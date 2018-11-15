GeneNews Limited (GNWSF) CEO James Howard-Tripp on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GeneNews Limited (OTCPK:GNWSF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2018 8:30 AM ET

James Howard-Tripp – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Georges Lachapelle – Desjardins Securities

Jeffrey Stevenson – Private Investor

Frank Michaels – Private Investor

Thank you, Joanna, and good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us today.

So, to begin with, revenue is up nicely. At essentially around CAD100,000 or approximately CAD100,000, we're up about 81% of the same quarter last year. That's important because that was just prior to us beginning the process changing billing companies, and so it's a reasonable reflection on growth. And then much more importantly is to look at the change from the earlier quarters this year, from first and second quarter, where obviously we're up massively. So, things are heading in the right direction. We clearly did not get as much revenue as we were anticipating in the beginning. This is mostly as a result of the complexity within the process.

As we are working with the various payers in order to sort out the billing aspects, you have to deal with each patient one by one. We have to see where they are within the payers. We then have to close them out appropriately. They will either be closed out, they will be referred to the patient, or they will be appealed with the payer. All of these things unfortunately take time, and we're slowly but surely working our way through that process. I think very importantly in this is on the current test. The current test, as we're able to do it and then build them in, we're actually starting to feel good progress. And our recovery rate right now is just nudging on 50%.

You will remember that our target is closer to 70%. We believe that as we continue forward we will likely get closer to that, we will certainly be somewhere between the 60% and 70% range. And for us, that constitutes us being very viable in this particular segment. Remember too, that billing to payers is only going to be one of our approaches as we go forward, so, so far so good.

On the testing side, we did approximately 1,600 tests during the quarter. You will remember, that in July we reported a very strong uptake as we started to move forward. So we have a good July. As we move into August and September, we were unfortunately impacted, as were many other groups, by the weather --the adverse weather into the south and southeast of the U.S., and literally for about four of the eight weeks we had a reduction in tests received for all of the reasons that you can imagine. That has now begun to go back to normal. And in October, we're actually shown a very strong month again. We're looking for that to continue.

I'll move to activities. The short-term comment on the financings that we did during the second quarter, they were extremely beneficial -- has been extremely beneficial and allowing us to significantly accelerate promotional activities. One needs to remember that we're competing with groups that are very well funded, and so in order to compete at an appropriate level we need to make sure that we are properly capitalized. This is obviously going to be something we will continue to focus on. If you look at the activities that occurred, we had expanded outreach to both our current, of enrolled and active practices to ensure that we continue to support them in every way that we can.

But additionally, we're focused on enrolling new practices and responding to show good progress. We have a series of new practices that have enrolled, that are awaiting for onboarding, and this is increasing steadily. And we expect these practices as they come into test ordering to begin to have an impact on Q4, and then move in forward.

On the high-risk employee groups, we had tests done or we conducted testing in two groups over this last period that has gone particularly well, you will remember that we are one of the very few groups out there that can offer early cancer testing for colorectal, lung, prostate, and breast cancers. They are most of the key cancers that one would look for in high risk groups. And we also have exceptional funds.

So as a result of that we're getting good results out of it and on the data collection side we are actually showing the kind of results that would expect, which is as a group being exposed to a higher risk, they tend to show a higher risk results. This will flow forward into interventions and we look forward to being able to update everyone on this since we go forward as well. There also is activity into very large employer groups at this point.

And when I talk to the investor presentation a lot actually cover that in a little more detail. There's a strong focus on outside on direct-to-consumer testing. Notably as a result of consumers coming directly to us and looking to be able to access the test. Obviously, we want to, we need to be able to cater to this and so we're very strong effort on our side to begin to build this out. The launch of the new website has been critical to that. In addition to that, we have a dedicated consumer side that they can go to that will provide them with very specific information and help and we're looking for all of that to continue to roll out.

On the large healthcare side, we continue to move forward nicely. Implementation continues, but in several large healthcare systems. LifeX is being very helpful in all these years. And if you remember LifeX is the partnership we put together, it's a group from University of Pittsburgh, it is headed by a Dr. Dietrich Stephan and their group is both very supportive, very strong supporters of ours, and it's been very helpful in helping position as appropriately as we move into implementation with large healthcare groups. We'll talk more to that as we continue down the road.

I think a very big change that you will see is moving to re-brand the company into a single entity behind the proven sensible principal technology and the advancement of Aristotle. We'll pull quite a bit about Aristotle in just a moment. Aristotle as we have it is the first part of that call is Aristotle I, you see early in the section of 10 cancers from a single blood sample. As we've modeled it, it's a full $2 billion opportunity and it changes the nature of who we are and what we are very marketing. And I will get into a lot more of that in just a moment.

