtaining final government appropriation, approval and to UrtheCast securing export approval. Unfortunately due to the deterioration in geopolitical relations, we now believe that this program is highly unlikely to proceed.

In the meantime, we continue to explore a number of different avenues to monetize our SAR technology. I’ll reiterate that we are not in the engineering services business and I think the term has been a mischaracterization of what we do. We are an earth observation information and geoanalytics services company. And we think that SAR delivered service offered in tandem with the UrtheDaily service will be highly differentiated offering in the market and of great interest to our customers, particularly in the downstream few analytics market which is the area of prime strategic focus for us.

And with that, I’ll hand it over to Sai to discuss our Q3, 2018 financial results.

Sai Chu

Thanks Don. Please turn to the page 9 of the presentation. As Don discussed earlier, our financial results for the third quarter are reflective of the company undergoing significant restructuring and retuning with many of the assets or efforts not immediately visible in the Q3 numbers. Admittedly, we are disappointed in our operating results and particularly our revenues this past quarter. And we are continuing to put in place appropriate measures to respond to these challenges and set the business on the course to be self-sufficient and EBITDA positive. Total revenue was CAD 2.2 million for Q3 compared to CAD 10.2 million last year and year-to-date CAD 9.8 million compared to CAD 31.8 million in last year.

Yield inventory sales decreased by CAD 0.9 million from Q3 of last year and CAD 2.9 million year-to-date compared to the same period last year due to lower contract volume in the current year. We’ve delivered more than 90% of the contracted data under the ESA consortium agreement. But due to the mechanisms of this agreement, we’ve not been able to recognize any of the revenues. Have we been able to recognize revenues associated with this contract, our year-to-date results as we had anticipated total revenue would have been approximately CAD 22 million year-to-date compared to CAD 31 million last year.

We have been in discussions with ESA and there are indications that we should be able to collect in the range and recognize revenue of approximately 40% to 60% of our contract. So we believe that that will be better for Q4. We continue to manage rundown of our SAR related revenue, which decreased by CAD 7.1 million from Q3 of last year and CAD 18.7 million year-to-date versus 2017 to a change in the expected completion date and one of our engineering services contracts.

Operating costs declined 5% or approximately CAD 800,000 compared to Q3 and declined about 4% or just under CAD 2 million on a year-to-date basis. We continue to undertake reductions to our fixed cost base that will benefit us on a go forward basis. While we’re achieving those cost reductions, we have incurred a number of non-recurring expenses related to severance as well as expenses related to special committee and advisors which has since been dissolved and bad debt expenses. As you can see in this chart, on slide 5, we do see a trend of a reduction of about 40%.

Excluding one-time cost, fixed operating costs have been reduced by approximately CAD 2.5 million on a year-to-date basis. Adjusted EBITDA was negative CAD 6.8 million in Q3 compared to negative CAD 0.4 million last year. On a year-to-date basis, our adjusted EBITDA was negative CAD 20 million versus a negative CAD 0.8 million last year, primarily due to lower revenues.

In terms of government funding in the third quarter, the company filed claims for grants and loans under several government programs totaling CAD 1.1 million. In terms of financing and liquidity, CAD 5 million was received from escrow in July in relation to the previously announced private placement of subscription receipts. Total proceeds of approximately CAD 26.7 million have now been released from escrow. The company incurred approximately CAD 11 million in costs related to the UrtheDaily financing including commissions fees, legal and professional fees related to both the senior secured facility and subordinated capital.

In September, we received US$5 million as a first draw tried from the unsecured demand promissory note related to the previously announced US$20 million facility. Credit facility remained subject to entering into definitive documentation and receipt of all necessary consents and approvals. We ended the third quarter with cash including restricted term deposits of CAD 23.3 million and working capital of CAD 11.1 million. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3 was CAD 7.2 million.

After the quarter in October, we repaid the balance of CAD 8.1 million under our demand credit facility from RBC. It was backed by 100% cash collateral and was funded from the release of cash from restricted cash. In October, UrtheCast received CAD 1.3 million from the Canadian government strategic aerospace defense initiative and collected CAD 1.3 million from customers.

