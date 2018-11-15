Does Falling Oil Herald A Bear Market For Stocks?

Stocks have faced pressure from three major obstacles in the last six weeks and before the bull is ready to romp again, each one will have to be surpassed. In today’s report, we’ll discuss each of the three obstacles and the relative threats posed by each. I’ll also build the case for the broad market successfully overcoming these obstacles and resuming its upward path in the coming weeks.

Just when it seems like the stock market is ready to rally again, a new hurdle appears. The primary catalyst for the October decline was rising rates. Specifically, rising Treasury yields encouraged investors to sell bond funds and other rate-sensitive securities in the weeks leading up to October. This in turn weakened the broad market’s internal condition and made it easier for bears to inflict damage everywhere. Selling begat selling starting in early October as one industry group after another fell victim to the panic over the threat of rising interest rates.

Since then, however, the fear over rising rates seems to have calmed somewhat. There has been a respite from higher bond yields as the 10-year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) has spent the last few weeks moving sideways and has even weakened in recent days. This has given the stock market a chance to catch its breath in the last few weeks.

Source: BigCharts

The most important observation that I can make regarding the threat to equities posed by rising rates is that as long as the 10-year Treasury yield remains under 4%, stocks should ultimately be able to stabilize and recovery as we enter what is historically one of the most bullish months of the year in a couple of weeks. As long as TNX remains under the 40.00 level (which corresponds to a 4% yield), the bond market won’t pose a serious threat to the equity bull market.

Indeed, most of the damage inflicted to stocks by rising yields in September and October was panic-induced concern among investors that longer-term bond rates would quickly run away and reach levels which have historically proven to be restrictive for stocks and the economy. Now that this worry has been allayed for now, we should see less concern over rising rates from Wall Street in the weeks ahead.

Another obstacle which stocks have faced in recent weeks is the threat from China’s weakening financial market. Wall Street ignored the selling pressure reflected in the Shanghai Composite Index (below) for most of this past summer, but eventually, China’s stock market weakness had a spillover effect on the U.S. equity market.

Source: BigCharts

As I explained in the previous report, the relative weakness in China ADRs served as a leading signal for the October plunge, and the weakness in China stocks was a big contributor to the weakness which plagued U.S. equities. Accordingly, we should see at least a short-term reversal of the weakness in China’s stock market, when it’s time for the U.S. broad market to commence its next sustained rally.

Is it necessary, however, for China’s bear market to end before things improve on Wall Street? I would answer this question in the negative, and the biggest supporting factor is the rising trend in the U.S. dollar index (DXY). Currencies reflect the inherent strength or weakness of a country’s economy, and the dollar’s strength tells us that the U.S. economy is strong enough to shrug off the residual effects of China’s slowdown.

Source: BigCharts

Now let’s turn our attention to the stock market’s latest obstacle and the one which poses the most immediate threat to the major averages establishing an interim bottom. I’m referring to the weakness in the price of crude oil. This has made headlines in the last few days as the oil price has entered bear market territory. Moreover, the oil price drop earlier this week helped push the Dow 30 index lower due in part to the extreme weakness of its oil stock components, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX).

Shown here is the December crude oil contract (CLZ8) which shows the extremity of the oil price slide of the last six weeks. Concerns that there is too much supply have contributed to oil’s biggest plunge since 2015.

Source: BigCharts

Clearly, there is concern among investors that falling oil prices could exert a negative impact on the stock market. But how much of a threat do lower oil prices really pose to stocks? The last time there was an oil-related sell-off in U.S. equities was in late 2015. It contributed to a bear market in the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index and a correction in several major indices. Are we on the verge of another extended period of weakness for stock prices?

The reason why we won’t likely see a repeat of this scenario is found in the dollar index, which we discussed above. In late 2015, the dollar index began to weaken and even crude oil price was plunging to multi-year lows. The dollar index also failed to overcome its previous high from earlier that year while the oil crash was underway. This meant that there was legitimate concern among investors that the U.S. economy was vulnerable to a recession due to the oil market bust. This time around, however, there is no such vulnerability and the dollar is reflecting a strong economic condition.

What’s more, the relentless strength in the dollar over the last several months is also a result of investors recognizing that the U.S. is the best place to park money right now. With so many foreign markets in decline, the U.S. dollar has become a preferred safety asset along with U.S. equities. This global demand for the dollar wasn’t as evident during Wall Street’s last brush with a bear market three years ago. A sharp, sustained decline in the dollar index would definitely be a concern. But as this hasn’t happened, there’s no reason to fear that the latest decline in the crude oil price will result in a bear market for U.S. equities.

Turning our attention to the stock market’s immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is still above its October low but is back under its 15-day moving average. This is a technical indication that the sellers have regained control of the market’s immediate-term trend. It’s also a confirmation that the market remains vulnerable to additional weakness in the coming days for reasons we’ll discuss below.

Source: BigCharts

Internally, there has been no change to the stock market’s show of weakness of the last few weeks. The number of NYSE stocks making new 52-week lows for Wednesday was 173, compared with only 23 new highs. Simply put, there are far too many stocks making new lows versus new highs right now, and this confirms there is still too much internal weakness in the broad market.

The negative high-low differential on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq is the surest sign that the incremental demand for equities is weak. Accordingly, stocks on both exchanges will face additional selling pressure in the coming days. I further expect that the October lows in the major indices will be tested before this correction has completely run its course.

Shown below is the daily graph showing the cumulative trend in NYSE new 52-week highs minus new lows. This is my favorite indicator for measuring the stock market’s overall path of least resistance. As I’ve emphasized in recent reports, until this indicator reverses its decline, short-term-oriented traders should remain defensive and be exceptionally selective. Conservative investors, meanwhile, should refrain from initiating new long positions in stocks and ETFs until the selling pressure as reflected in the new highs-lows has significantly diminished.

Source: WSJ

To reiterate my position, the most likely outcome to the U.S. stock market correction which began in October is a re-test of the October lows in the major indices. A re-test of the lows is typical in most corrections, and the fact that there was never any sign of capitulation among the bulls at last month’s bottom is an anecdotal reason for expecting the S&P 500 Index (SPX) to test its Oct. 29 closing low before this correction has completely run its course.

In the meantime, investor can maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the healthcare and consumer staples sectors, both of which have shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large cap major averages will continue to trend higher in the coming six months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IHF, XLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.