So I think with that let's move to the investor presentation, and for those of you that have already seen it, it is on the website but those of you that haven't and are either listening live or will listen on the replay, I would suggest that you go to that and we will then begin to move to it.

So starting with slide one, we are the pioneers in liquid biopsy. As a result of that, we're quite definitely pioneers in early cancer detection. What we are trying to do is to obviously find cancer as early as possible because by finding it as early as possible, the implications are enormous. And we will deal with this in more detail as we go through the presentation. But just bear that in mind. It's about not only finding cancer but fighting cancer as early.

Go to slide two, the overview, we clearly believe that in 2019, we will be fully profitable, we believe our revenue is likely to exceed CAD30 million, we believe that our gross margin is likely to be greater than 30%, all of it says it should be a good year. We expect within two years to be positioned with Aristotle for the CAD2 billion opportunity. That doesn't mean nothing happens with Aristotle at all. Until we're out through two years, we believe there are opportunities to actually drive revenue comments while we build this out. But within two years, we expect to be positioned with Aristotle for the CAD2 billion opportunity.

In order to do that one has to have a solid commercial plan in place, critical within this is obviously LifeX from the large healthcare system support but all of our capitals play a role. And we'll talk to that in a moment. We obviously have a management team that is being done in this part or some of the parts for all and we will continue to add appropriate new members as we go through it.

I'll go to slide three, strategy. It makes all the sense in the world that we consolidate behind our own silence. Our own science is leading edge, our science is proven we are not talking about what might be able to happen, we are talking about what either has been done or is likely to be done and ColonSentry is the obvious example of that ColonSentry comes from the central principle. It comes from within Aristotle. We have it in the market. It is done over 100,000 tests. It is fully validated. So we believe strongly in what we can do with this.

The focus now is on finding cancer at earlier stages, we can do more than but the focus right now is on finding cancer to its earlier stages. We need to re-brand the company under a single brand. As we have bought out the various pieces and consolidated it, yet still operates in different entities. We need it to operate into single entity, single brand it will make life very much easier.

In addition to that, a name change, we think could be welcome. We are more advanced than multibillion-dollar cap competitors in this particular area of liquid biopsy. And I'll say that again, we are more advanced than multibillion-dollar cap competitors in the particular space in which we are competing. In addition to that, we are our first product in the market, so it's not what could be. Again, we have our first product in the market. We have the next 10 in development that is within Aristotle in early times.

We have commercial strategy in place, which we believe will work, we believe is working, we believe will work and will look to demonstrate until we go further forward. You will see at the very bottom there that as some people talk to the various stages of cancer, obviously stage III and stage iv is where majority of cancers advance, it's one in stage II early, people are now beginning to talk about stage O as being the very earliest stage, which one might be able to focus it. So that's where we are going to.

The problem is I'm very obvious, if you can find cancer early, it has all kinds of very significant benefits. The vast majority of cancers are found late when they are symptomatic and if you go to the table on the right-hand side, you will see that five-year survival rates. If you're the patient so this is probably the most critical thing to you, if you catch it early, you have a 91% in colorectal cancer of surviving five years. If you catch it late that touched about 11%, if you go too long, your five-year survival rate in finding it early is anywhere from about 70% odd, about odd 90%. If you find it late, it's 1% to 10%.

If I quote, one of the large on healthcare systems that we dealing with their current five-year survival rate on late stage lung cancer is about 4%, the current five-year survival rate or lung cancer found early stage is about 54%. They believe the reason that the 34% in early stage is as low as it is, and it's because they find so few of them at that level. So we're looking to be able to help expand it out and that's what makes the difference.

Prostate and breast obviously there are two and you can you can extrapolate this to all of the other cancers. So the first key thing is survival, the difference is survival. If you're going to go to the cost and for the patients, this is a huge issue and we will expand on this a little later in the presentation too.

But you can see the difference in the cost of finding and treating cancer early finding and treating cancer late. So it's not only the difference in outcome, but it's the difference in cost and this place particularly well when we deal with a large healthcare systems the plans that cover the patients within that as well as employers that they have either is a higher risk employees or even regular employees.

We will go to the next slide, which is why earlier is that, and I think we've literally gone through most of this a moment ago, but I want to move to one of the things that I believe is got LifeX acts very excited which is that if you have patients focused solutions in other words something that patients will embrace and do and a blood draw is something that patients can do.

It is so common it is so typical. People have no issue with actually offering up a small vial of blood to get tested. It therefore allows you to do population being screened. So you need two things though, you need the ability to get through the patients but you also need early detection, and so, by finding the early detection, we can go back and if we go to colorectal cancer. Well, maybe I'll hold back for a moment. We'll come to that in a moment. So again really we want to identify it and identify disease at the beginning not at the end.

