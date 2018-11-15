Fully Assessing Prospect Capital's Results For Fiscal Q1 2019 (Recent Positive And Cautionary Trends)

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation and current price target are stated in the "Conclusions Drawn" section. I also include my updated list of positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider.

While PSEC's quarterly results slightly-modestly outperformed my expectations, there were a couple of events during the fiscal first quarter of 2019 that were cautionary/negative in nature and should be discussed.

On 11/6/2018, PSEC reported results for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. PSEC reported NII, earnings, and a NAV as of 9/30/2018 of $0.233, $0.230, and $9.39 per share, respectively.

Introduction/Recap:

On 11/6/2018, Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) reported quarterly net investment income ("NII") of $0.233 per share, earnings per share ("EPS") (also known as "net assets resulting from operations") of $0.230, and a net asset value ("NAV") as of 9/30/2018 of $9.39 per share. In comparison, I projected PSEC would report quarterly NII of $0.208 per share, EPS of $0.142 per share, and a NAV as of 9/30/2018 of $9.30 per share in the following article:

When calculated, my NII, EPS, and NAV projections had a variance of ($0.025), ($0.088), and ($0.09) per share, respectively. As such, I believe PSEC's quarterly NII per share figure should be seen as a modest outperformance while the company's EPS and NAV per share figures should be seen as a minor outperformance. When it comes to PSEC's NII, some readers might assume there were at least several accounts that had, at least, modest variances versus my projections. However, as I analyzed PSEC's NII for the fiscal first quarter of 2019, I came to the determination PSEC's modest outperformance mainly centered around just one account. This account will be fully analyzed below.

In addition to explaining how a few portfolio companies contributed to these variances, this article will discuss how these events impact current and future operations. I will now summarize my prior article's account projections and compare each account to PSEC's actual results. I will discuss PSEC's accounts in the same order as provided in my NII and NAV projection article (link provided above).

PSEC's Projected Versus Actual Results (Overview):

To begin this assessment analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows my prior account projections and compares these figures to PSEC's actual results for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. For comparative purposes, I also include PSEC's actual results from the prior three fiscal quarters (additional data/insight for readers).

Table 1 - PSEC NII and EPS for the Fiscal First Quarter of 2019 (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

PSEC's Income and Expense Accounts:

In my prior PSEC NII and NAV projection article (see link above), I projected the company would report a "below average" amount of loan originations and add-on investments during the fiscal first quarter of 2019 when compared to levels experienced over the prior several years. This assumption/projection mostly came to fruition as PSEC reported loan originations and add-on investments of $255 million for the quarter. In comparison, I projected quarterly loan originations and add-on investments of $225 million. This slight variance is due to the fact PSEC had several minor loan originations and a couple of debt collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") purchases during the fiscal first quarter of 2019 that were previously undisclosed.

I also correctly projected PSEC would have a below average amount of portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings when compared to the company's prior fiscal quarter. However, PSEC actually reported a slightly lower amount versus my expectation. PSEC reported quarterly portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings of ($55) million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. In comparison, I projected PSEC would report portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings of ($100) million. These two factors ultimately led to PSEC reporting slightly higher accrued interest income within the company's investment portfolio versus my projection.

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected PSEC would report "total interest income" of $156.9 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. In comparison, PSEC reported total interest income of $159.4 million. When calculated, this was a minor variance of $2.6 million (rounded). This variance is mainly due to the following factors: 1) minor outperformance within PSEC's control portfolio; and 2) minor outperformance within the company's non-control/non-affiliate portfolio.

First, I want to "hone in" on PSEC's control investment portfolio. PSEC's minor outperformance within this portfolio was mainly due to events regarding Interdent, Inc. (Interdent). As discussed last quarter, due to PSEC's rights/remedies stipulated within its loan documents (covenants), management exercised the company's shareholder voting rights regarding Interdent's stock and appointed a new Board of Directors during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. As such, it was deemed PSEC now had "control" of this portfolio company by the end of the prior quarter. As a result, PSEC now had more "influence" regarding Interdent's overall operational strategies, including financing.

Along with a $32 million increase regarding PSEC's Senior Secured Term Loan C with Interdent (which has a 100% capitalized payment-in-kind [PIK] interest rate of 18.00% [was a debt transfer], management amended the terms of its Senior Secured Term Loan B which had a principal balance of $103 million as of 9/30/2018. For readers unfamiliar with capitalized PIK interest, it is a form of deferred income that is currently accrued for/recognized but is not currently received in cash). Previously, this loan had a base rate of 6.50%, along with a London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") attachment and a PIK interest rate of 4.25%. When calculated, this came out to be a total interest rate of approximately 12.50% last quarter. However, during the fiscal first quarter of 2019, this loan was amended whereas the stated interest rate was now 100% capitalized PIK interest at a fixed rate of 16.00%.

