Apple's $180 Billion iPad Gamble

The number one, three, four, and nine games this year are all cross-platform. Apple wants to capitalize on this shift.

Calling the newest iPad Pro "the ultimate gaming machine" wasn't hyperbole. Apple is trying to create the original iPhone magic all over again.

Following the introduction of the newest iPad Pro models, most of the articles focused on the new edge-to-edge design, USB-C charging, or the fact that there is no headphone jack. However, there was a comment made during the event that caught my attention. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) referred to the iPad Pro as, “the ultimate gaming machine.” This comment has already been dismissed, as Apple employing hyperbole.

However, the company rarely places an emphasis on a product’s capability without a reason. The iPhone initially succeeded because it combined the capability of multiple devices. The reason the iPad became popular, is it allowed the user to do all their favorite things from the iPhone, on a bigger screen. Apple seems to be taking a gamble on the iPad Pro and investors should pay close attention to how this plays out.

The iPad problem

Back in 2015, I took note of the fact that growth in the tablet market had slowed significantly. As a long-term Apple shareholder, I was concerned about declining iPad sales. On the one hand, several challenges from that time frame have been directly addressed. Originally, only the original iPad Air could offer multi-tasking. In addition, the largest size iPad was the 9.7” and I suggested a larger iPad, going with some popular rumors at the time. Apple introduced the first iPad Pro about five months after my prior writing.

Since then, Apple has tried multiple options to move iPad sales in the right direction. Unfortunately, over the last three quarters, iPad sales have moved in the wrong direction.

Quarter iPad Revenue iPad Units March 2018 $4.1b – up 6% 9.1m – up 2% June 2018 $4.7b – down 5% 11.6m – up 1.1% Sept 2018 $4.1b – down 15% 9.7m – down 6%

(Source: 3/18 10-Q – 6/18 10-Q – 9/18 10-Q)

The newest iPad Pro models are hoping to reverse this trend. At starting prices of $799 and $999, the 11” and 12.9” iPad Pro models are priced above a significant number of laptops. Apple hopes the larger screens, better form factor, USB-C charging, and faster performance, will entice users to choose the multi-functional capabilities of the, “magical piece of glass that does everything you need.”

A switch in thinking

In addition to calling the iPad Pro the ultimate gaming machine, Apple also pointed out that they provide, “Xbox One S-class graphics performance.” During the keynote, the company made a point to show off NBA 2K19 and Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, running on the iPad Pro. Taking this point further, Apple said, “Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey runs at 120 fps something no console can deliver.”

This is a significant statement, given the power and capabilities of the Xbox One X and the PS4 Pro. Of course, with such brash claims, some have already come out saying the iPad Pro is not a rival to consoles. One reviewer said playing games on the iPad is, “not the same as playing on a console with a proper controller.” This comment was echoed by a reviewer from The Verge who said, watching the person demonstrate NBA 2K19 on the iPad screen didn’t look like much fun.

Does the lack of a physical controller prevent the iPad Pro from being a serious threat to traditional consoles? The short answer is no. Neilsen reports 60% of console gamers are also mobile gamers. In fact, 30% of gamers prefer mobile devices as their primary gaming platform. More specifically, 60% of gamers play mobile games on a tablet.

Investors need to think about the Nintendo Switch and its effect on the gaming industry. The Switch took the line of gaming on a TV, and gaming on a tablet, and blurred it in a significant way. Some estimates suggest that the global gaming market could hit $180 billion by 2021. Could a decent controller allow the iPad Pro to take a more significant position in the gaming industry?

Get it under control

If one of the obstacles to using the new iPad Pro as a true gaming machine is the lack of a controller, does Apple even care? In 2014, Apple answered this question by creating a standardized game controller framework for iOS 7. The problem at the time, was there weren’t enough options to justify buying the controllers available. These mobile controllers were priced at around $100 and made of cheap materials, instead of the high-quality devices available today.

Over the last several years, controller options have expanded, at lower prices, and with superior materials. Amazon marks the SteelSeries Nimbus as the number one seller and it’s priced at $44.99. The design of this controller resembles an Xbox One, or a PS4, allowing gamers to use them without much adjustment. They connect via Bluetooth and have excellent battery life. Console controllers use the same Bluetooth connection, which should alleviate any concern about responsiveness.

Really, the iPad Pro as a gaming machine?

For those who doubt the ability of the iPad Pro to take the place of a traditional console, let’s go over the facts. First, Greg Thomas executive VP at 2K believes in the experience, saying of NBA 2K19, “now with this incredible new iPad, 2K and Visual Concepts have brought this same console realism to iOS.”

Second, a look at the top games of 2018 suggests a significant shift toward cross-platform gaming. This year, the number one game has been Fortnite. The game has gained popularity because of constant updates, and almost more importantly, it’s completely cross-platform. It certainly doesn’t hurt that the game is free and is monetized mainly through in-game purchases.