We got to ask some pipeline. Well, this is introducing our software and I think about some of you will understand where we've come from, for some of you this may be a sensible principle as described here is based on scientific observation. [Indiscernible] what is occurring throughout the body. If you look at the interaction between cells and blood and tissue we know that you can measure changes in gene expression.

So in other words they can see it when you get various disease states and bear in mind that we're not only in calcium, so we're in a variety of other diseases as well. But when you get to disease states again in this ongoing communication between the cells in blood and the tissue results in ongoing changes in gene expression, if you can look at the unique interaction that is occurring down and it's known as cancer immuno and you can develop unique molecular signatures that reflect the disease activity. It is based molecular signatures that we use to identify disease specific biomarkers.

We already have proof that we can do this. And one remembers that we've been at this for a significant period of time. In the beginning people believed that we couldn't do what we said we could do, as Dr. CC Lau in the group worked on this, Dr. Wayne Marshall. People said nice idea. Don't believe that works. So the first five years we literally wandered in the wilderness. For the next five years. It was a matter of beginning to prove out what we were talking to and we began to get grudging agreement that yes there might be something yet. We step all the way down to where we are now. This is now accepted as mainstream. So we very deaf that we were very early pioneer of all of this. And then as I mentioned ColonSentry has come through. ColonSentry has fully validated it's not being used in over 100,000 patients across North America. And so very definitely this is a solid test with very good credibility.

If you look at what it does, it mentions the expression level of 16. It's paired with the expression levels of a seventh and creates a genetic signature by which patients stratify for colorectal cancer risk. To explain a little bit of what that means that gives you your likelihood. It gives you your probability of having colorectal cancer, remember that we have always said that we are not the definitive diagnostic test. In our view the definitive diagnostic test the biopsy is the piece of tissue that is in front of the pathologist.

In today's world of medicine, cancer is not determined to be there essentially by anyone other than the pathologist. And so it is that definition there, so our role is to tell you whether you may or may not have colorectal cancer or let’s say any form of cancer. It's to tell you the degree of probability within which we think you may have that cancer and then to make sure that if your probability is raised to move forward to the advanced diagnostics notably biopsy to rule in or rule out whether you keen in all of this. If we know that we can find cancer early, if we take Colon simply bias towards finding cancer early i.e. stage 1 and stage 2.

In other words it does that better actually than it finds that in Stage 3 and 4 where it is symptomatic and interesting second found anymore which is what you would do in addition to that we know that we can see a right sided colorectal lesions equally as well as that, that is an advantage over colonoscopy which up misses about 50% of the right side dilutions. Put the two tests together; get results in a much enhanced finding of colorectal cancer. We also know that we can see Paul to the, what would be ColonSentry 2 the version it was now embedded within Aristotle. There will be much more specific information on polyps but we already know that we can see polyps. The next key thing within this is negative predictive value. One obviously wants to know that you're not missing people that may have cancer. So having a high negative predictive value is very important at 99% it means that the probability of missing a cancer is only about 0.4% which is very acceptable for people in the field.

Moving on to Aristotle, so what is Aristotle? Aristotle is applying the technology that I've just talked about within the sense of principle to a broad variety of diseases and what we will call Aristotle one as we look at now is a single panel to simultaneously screening to 10 cancers from a single blood sample. Obviously what we're interested in is the very early stages of it. We would like to be able to stage it. We also as we talk about it, we want to be highly sensitive. We want to be highly specific. We also want very high negative predictive values.

If I move on to the next slide which is the two fold cross validation, you will see across the 10 cancers that we actually have proof of principle for in the current panel which is bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, liver cancer. Those are liver cancer, stomach cancer, prostate cancer and in breast cancer, bipolar cancer, endometrial cancer and ovarian cancer. You will see that our sensitivity specificity is extremely high. Obviously as we continue to complete all of the testing in this and bring it out to the full commercialization. These will likely probably change a little but we expect to retain very high sensitivity and specificity.

This makes it ideal for a broad street. It makes it ideal for early cancer screening and it makes it ideal for a broad panel. We are very excited about this. Aristotle is not just cancer. You need to remember that when we started this process Aristotle was focused on whole body the very first of the work that we did was the osteoarthritis of rheumatoid arthritis. Since then as we move through we went into cardiovascular disease for example we got data on heart failure. We went into gastroenterology; we had data on inflammatory bowel disease. We did a significant amount of work in neuroscience of schizophrenia, Parkinson's, depression a variety of areas and these would be the next horizon for us.