Within last quarter's PSEC assessment article, I stated I was against an increased capitalized PIK/deferment regarding any of Interdent's debt investments. Not only did PSEC completely convert this very large debt investment to 100% capitalized PIK/deferred interest, but the company also increased the total stated interest rate by approximately 3.50%. In the end, this was basically the variance between my projected control investment accrued interest income and what PSEC reported. I believe this capitalized PIK conversion/deferment should be seen as a negative factor/trend.

PSEC's minor outperformance within the company's non-control/non-affiliate investments was mainly due to the lower amount of quarterly portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings when compared to my projection (discussed above) which was partially offset by a new non-accrual, Universal Turbine Parts LLC's (Universal Turbine) Senior Secured Term Loan B. While I previously classified this specific debt investment as modestly-notably underperforming over the past several quarters (high credit risk; investment rating of 4 or 5), I anticipated this loan would be placed on non-accrual status during the fiscal first quarter of 2019. In comparison, PSEC elected to place this loan on non-accrual status at the start of the quarter.

Moving down Table 1, PSEC's dividend income was a modest-notable outperformance while the company's structuring/fee income was basically as expected. Out of all of PSEC's income statement accounts, I believe the company's dividend income was the largest surprise/biggest outperformance during the quarter. When looking at Table 1 over the past several quarters, this was the third consecutive quarter PSEC reported any meaningful amount of dividend income. In addition, the amount reported during PSEC's fiscal first quarter of 2019 was nearly triple the amount reported during the prior two fiscal quarters.

A majority of PSEC's dividend income came once again from the company's equity investment in National Property REIT Corp. ("NPRC"). NPRC continued to have sufficient earnings and profit ("E&P") to make a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") recognized distribution of $11 million during the quarter. I believe this event/recent trend should be seen as a positive factor and I would continue to be encouraged if similar E&P distributions occur in the future. In addition, the following two control portfolio companies contributed dividend income to PSEC during the fiscal first quarter of 2019: 1) Valley Electric Company, Inc. (Valley Electric) of $3.5 million; and 2) Nationwide Acceptance LLC (Nationwide) of $0.2 million. I believe Valley Electric's recent notable improvement in operational performance should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend.

When PSEC's total interest, dividend, and structuring/fee income are combined, I projected the company would report "total investment income" of $168.4 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019 (see red reference "A" in Table 1 above). In comparison, PSEC reported total investment income of $180.4 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $12.0 million which was towards the higher end of my stated range. Again, most of this variance was due to the additional dividend income recognized through the company's equity investment in NPRC and Valley Electric.

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected PSEC would report "total operating expenses" of $93.6 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. In comparison, PSEC reported total operating expenses of $95.3 million. When calculated, this comes out to be a variance of ($1.7) million. Most of this variance is due to a higher than projected income incentive fee partially offset by some reduced operational expenses during the quarter. Regarding PSEC's income incentive fee, this was the direct result of additional dividend income being accrued for within PSEC's investment portfolio versus my projection (discussed above). Simply put, when PSEC's investment income is greater when compared to my projection, the company's income incentive fee will also be greater (direct relationship).

Continuing to move down Table 1, when all the amounts above are combined, I projected PSEC would report NII of $74.8 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. In comparison, PSEC reported NII of $85.2 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $10.3 million (rounded) or $0.025 per share. As such, I believe PSEC's reported NII was a modest outperformance when compared to my projection. Let us now discuss PSEC's valuation accounts.

PSEC's Valuation Accounts:

Continuing to move down Table 1, I projected PSEC would report a "gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt" of ($3.8) million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. In comparison, PSEC reported a loss on the extinguishment of debt of ($3.5) million. This slightly less severe loss versus my projection was mainly due to less unamortized fees being "trued-up" upon realization regarding PSEC's Senior Unsecured 5.00% 2019 Notes that were redeemed during the quarter.

I believe PSEC's entire investment portfolio, from a valuation perspective, slightly exceeded my expectations during the company's fiscal first quarter of 2019 which ultimately led to the company reporting EPS of $0.230 versus my projection of $0.142. This directly led to PSEC reporting a NAV as of 9/30/2018 of $9.39 per share versus my projection of $9.30 per share.

I projected PSEC would report a combined net realized loss and unrealized depreciation of ($20.0) million during the company's fiscal first quarter of 2019. In comparison, PSEC reported a combined net realized gain and unrealized appreciation of $2.1 million. When calculated, I believe this $22.1 million variance was a minor outperformance due to the fact, as of 9/30/2018, PSEC's investment portfolio was valued at $5.94 billion. Let us take a deeper look at several areas of PSEC's investment portfolio to determine why this minor variance occurred.

