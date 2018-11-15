Vibranium Mountain

While the regular worries are overblown, we do identify one low probability but high-impact, key risk for the stock.

The current price has discounted all worries and we see room for 25% upside over the coming 12 months.

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) is a unique REIT with revenue derived predominantly from records management and storage. In addition, it also has revenues from shredding, data protection (scanning, copying) & data centers.

Source: Iron Mountain Presentation

Very few of the REITs we own have a true global reach like IRM's. Operating in 54 countries across the globe, IRM gives you a one stop shop to diversify right here on the NYSE.

Current financials

While data storage is seen as what is essential in the digital age, the business of storing paper records, is losing its charms with investors. However, the same cannot be said about IRM's customers who seem as enchanted as ever with IRM. Annualized storage net operating income (NOI) per square foot has kept moving up.

Source: Iron Mountain Presentation

The key reason behind this is the extremely long length of time that physical boxes remain around in storage. About a third of the boxes that IRM carries today have been around for 2 decades.

Source: Iron Mountain Presentation

Even today when facilities exist for storage of digital data, the process of removing documents from storage, and converting them into digital, is an extremely expensive and cumbersome one. However, for clients that want that, IRM is happy to provide that service as well.

IRM does track the rate at which it is destroying documents and so far, this decade, we have not seen an acceleration.

Source: Iron Mountain Presentation

The combination of rising NOI for storage, steady records destruction trends, coupled with strong emerging market growth and rising service revenues have produced strong growth in overall revenues.

Source: Iron Mountain Presentation

This is the exact opposite of a dying business model.

What ails the bears?

While the current trends look healthy, we are progressing to an increasingly digital world and bears argue that over time storage centers will lose value. We cannot argue with that. However, the pace of change is likely vastly overestimated here. We could see developed market storage volume flat lining over time but total revenues should keep growing thanks to expanding service revenues and developing market storage revenues.

Source: Iron Mountain Q3-2018 supplemental

While the 16% compounded revenue growth is definitely not going to happen, we think IRM should be able to deliver 3-4% revenue growth over time. That can translate into 6% adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) growth.

Another issue bears have had is the vast number of adjustments to get to normalized FFO and AFFO.

Source: Iron Mountain Q3-2018 supplemental

We do feel that those are a lot of extra numbers to get around and that does make it harder for the average investor to gain confidence in the numbers. Key among them are Non-Real Estate Depreciation & Amortization Expenses. As IRM is not a traditional REIT it does have expenses that fall outside the regular REIT model. Just as in the MLP pipeline model, amortization and depreciation don't necessarily match the rate at which an asset loses value, IRM's non-real estate investments depreciate faster on book than in reality. To keep things fair, IRM does add back what it considers as maintenance capex for these categories and even takes the trouble of explaining what this capex means.

Over the last 12 months, the adds backs to Normalized FFO have been about 2.67X what was deducted from Normalized FFO.

Source: Iron Mountain Q3-2018 supplemental

It would be nice to have an industry standard, but it is next to impossible to find one that matches IRM. In different industries this ratio varies. For example Energy Transfer (ET) a pipeline and storage MLP had a ratio of 5.67X for the last 9 months, i.e. depreciation was 5.67 times what the company estimated as maintenance capex. Our point here is that what is considered normal varies by industry and we do have to have some level of trust in management to accept this.

For IRM, we do consider the current numbers as likely to be accurate. While we think the 2.67X is an accurate number, we cannot be 100% sure about this and for that matter neither can management. Like many things within accounting, this relies on estimates. Considering the long term track record of IRM, and the relatively low number above (2.67X), we would not worry about this.

Current Opportunity

IRM trades at about 10X 2019 AFFO estimates and yields a gigantic 8%. A peer group is hard to find but both Data center REITs and storage REITs are nowhere in the same ballpark.

IRM Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Please note that the dividend yield appears lower than it actually is as Y-charts is based on trailing 12 months payout.

While IRM is using more leverage than either of these two groups, we do think the amount is not excessive to warrant to kind of discount we currently see.

Source: Iron Mountain Presentation

Additionally, both these groups trade at close to 20X AFFO multiples making IRM's 11X look rather inexpensive in comparison.

The one big risk

As mentioned above, we don't think the paper storage business decline is likely to suddenly pick up any speed. However, when CEOs see their companies valued at low multiples versus the "hot new thing", in this case data center REITs, they have a very big tendency to do something really stupid. In IRM's case it would be the acquisition of a data center REIT at possibly a 30-40% premium to what are already rather rich multiples. That will of course destroy total returns for shareholders as it will come with a big dividend cut and years of pain realizing that there is nothing magical about data center REITs. We see a 25% risk of this as despite IRM building its own data centers (which we are very positive about), management may decide that it is tired of boring predictable returns and may want to tank its shares like this ambitious acquirer did.

Conclusion

IRM is an extremely strong defensive business. We think it can grow at a steady 3-4% a year while providing a big dividend to shareholders. At this multiple it is an absolute buy.

In fact, we are upgrading Iron Mountain to "Vibranium Mountain" on account of its ability to absorb pretty much anything the business cycle can throw at it.

Source: Marvel Cinematic Universe

We would buy it here but we would do so with the understanding that it is a REIT that is vulnerable to making a huge mistake at this stage of the cycle.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