Once we have got cancer correct, we can obviously continue to expand on the various cancers that we do too. But if we make a lot of sense to begin to move out into one of these other areas for example cardiovascular disease or neuroscience and would both be very big opportunities. LifeX is a marvelous partner. Dr. Henry Stephan is a superb individual to work with. He is a huge supporter of ours. He is continuing to help us build out providing guidance, providing introductions for us and as we say as we move down into the large healthcare side. He's been very instrumental in helping bringing these through to full fruition. So all of that very strong and I would imagine you will continue to see much more of this, much more of LifeX.

As we continue to build out into Aristotle. We actually have utilization of facilities within LifeX and one would imagine we will be much more active with. We got of the commercialization model which is absolutely critical question is if you can develop the tests and you can take them out. How are you going to commercialize. I think one of the very big advantages is that we already have an emerging commercialization model. And I say emerging because some of the pieces are in place. Some are working, some are just beginning to talk to these in more detail as we go down this next path. But having those there is really important. And so the point at which Aristotle is being completely developed to the point at which Aristotle comes to market. One would imagine we can utilize the various channels within which we're working to help develop it, large health care systems for example could be partners in helping us develop Aristotle as could very large employers.

So at some point what Aristotle comes to market we already have the utilization of the test. We have a fully embedded within those systems and one move forward with that. We can also obviously leverage it into the other processes that we have all the other channels that we have. As we built out or as we've modeled the likely revenue model in our hands with a fairly sort of cautious view of this. We believe that that's at least about a $2 billion opportunity over 10 years. It's difficult to fully quantify exactly what the marketplace is because it depends how you're competing.

If I go to grail and to gardens health which we would regard as two competitors in this space and help us. They talk to their opportunity and health talks of their opportunity as being about CAD35 billion. They divide it into two segments. One being late stage eye optic cancer is being found. The other half it’s early, so clearly they see the early phase as being anywhere up to about CAD70 million in there. So no matter how we characterize it it's an extremely large opportunity.

We have some commercial operations out of Richmond. In actual fact I'll continue to build that out as we go forward. Remember that we currently have four tests ColonSentry which is our own early CDK long process. The index of breast sentry which a licensed, we address quite specifically non-compliant patients and gaps in diagnostic spending in the four cancers that have the highest cancer associated deaths. You can see, what the noncompliant population is. It's very high in colorectal and it's about 33% 35% of patients; in lung cancer and somewhere in the 97% 98% level.

We know that with PSA we know that men with an elevated PSA typically 70% to 80% of them do not have cancer. We know that a significant proportion of the time a biopsy is done where they are not indicative of cancer. So in other words is there a better methodology for this. And PHI use play very actively into that. We know this on the breast cancer side a significant number of breast cancers are missed by mammography. We also know that in those, women have dense breast tissue which is about 50% of that, that it's much more difficult under mammography to actually find the cancers. So I focus this into all, WHY we focus so strongly into the noncompliant patients because we see ourselves as additive to the diagnostic process.

We're not looking to deliberately displace a colonoscopy for example or low dose CT in lung. It's not that at all. What we want to do is to bring the non-compliant patients into compliance and by using the risk stratification as I described earlier, the standard methodologies. Now we know that we significantly improve the odds of finding the cancers. In fact the data will show it's a 2.7 to 4.1 times greater probability of finding the cancer if combined with our approach. So that is our approach that. A significant growth opportunities we've talked about these before, clearly there some channels are, the large health care systems, the physician practices, the high risk patient populations and employers and on the direct to consumer as would include telling as I go into these in more detail. Remember to the payment across the various channels is critical.

As the physician practices whereby the providers build whereas in all of the others we are either it is a cash payment or it is payment coupon invoice. And so for us it becomes a much more predictable model in order to drive revenue. It will take a lot of the uncertainty out but we were talking about the beginning of some, of the globe. We got some opportunity this for example is one of the systems that we're talking to. You can look at the size of their patient base, as they go through that you can see as we break it out. Again we've been very conservative and how we've looked at the numbers and what you do is again by focusing on the noncompliant patients by bringing them into compliance. What we get to do is we actually get to drive a significant number of patients through which benefits everyone benefits the patients clearly as we've talked about.

The benefits the health care system because as they bringing more of the patients into compliance. They're obviously improving their various metrics by which they have to comply. That is positive in a number of ways including their actual revenue, so all of those were extremely positive. For us, it is huge and one could see off of the single healthcare system like this in a year of fairly conservative estimates. We likely have about a CAD36 million opportunity. We’re in the process of implementing now. The second piece to this is working off and this is derived from another one of the large health care systems as they have about CAD3.5 million plan members. You can see that as we've modeled IT just on the use of ColonSentry using ColonSentry into just that noncompliant population.