1) PSEC's CLO Portfolio:

As stated in my PSEC NII and NAV projection article (link provided above), I correctly anticipated a majority of the company's older/legacy CLO investments would continue to experience a decrease in current yields/projected future discounted cash flows, hence negatively impacting valuations. However, contrary to trends over the prior several years, some of PSEC's recently refinanced/reset/re-issued CLO investments actually experienced a net increase in current yields during the company's fiscal first quarter of 2019.

Still, when analyzing PSEC's CLO portfolio, market participants need to consider there was a continued "flattening" of the forward U.S. London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) curve during the calendar third quarter of 2018. This factor partially offset broader CLO price stability-minor increases during the quarter. On the liability side of the equation per se, due to the fact most of a CLO's liabilities are "floating-rate" in nature (which are directly tied to current/spot U.S. LIBOR), including the fact that most investments currently have cash LIBOR floors of say 1% (typically higher floors with more vintage securitizations), an increase in current/spot U.S. LIBOR up to a certain percentage actually negatively impacts current and projected near-term discounted cash flows. However, during the calendar third quarter of 2017, most cash LIBOR floors were surpassed which helped mitigate the severity of decreases in cash flows stemmed from continued yield/spread compression (discussed next). More recently, PSEC's refinanced CLO investments have benefited from a reduction to net borrowing costs to help offset this trend.

On the asset side of the equation, continued spread/yield compression over the past several years has negatively impacted overall investment returns within these securitizations. This is mainly due to prepayments/refinancing of higher-yielding debt investments which are being replaced by lower-yielding debt investments (or not replaced at all in the recent/current environment). Due to the fact most of PSEC's current CLO investments are within the equity tranche (residual interests/subordinated notes) of these securitizations, the fairly recent spread/yield compression had negatively impacted overall yields within this portfolio to a greater degree last year. However, now that most underlying investments have surpassed their respective cash LIBOR floor, CLO securitizations have begun (similar to business development companies [BDC] in general) to experience an increase in asset yields. However, in some cases where a CLO has not been refinanced/reset/re-issued, this recent increase in asset yields have only "matched" (or were not in excess of) an increase in floating-rate liabilities.

PSEC's CLO residual interests/subordinated notes are in the "lowest tranche/bottom basket" when it comes to income distributions. If there is a noticeable uptick in underperforming/non-performing loans (defaults), a material decrease in the weighted average interest rate associated with the underlying loans that make up a particular securitization (which occurred last year), and/or a notable increase in the weighted average interest rate associated with all outstanding borrowings (which has recently occurred), the residual interest (equity) tranche of a CLO bears first risk loss of this income. This methodology is known as a CLO's "waterfall" calculation which I have discussed at length in prior PSEC articles. This is why this particular tranche of the CLO can generate highly attractive yields under certain positive environments/life cycles (say north of 25%) yet also have very poor yields under certain negative environments/life cycles (say single digit or even no yield).

This all gets back to an investment's "risk versus reward" metric. Within a CLO's residual interest/equity tranche, there is heightened risk for poor investment returns but also a heightened reward if the securitization is performing above expectations. Furthermore, one also needs to consider a securitization's lifecycle when understanding/projecting interest income and valuation fluctuations. Other-than-temporary impairments ("OTTI") that occurred last year within several CLO investments are good examples of what could occur within equity tranches of certain older/legacy securitizations that are not refinanced/reset/re-issued.

Mainly due to the continued flattening of the yield curve, I projected PSEC's CLO portfolio would record net unrealized depreciation of ($15) million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. In comparison, PSEC recorded net unrealized depreciation of ($24) million. Due to the size of PSEC's CLO portfolio (fair market value [FMV] of $965 million as of 9/30/2018), I believe a ($9) million variance is a minor underperformance. Let us now move on to another area of PSEC's investment portfolio.

2) PSEC's Control Investments:

There were several modest-notable FMV fluctuations when it came to PSEC's control investments. This includes taking into consideration the macroeconomic impacts from passage of the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" ("TCJA"). I would like to "hone in" on the following control investments (in alphabetical order): 1) CP Energy Services Inc. (CP Energy); 2) NPRC; 3) R-V Industries, Inc. (R-V); and 4) Valley Electric.