The number three, four, and nine games are all cross-platform as well. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Minecraft, and Roblox, have drawn in gamers for different reasons, but a big advantage is the ability to play on whatever platform they prefer. Connected to this trend, the sale of physical discs and games has been steadily declining as digital sales have taken over.

As a bit of perspective, Activision-Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) generated almost 77% of its revenue from digital sales. Electronic Arts produced even more revenue from digital sales at over 84% of sales. The next iteration of this trend is to move gamers from digital purchases to streaming options. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) offers Origin Access Premier at $4.99 per month, which gives access to 150 PC games. The company also offers EA Access for $4.99 to Xbox One gamers. PlayStation Now at $20 a month gives access to more than 600 titles. Xbox Game Pass at $10 a month, gives users access to 100 downloadable games.

For those who doubt that gamers will move toward streaming, there are a few other industries that have already gone through this change. Physical music collections have disappeared in favor of services like iTunes, Google Music, Spotify, or others. In the video arena, the decline of DVD and Blu-ray sales has been consistent, as Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services have taken over.

It’s possible this is Apple’s first real salvo into the gaming business beyond the small screens. Now that the iPad Pro can run console level games, the next steps are easy to see. First, Apple needs to get publishers to port their top console titles for iPad use. Second, it seems Apple may want to get into the controller business. An Apple-branded controller would further legitimize the iPad as a gaming system. Third, unless streaming becomes the norm, either a docking station, or some type of Wi-Fi attached storage would seem to make sense.

Whether we look at Apple-branded keyboards, or the Apple pencil, the company has a history of developing hardware to enhance the utility of its devices. Though these are speculative moves that Apple could make, the iPad Pro’s move into gaming isn’t speculation. Calling this device, the ultimate gaming machine wasn’t a misstep. Apple wants a piece of the gaming business and investors should be excited about the opportunity.

What does this mean for Apple's bottom line?

The success of the first iPhone was tied to, as Steve Jobs’ said, “an Internet device, an iPod, and phone.” This was a value proposition users couldn’t pass on. The idea of combining a tablet, a laptop, and a gaming console seems like a very similar plan.

Apple generated over $60 billion in sales last quarter, so going after the multibillion-dollar gaming market makes sense. We've already seen Nielsen research says, 60% of gamers play mobile games on a tablet. The good news for Apple is the company doesn't have to convince users to change their habits, just to expand which games they play.

Based on analyst expectations of Apple's revenue growth, by 2021, the company's top line should approach $300 billion per year. If Apple takes even 10% of the global gaming market by then, gaming would equate to an $18 billion a year business.

It's true that gaming would only represent 6% of Apple's overall projected revenue. However, margins in the gaming industry are better than Apple's present business model. As of last quarter, Apple's operating margin sits at 25.6%. By point of comparison, Activision and Electronic Arts both produced operating margins of 26.4% last quarter.

As another piece of this puzzle, Apple generated $0.21 of core free cash flow per $1 of revenue over the last 12 months. Over the last six months, Activision produced $0.30 of cash flow by the same measure. By comparison, Electronic Arts generated $0.26 of core free cash flow per $1 of revenue in the last three months.

Though iPad sales have been trending in the wrong direction, the company still sold nearly 10 million units in an "off" quarter. Since 2010, Apple has sold over 350 million units. Though each year the device gets more capable, and offers additional functionality, even iPads from a few years ago are more than capable.

However, it seems like Apple just gave millions of iPad users two significant reasons to upgrade. First, the new iPad Pro design expands the screen real estate while keeping a similar form factor. Second, if Apple can convince gamers to look at the iPad as "the ultimate gaming machine," the value proposition becomes very different.

Paying $799 for the iPad Pro 11" may seem extravagant compared to some tablets, but that's not a fair comparison. Many users have a tablet, a laptop, and a gaming console. To get similar power offered in the iPad Pro, an average Windows laptop might cost between $400 and $600. The cheapest Microsoft Surface Go tablet costs $399. For a capable Samsung tablet, the user can expect to pay at least $200. The cost of an Xbox One S or a PS4 runs about $299.

Putting it together, spending say $200 on a tablet, $400 on a laptop, and $299 for a console means spending $899. Keep in mind, this gives the user the lowest power options to meet these three needs. To get similar capabilities to the iPad Pro could run the price for three devices to well over $1,000. The idea of being able to carry one device for $799 seems like a deal users can get behind.

Apple is already facing worries about slowing iPhone sales. The iPad represents just over 6% of the company's current revenue. Getting iPad sales to stability, or even 5% growth, would have added between $700 million and nearly $1 billion in additional sales last quarter.

Given the path iPad sales have been on, Apple had to try to get potential buyers to “think different,” taking on the gaming business could be the killer app the iPad desperately needs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.