Again just the noncompliant population yield savings to the plan of a little over CAD200 million. So half of a projected spend of about CAD900 million they would save about CAD200 million. That's about 24% half of what they currently do which is by and large mix this these patients and allow them to continue to move on and if they develop cancer they will develop at late stage. When we add early CDT lung service as an example on it we jump up to about CAD450 million in terms of savings. And so when you go to plans and you say this is the opportunity that we can put in front of you, we can help you get your patients compliant. We can find the cancer early. We can very significantly save your money as a result of it. As you can imagine you're very clear you get the retention. That's just what is happening with us. The continuous medicine opportunities one that we would tie into I guess in some way it dovetails with small practices but it is a very specific opportunity within all of those, whereby physicians provide a specific service for patients and the patients pay for it.

More and more patients in the U.S. are moving to higher deductibles. There is also obviously a very wealthy segment within the U.S. that one healthcare done a little differently. And we are moving very strongly into this. For us as we look at it you can see it's about CAD21.6 million revenue opportunity. As we move to the high risk employees what we've talking to salaries as firefighters but obviously beyond that it goes to the police, that goes to the emergency response teams, it goes to military, it goes to construction it also goes to flight crew and pilots and flight attendants are shown to be as equally as high risk as firefighters for example.

And so, as we're moving into this space we're starting to get traction. We offer a good panel. We offer an appropriate panel that could be useful to groups, our science is exceptional. We have the right validations behind it. And in this, it's not only the work that we're doing ourselves, but our partner, JTS, very instrumental in this. And through all of this we are talking to some more very large employer groups. We're looking to gain traction there, and to bring those onboard within a reasonable timeframe.

Building out the U.S. sales footprint is key. This is essentially it's almost final piece in this. And so, obviously, we're going to continue to build out on physician practices, everything that we've talked to. That will always be a very important part of what we do. And we will do that, as will the regular billing that runs with it. A sub-segment with that, as we spoke to, is quite obviously the continuous medicine opportunity. We are moving out continually down the collaborative sales force side. We have one group we work with. We are talking with another group, we're expanding that. As we go forward, we expect to do more of these. But obviously it is a very nice opportunity to collaboratively work to expand business, and to leverage each others' practice capability. So expect to see more of this.

High-risk employees we've just talked about. High-risk employees, I think as we move forward, if you're looking at what we want to spend money on, because I'll tie that into this as well. Obviously increasing [technical difficulty] and our actual activity in the market is critical for us. It is our ability to actually physically onboard the practice as much more rapidly than using the team that we currently have. If we can expand the reach we can expand the activity, so that's key there. In addition to that, as we move into high-risk employee groups we obviously can open up much more of these in a much more rapid way. We have a couple of key strategic partners in this. They are extremely helpful, but that is an area that we want to continue to push it.

When we go to the large healthcare systems, we have a good number of large healthcare systems that we are very well advanced with, as we have described in detail before. We are implementing with a series of these. It is a very complex process, but it is making very good progress. We will announce the formal collaboration with them at an appropriate time. But obviously, having an ability to put additional effort into these just means that we can move it that much more rapidly, so that would be the continuing build-out on the U.S. sales force. And my management team and Board of Directors, you are all familiar with.

So, to summarize in terms of where we are with this, we truly believe we have a very, very nice opportunity in front of us. We believe we have a realistic opportunity in front of us. We believe that we can be profitable in 2019, with revenue in excess of CAD30 million. We believe that with the correct funding as we continue to move forward, part of that we will generate ourselves, part of that we will look for externally. We can be positioned with Aristotle for that CAD2 billion opportunity within two years. We have a solid commercial plan in place. We're beginning to show that we can execute on that. And we have a team that can and has done this. And as we mentioned earlier, we will continue to build that out.

So with that, I will finish the investor presentation. And, operator, we can open it up to calls, if you will.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Hugo [indiscernible], an investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi, James. I will be very quick because last time we were out of time for questions. So, sadly it's always the same thing with GeneNews. Personally, I think you're completely disconnect talking us about being profitable with CAD30 million in 2019, CAD2 billion opportunity. You're not able right now to recover more than CAD100,000 per quarter. So try to start with that before talking to us about 2019. You were talking to me, I'm hearing large healthcare system very well positioned. I'm hearing that since 2015 [ph], and share price is at 52-week low. So these results are a complete disaster according to me. No increase in test numbers quarter-to-quarter.

Last conference call, you were talking about multiple hundreds with an S, hundred thousand in revenues. Well, we are not seeing that today. It took a whole quarter to update a simple investor presentation. And in the last investor presentation you were aiming, I know it's aiming 10,000 tests per month by year end. Of course, you will not reach that. You allowed to dilute massively to survive. And you know, it's not easy to close a financing with GeneNews. So also, you used to discuss with shareholders, and no answer from you during the whole quarter phone, emails from lots of shareholders.

