New Fortress Energy Files For $100 Million IPO

NFE has grown quickly since inception in 2014 but faces a volatile LNG pricing environment in the short-term and a challenging IPO market.

New Fortress Energy has filed to sell $100 million of its Class A shares, although the final amount may differ.

Quick Take

New Fortress Energy (NFE) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm acquires, processes and sell liquified natural gas [LNG].

NFE is attempting to go public at a time of severe LNG price volatility as well as IPO market challenges and upcoming holiday slowdowns.

Company

New York-based NFE was founded in 2014 to develop and finance long-term infrastructure and agreements for natural gas liquefaction and distribution solutions with a focus on the Caribbean & Latin America regions.

Management is headed by Director and CEO Wesley R. Edens, who has been with the firm since 2018 and is currently also the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Fortress Investment Group.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s operations:

Source: New Fortress Energy

The firm currently has two operational terminates and three in development, per the map below:

Source: NFE S-1

New Fortress is majority owned and controlled by private equity firm Fortress Investment Group.

Selling, general & administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue have been trending downward since 2016, as the table below indicates:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Through Q3 2018 50.4% 2017 34.3% 2016 84.9%

Source: NFE S-1, IPO Edge

Market

The global LNG market is experiencing significant demand growth in the short-term but facing headwinds in 2020 and beyond, according to a 2H 2018 market outlook by BloombergNEF,

Imports of LNG will set a new record this year on the back of a robust 8.5% growth, according to our research. The rate of growth will slow from 2019 and further in 2020, before picking up again in 2021. While Asia will play a more dominant role in driving LNG demand, long-term demand growth in Europe will be challenged by competition from renewables and batteries.

Asia is expected to drive 86% of demand growth as the region seeks to substitute cleaner-burning LNG for dirtier sources such as coal. China will account for half of the growth, and the remainder will be from Japan, South Korea, and India.

Additionally, only 11 LNG supply projects have a greater than 50% chance of ‘getting the go-ahead...in the next 18 months,’ constraining the supply of new capacity additions.

However, ‘the anticipated global supply surplus is likely to be modest and brief over 2020 - 2021.’

Financial Performance

NFE’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Continued growth in topline revenue

A swing to positive gross profit

A swing to positive gross margin

A strong increase in cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: NFE S-1

Below are the firm’s major financial metrics derived from the registration statement:

TTM Revenue Period TTM Revenue Variance vs. Prior Through Q3 2018 $ 80,932,000 12.4% 2017 $ 97,262,000 354.6% 2016 $ 21,395,000 Gross Profit Period Gross Profit Variance vs. Prior Through Q3 2018 $ 12,307,000 -13.1% 2017 $ 18,570,000 2016 $ (1,352,000) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Through Q3 2018 15.2% 2017 19.1% 2016 -6.3% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Variance vs. Prior Through Q3 2018 $ (53,156,000) 47.7% 2017 $ (72,065,000) 26.2% 2016 $ (43,493,000)

Source: NFE S-1, IPO Edge

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $51.9 million in cash and $179.0 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was a negative ($166 million).

IPO Details

NFE intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A shares representing limited liability company interests, not including customary underwriter options.

This figure is a typical placeholder and will likely change in the final transaction.

Class B shares will be issued to and owned by New Fortress Energy Holdings and will be entitled to one vote per share, the same as Class A shareholders.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use most of the net proceeds from the IPO to complete construction of various LNG terminals located in the U.S., the Caribbean, and Ireland.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley and Barclays.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar yet.

