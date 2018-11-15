Otonomy: Patience Can Well Be Rewarded

Source: Company website

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) is a clinical-stage biotech investigating a treatment for Ménière’s disease (no FDA-approved treatment), a debilitating condition characterized by periodic attacks of vertigo, or extreme spinning and feelings of imbalance.

On August 30, 2017, OTIC’s stock price crashed on the news that one of its pipeline candidates, Otividex, had failed the phase 3 AVERTS-1 trial for Ménière’s disease in the US. The company initially terminated the program, but when the parallel phase 3 AVERTS-2 trial in the EU was a success, the stock jumped almost 100%.

Upon further analysis, it was revealed that the US phase 3 trial had failed because of a very high placebo rate. Otividex did well, but it failed to separate from placebo in terms of reducing the number of vertigo days (this means that the placebo did well too). It was a bit of a surprise that the trial had not been successful, because as you can see from slide 10 of the October 2018 presentation, Otividex had managed to separate from placebo in all previous trials.

Source: October 2018 investor presentation

On the 4Q17 earnings call, management gave a reasonable explanation for what might have caused the very high placebo result. Some patients in the US were being treated at sites that had also participated in prior Otividex trials, and so it’s likely that they had been made aware of the excellent phase 2 results, thus raising their expectations considerably. (It’s not uncommon to see very high placebo response rates in trials involving pain and depression when attempts are not made to limit expectations).

For the follow-up phase 3, which will take place in both the US and the EU, management has put protocols in place to focus on reducing patient and clinician expectations. The sites that have been chosen are all sites with no prior Otividex trial participation. OTIC will also closely manage communications between patients and clinicians, and has instituted training for clinicians on how to properly interact with patients so as not to raise expectations. It seems likely that with this trial design focused on reducing the placebo effect, we should see a placebo result in the low 40% range, similar to what the other trials demonstrated.

Along with Otividex, OTIC has some other candidates being investigated for ear conditions such as tinnitus (the hearing of sound when no sound is present), as well as several types of hearing loss. However, they are all pre-clinical or phase 1, and so we cannot reasonably assign much value to them at this early stage.

They also have a commercialized product in Otiprio, but this also cannot be assigned much value. It went on the market in 2016 for ear tube surgery (and received expanded approval for acute otitis externa on March 2), but 2017 sales were only $1.2M, and so the company stopped supporting it (but is still available for ear tube surgery). This is disappointing, as global peak sales estimates were $150M for ear tube surgery and $200M-$300M for all indications. On August 8, they licensed it to Mission Pharma (for the acute otitis externa indication) for an annual co-promotion fee and a share of gross profits, but financials were not disclosed. In summary, much of the value at this time is in Otividex.

Source: October 2018 investor presentation

The stock has lost over 50% of its value this year, going from $6/share in early 2018, to now trading at $2.43/share (as of November 13). This is because the follow-up phase 3 trial for Ménière’s disease will not readout until 2020 and with no major catalyst on the horizon, impatient investors have gotten out, causing a steady downward drift in the stock price.

The point is to emphasize that the probability of success of the Otividex phase 3 trial remains unchanged. As do the commercial prospects. So the “bet” is at least twice as good as it was at the beginning of the year.

Also, at this point, the downside from here is limited. As of 3Q18 (Nov. 5) OTIC had $93M in cash, and quarterly non-GAAP expenses of about $10M. Liquidity, then, is clearly not an issue and in fact the cash on hand at this time exceeds the current market cap of $74M!

If you are looking for a quick trade, OTIC is not a stock for you. But for patient investors, the current price offers a great entry and accumulation point for a stock that could double or triple on or before the Otividex data readout happens in 2020.

This should particularly be of interest to those looking to diversify their investment portfolio with stocks whose mid/long-term returns are uncorrelated to the market.

Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a variety of strategies (quantitative, contrarian, event-driven, etc.). The commentary presented here is for research purposes and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of article submission. In order to maximize returns for clients, Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without further notice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTIC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.