So on their behalf just want to tell you this. Good luck for the future. Unfortunately you got me and few other with misleading information. And shame on you, James, nothing to say more.

James Howard-Tripp

Thank you, Hugo. I would expect that comment from you. I think, and so first of all, in terms of speaking to people, we've spoken to large numbers of people. We may not have spoken with you, but we certainly have spoken with large numbers of people. We understand what the issues are, we understand that we have over-promised and under-delivered. We know that we need to correct that. Everything that we are doing is absolutely to correct that. And making the numbers is entirely dependant on how rapidly the pieces come in, we know that. In addition to that, from a revenue perspective, you are correct. We did say we expected much higher revenue. I hoped that I had explained that in the beginning, it is, as always, a longer process than we anticipated.

The thing that we are working to do is to get all of that corrected. And from our side, we're at least positively disposed in terms of looking at growth. Totally understand we need to prove it, we intend to prove it.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, it's a matter of credibility.

James Howard-Tripp

I understand that, yes.

We have the next question?

James Howard-Tripp

Okay. And in which case I will presume there are [technical difficulty]

Operator

Georges Lachapelle

Hi, James.

James Howard-Tripp

Good morning, Georges.

Georges Lachapelle

Yes, hi, how are you.

James Howard-Tripp

Good. Yourself?

Georges Lachapelle

I just -- well, in the presentation you're talking about management, good management, but in the Web site you only have information about the Board of Directors and no management, that would be a plus if we would have the two new person that you engaged last summer. And I would guess everybody is a bit frustrated by the share price. If everything that is there and there's a lot of potential. But if it would have been at CAD0.20 maybe people would be more patient, but since we're at CAD0.04 it's a bit hard. Do you intend to do some investment relation because at that price, I mean, we need to get the story out. And do you have a plan there or -- that's my first question.

James Howard-Tripp

Perfect, Georges. So, with respect to the Web site, we will get [indiscernible] so we will come back with that update properly sorted out, so thank you for that. The second piece of this is, yes, we are obviously working. We think, you know, clearly, we suffer from three things. We understand that we not met the deliverables. So we totally understand that. It's not a good thing, it's not a nice thing, it's not something we want.

Unfortunately, in the space in which we work it only controls so many absolute things. I think if we were shooting at very low targets then it would be a little easier to explain, but when you are working with very big, very complicated groups that have very high potential, they unfortunately are a little less in your control and they take longer but we totally understand that we have to deliver those for us to have credibility, so that's where all of the focus is.

So with that, with that in place some hot -- we, the other part that we know is that we need to move to a larger story. I think everyone has been focused on us just barely becoming profitable, and then focused on us becoming barely CAD30 million in revenue. I think what we are going to client-oriented people to is that this is a much, much larger opportunities that we have been looking for before and so we are looking to build out into that. So that will be one.

In order to do all of this we need help, so you are right in actual fact, we are working with two groups right now to begin to get the story out and I will say that from an investor perspective. In addition to that, we have tied in with a specialist on Investment Banking Group and the specialist Investment Banking Group is behind us and we're beginning to date the story out to obviously much larger investors. I can tell you that at this point we are actually getting very good reception, so critical piece of what we have to do we intend to go there. I hope that helps.

Georges Lachapelle

Okay. Two things AIM Lab, they started in August. The nine-guy got trained, are they selling?

James Howard-Tripp

We are getting some activity out of this AIM as they went through went through a move during the summer, which actually disrupted their operations for a while but some of the activity that we have talked to in the last as well in fact some of the activity that we went through into the end of last four in the beginning of this new quarter and actual fact came specifically from a -- so it is beginning to deliver product.

Georges Lachapelle

Okay. And for the large healthcare group we are doing some implementation. Well, I would guess implementation mean we're doing some tests for them, are they -- are we close to announce I know that you don't announce a contract but you -- I would guess we could announce and a partnership or whatever with a large group and where could we expect something like that to be announced or and so that we could

be running faster with those who you think…

James Howard-Tripp

I'm trying to -- out of phrases because critical with all it is again not to over-promise and under-deliver.

Georges Lachapelle

Yes.

James Howard-Tripp

So probably the best way to categorize this is with some 200 groups, right now we have internal approval to move ahead. We are in the process as we talk about implementation it is to get all of this system lined up and it works and I think I explained on the last call at some length as to how it is, you've got to get everything sort it out from how the test kits get into the units where they need to be within which who is drawing the blood? How the kits come back to us? Most of these groups use a system called EPIC, we've got to get the reports tied in, we go to get the network acquisitions ID. The reports timing, so that means there is internal programming because from their side to get back in and done and then the reports come back and then obviously from there because we are the knowledgeable group on the billing side, we need to work with their billing groups to ensure that all of the billing process is steady.