We are confident that we have sufficient liquidity and access to various sources of financing as the company transitions to achieving cash flow positive. Some of the initiatives that we continue to pursue to improve the company’s liquidity and financial position include restructuring certain customer contracts to reduce risks and delays in project execution and redefined payment milestones to more stable and frequent cash flows, renegotiating certain supplier and subcontractor relationships to optimize payment schedules with the company’s collection schedules and thereby improving our working capital position, implementing the restructuring plans as we’ve previously discussed to reduce the cost structure, eliminate unprofitable activities and exploring potential sale of assets.

We are carefully evaluating different options to ensure that company has adequate capital for the foreseeable future and for long-term benefit of our shareholders. In terms of guidance, given the significant transition that’s currently underway, we will not be providing financial guidance at this time.

To summarize, while our results for the quarter reflect the extent of changes taking place here, we believe we’re making meaningful progress that will strengthen the company across a number of fronts and enable us to pursue the next stage of UrtheCast development with UrtheDaily induces.

And with that, I’ll now turn it back to Don.

Don Osborne

Thank you, Sai. And with that, Valerie, we will open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Osborne. We will now take questions from telephone line. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Doug Taylor with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Doug Taylor

Thanks. Good morning. If I could just go through what you said on the ESA Airbus contract, you mentioned that if you had recognized the revenue as designed, you would have been CAD 22 million in revenue year-to-date. And then said that you believe you will collect 40% to 60% of this contract through Q4. So, I mean just to put it in another way, if we took CAD 22 million less the revenue that you did recognize and about half of that, that’s what you expect from that contract in Q4. Is that fair to say or do you expect to collect that over a longer period within this quarter?

Sai Chu

No, that’s what we expect. This is -- in the past Deimos had a direct contract with ESA. So this is the first time that we’ve been part of consortium agreement and it’s been more complex than expected. So we’re not actually a direct counterparty with ESA, Airbus is the prime. So having said that, listen, we’re all disappointed with the fact that we delivered the data and met our obligations, but due to the mechanism of this contract which was not renegotiated not by either Don or myself that as a result. But we have had indications and conversations between Airbus and ESA that we’re expecting 40% to 60% revenue recognition and cash collecting in Q4.

Doug Taylor

And it’s 40% to 60% of all the work you’ve done year-to-date?

Sai Chu

Correct. We delivered 90% of our data. We do expect the balance to be completed in Q1.

Doug Taylor

Thanks. I just wanted to understand that better. And from Q1 onwards, do you expect that you will have more regular recognition of revenue going forward; have some of these issues work themselves out by that point?

Don Osborne

We’re trying to move the business more to a subscription-based model, but working with ESA in a consortium type model which we’re currently in which may continue at least for certain elements of our businesses. We’ll try and do a better job of negotiating for contract next time to make revenue recognition clear. But there is -- those relationships will continue and have the level of complexity.

Doug Taylor

You spoke a lot to the efforts you’re undergoing to make this company self-sufficient and generating positive EBITDA, I know you’re not providing financial guidance. But given what you can see with ESA, would you volunteer what you think the timeframe is to get into that hurdle?

Sai Chu

As quickly as possible.

Doug Taylor

Fair enough. The piece I do appreciate the added detail you’ve given us on the cost base and the changes you’ve made. The piece that’s missing for I think a lot of us is what the projected or the profitability of the Geosys business will be once it’s brought on to your platform. I remember last quarter you said you would prefer to get through due diligence before providing any more detail on the profit profile of that asset. It seems like you’ve done the due diligence now. I wonder if I can get you to give us a little bit more in terms of the financial metrics of that business is operating at right now?

Sai Chu

Yeah. We’re working through -- unfortunately we had planned to close by November 6, we’re still in the closing process working on the final service agreements back to level x. And subsequent to that we’ll be working on the plan for next year and the final numbers around the integration at that point we’ll be able to provide more clarity.

Doug Taylor

Okay. I’ll hop back in the queue. Thank you.

Don Osborne

Thank you.

Don Osborne

Okay. Well, thanks everyone for joining us today and thank you Valerie for hosting. And we look forward to talking again with everybody in the Q4 conference call.