Once you have all of that in place, you know that you can actually in the physical testing. You then have the rollout within the physician groups that will go from hospitals and clinics into the outlying outreach areas. And so, you work with the internal, I guess it would be the -- for one of a better word, the physician education side to begin to do that, and obviously, also the head of department.

Primary care in all of these are key, and so that is the process we're going down, and if we can slowly and then it begins outcome. So you test some of the pieces to make, but they work and then you begin to go out. The point at which we move into full swing and haven't been filleted to announce is from when we will go public, but I can tell you that all of these activities are going on actively as we talk, is that Okay?

Georges Lachapelle

Yes, so but anyway, I would guess that the CAD30 million from next year that's the bigger part will come from healthcare group, the big one?

James Howard-Tripp

I think that's that as we've -- at least half of it comes from the large healthcare groups. Yes.

Georges Lachapelle

Okay. So, okay, thank you.

James Howard-Tripp

You're very welcome.

Jeffrey Stevenson

Hi, good morning James. How are you doing?

James Howard-Tripp

Good morning Jeffrey. I'm well. Thank you.

Jeffrey Stevenson

Okay. Yes, I like the first caller. Yes, I'm pretty disappointed, but understand what's going on. I'm curious, so the research that's been done, who does this for you?

James Howard-Tripp

Oh, so the -- by that you mean within our struggle?

Jeffrey Stevenson

Right.

James Howard-Tripp

Yes, so yes. One is driven off of what we do internally and worked with a variety of groups both in North America and in Asia to drive the data.

Jeffrey Stevenson

Okay. And Leslie Auld, did she want to own accord or was this a strategic move?

James Howard-Tripp

No, no Leslie has been with us for a significant period of time. And from Leslie's perspective it was time for a change.

Jeffrey Stevenson

Okay, all right. And with these large healthcare groups, I expect that as soon as something becomes solidified, we will know?

James Howard-Tripp

Yes, yes. The thing was with large groups too, if the large groups are sensitive to what said when. And so, there is a little bit of a strength on that, don't take the absence of an announcement has been negative. But clearly, we want as you want an ability to announce, so the people know that it's been one has everything from the validation through to the fact that people know who the group is and can take a look at it and know where we are going.

Jeffrey Stevenson

So last question was…

James Howard-Tripp

Sorry go ahead.

Jeffrey Stevenson

So last question was our revenues being derived from those groups, yet?

James Howard-Tripp

Revenues or not yet been derived from those groups notably, because they have to have their full billing system in place and that is part of what is dropping in right now.

Jeffrey Stevenson

All right. Okay. Thanks James.

James Howard-Tripp

You are very welcome. Operator, I think it is the end of the questions.

Frank Michaels

Hi, good morning. Got a couple of questions, specifically, related to the CAD30 million, and if you could add some color on some of the key assumptions, and I'm just not clear by when this CAD30 million is projected to materialize. It's in a slide deck. It showed CAD30 million in 2019, I presume, is always showing? And we have the slide we showed the ramp-up starting in 2021 where it showed 30 odd million dollars, so I’m not quite clear when these revenues start to materialize and then secondly if you can show some color on some of the key assumptions and what kind of sensitivity analysis that we’ve done and so we can understand how it could impact those numbers critically?

James Howard-Tripp

Yes by all means so to address the first question the CAD30 million that we’re talking to is for all of 2019, the revenue shown on the Aristotle revenue projection is Aristotle purely, so doesn’t involve any other risk of the business, we wanted to show purely what the potential for Aristotle was not the combined business. Okay, so that being one, the second piece is as we built up our revenue projections for 2019 we built the cost on the various items and so the channels for us would be small practices, it would be the direct-to-consumer telling out us but it would be the employers high risk employee and it would the large healthcare systems and so we have modeled out in terms obviously with this we can do a reasonable amount of modeling based off where current projectors are and where we expect them to go and what we know is coming onboard and so that is how we’ve actually built the model out and then when you combine all together, you would come up with you essentially CAD30 million plus projection.

Frank Michaels

So how many, so how are you weighing those channels, the one with the highest rate in the model and moving down and then are we talking one product, two products, three products and what kind of contribution for each products?

James Howard-Tripp

Yes, so good. So no we’re talking four products, we’re talking four products; four products in everything other than the large healthcare sector. So for all of the others, we’re hoping four products, so for example, let me break that down a little more, if we’re going into the higher risk employee, they want to be seeing with three at any given time, obviously when we move out to Aristotle it would be the much higher number but with sale in high risk employee it would obviously decode lung and prostate, the female colon lung and breast.

So that always is the employee on high risk employee model, when we got the practices which that typically run as even a single test or multiple tests it would run anywhere from one to three tests which very typically is one or two tests, very typically a matter of fact one test as if we will run two, so which would run that place. When we’re dealing with the large healthcare systems, we finally focused at this point with on colorectal and lung whether it’s less focus on the prostate and breast we would intensely look at that.

And then as we out of the direct-to-consumer/consumer medicine/telehealth piece that again would be one [technical difficulty] medicine quite often will require possibly do a [indiscernible] cream, but again and they do one where as consumers coming directly to us or patients coming directly to us typically won’t pay single tests. If you look at weighting the contribution overall, I think as I said you would see the largest about half of our projection would tie into the large healthcare systems, so clearly they are an important part of us but also if you get a large healthcare systems, you bring on many hundreds to many thousands of physicians at a given time to bring a multiple hospitals, multiple clinics. So it drives that and then behind that obviously the next biggest opportunity as a single entity would be large employers because they would typically have many, many thousands or many hundreds of thousands of employees and so if you get to implement that, implement to large amount and then as you move down into the individual practices or consumers obviously that’s a single case for us.

Frank Michaels

Okay. Just one last question from a risk perspective, what would you say in priority order are the top sort of three key risks to the business plan and model right now?

James Howard-Tripp

Obviously make sure that we're sufficiently well enough funded to do what we need to do. That's not because it collapses otherwise it's more to make sure that we actually can drive it as hard as we want. Very often come up with [indiscernible] people prefer to buy in the market. We actually if you understand that. On the other hand if you want to help drive the organization forward, you need to put your money behind the organization as opposed to just being in the market.

So we understand those pieces which is why we're changing the deal about strategy as to whom we go to and where we go to but we need to be adequately funded to drive it at the pace at which we want to go. So I would say that's key. I think the second thing will some I wouldn't say it's a risk to save but it's a reality that we all deal with which is to ensure the safety of the building well we can continue to extract the value out of the billing side that we can. Key piece for us obviously is to try and move outside of what I would say building to pay is because it just provides much greater predictability for us on how to go forward but we don't want to put forward the issues we have set. So I would say those two key obviously a third one is you can always have competitors that come forward but at this point at least as we, if we can continue to move as we currently are, we are ahead of the competitors and we should be able to stand up.

Frank Michaels

Okay, are you tracking benchmarking or tracking any sort of information that talks to shipping to sales ratios and things of that nature? They get a better understanding of the private’s actions center, how much is action being billed and reflected and would you be providing some color to that type of information in the disclosure, so we can get an idea of the trend and progression?

James Howard-Tripp

We can do that but I tend to think through probably thinking and something like call on got and exactly we don't have the same issues that, our test compliance rate is extremely high. And so I would say if a position a position suggests to a patient that the patient undergoes a test. We are within as best we can tell we're with industry average which is where it kind of 85% to 95% compliance with the patient actually following through with the test. And then obviously those tests that come into us where we well get the soil tests because something has gone wrong with the draw. And in most cases we can get the goal redone but occasionally you cannot. But I would say our completion rate is probably at about 99%. The difference with some of the other groups and they track metrics differently, you’re very often get very high compliance rates. But you've got to pass that data very carefully because that very often is once the kit this is a test that is shipped to bear in mind we don't do that. We don’t ship to the patient from the test ship to the patient and how often the patient pays money for it. How often do they then return it?

And I quote one set of figures which is in the high 60s that says that you've shift the test and had been pay for it and you're still only getting the 60% of appliance, the key metric of all patients that are asked undergo the test. What percentage actually, really agreed to it then followed through. And I think most groups don't collect that data. We can at least quote ours is very high.

Frank Michaels

Okay, so in other words you could ship product kit whatever you call it obviously not gets paid for it?

James Howard-Tripp

We actually we don't ship product and not get paid for it. our tests are initiated in the physician's office and then come to us. So they will come back. So the only thing that we would supply and fact would be the blood tubes in which to get the door and those typically are very inexpensive.

Frank Michaels

Okay. Thank you.

James Howard-Tripp

You're very welcome.

James Howard-Tripp

Okay. Operator, we’re beyond time we. We should end.

James Howard-Tripp

Thank you for the questions. We're obviously doing whatever we can to move the business forward as aggressively as possible. We believe that we're making good progress. We believe that the opportunity in front of us is very significant. We do totally understand that we need to put very solid results in front of everyone and that is remains our absolutely, so with that. Well, thank you for joining the call this morning, and look forward to updating you as we move on through the quarter.