When it comes to CP Energy, mainly due to the net increase in crude oil prices versus several years ago and recent operational synergies from the business combination with Arctic Oilfield Equipment USA, Inc. (Arctic), I projected PSEC would record net unrealized appreciation of $10 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. In comparison, PSEC recorded net unrealized appreciation of $19 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $9 million which I believe should be considered a minor outperformance from a valuation perspective (FMV balance of $143 million as of 9/30/2018). I would point out crude oil prices have sharply decreased in the calendar fourth quarter of 2018 (through 11/13/2018). As such, I believe my projected FMV of CP Energy is the more "prudent"/accurate assessment of current FMV. The following quote from PSEC's 10-Q was provided by management as the main reason for the net unrealized appreciation for the fiscal first quarter of 2019:

…The increase in fair value was driven by an improvement in operating performance driven by revenue growth and increased profitability…"

Regarding NPRC, I projected PSEC would record net unrealized appreciation of $10 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. In comparison, PSEC recorded net unrealized appreciation of $15 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $5 million which I believe should be considered a very minor outperformance from a valuation perspective (FMV balance of $1.07 billion as of 9/30/2018). I would also point out, as discussed earlier, NPRC provided a greater amount of quarterly dividend income to PSEC when compared to my projection. In a nutshell, NPRC's valuation was positively impacted by an increase in property values and the previous "locking-in" of attractive long-term financing on its properties. While NPRC's online lending portfolio has continued to underperform (mainly due to a rise in delinquencies), the company's real estate investment trust ("REIT") portfolio continued to provide attractive returns/outperform. I would note to readers when analyzing NPRC's income statement, one should really "back out" certain GAAP expense items to get a better sense of the company's "core" earnings. The following quote from PSEC's 10-Q was provided by management as the main reasons for the net unrealized appreciation for the fiscal first quarter of 2019:

…This increase is primarily attributable to increases in property values, driven by an increase in net operating income and a decline in capitalization rates…."

Regarding R-V, this portfolio company is an industrial engineering and metal fabrication business who designs, builds, and installs industrial process equipment for clients. Over the prior several years, R-V has periodically experienced operational weakness. Such weakness has recently become more severe due to recent U.S. tariffs (in this case imported material/parts). As such, this has directly increased R-V's credit risk. I projected PSEC would record net unrealized depreciation of ($5) million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. In comparison, PSEC recorded net unrealized depreciation of ($7) million. When calculated, this was a variance of $2 million which I believe should be considered a minor underperformance from a valuation perspective (FMV balance of $25 million as of 9/30/2018). The following quote from PSEC's 10-Q was provided by management as the main reason for the net unrealized depreciation for the fiscal first quarter of 2019:

…The decrease in fair value was driven by a decline in operating performance…"

Regarding Valley Electric, this portfolio company provides electrical services in Washington State and is one of the top electrical contractors in the country. As stated within PSEC's dividend income account, Valley Electric has recently notably improved the company's operational performance. I projected PSEC would record net unrealized appreciation of $8 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2019. In comparison, PSEC recorded net unrealized appreciation of $26 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $18 million which I believe should be considered a notable outperformance from a valuation perspective (FMV balance of $82 million as of 9/30/2018). I believe the amount of FMV appreciation PSEC recorded within Valley Electric was the biggest surprise, from a valuation perspective, of the quarter. The following quote from PSEC's 10-Q was provided by management as the main reasons for the net unrealized appreciation for the fiscal first quarter of 2019:

…Due to increased demand for specialty electrical services and higher project margins, the fair value of our investment in Valley Electric increased to $81,943 as of September 30, 2018, a premium of $12,428 from its amortized cost, compared to the $13,618 unrealized depreciation recorded at June 30, 2018…"

When analyzing PSEC's entire investment portfolio, I had the following (undervaluations) overvaluations when compared to the company's reported FMV fluctuations during the fiscal first quarter of 2019: 1) CLO portfolio by $9 million; 2) CP Energy by ($9) million; 3) NPRC by ($5) million; 4) R-V by $2 million; 5) Valley Electric by ($18) million; and 6) the remainder of the company's investment portfolio by ($1) million.

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of "update/follow-up" articles showing how my quarterly projections "stacked-up" to PSEC's actual results. I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. Since a company's operating performance (quarterly earnings) is one of the key drivers to stock price valuations, I believe these types of projection/assessment articles are appreciated by most readers (owners and non-owners of PSEC alike). In addition, this article provides my overall (and in my opinion non-bias) thoughts on the quarter which I believe most readers see as beneficial when assessing certain investing strategies.

From the analysis provided above, it was determined PSEC's quarterly NII and EPS/NAV fluctuations were a modest and minor outperformance, respectively when compared to my expectations.

When looking at the valuation fluctuations within CP Energy, NPRC, Valley Electric, and several of the company's control portfolio companies not discussed above, I believe the company slightly-notably outperformed my expectations. I believe this outperformance should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend.

However, when looking at the valuation fluctuations within PSEC's CLO portfolio, R-V Industries, Universal Turbine, and several of the company's control portfolio companies not discussed above, I believe the company slightly-modestly underperformed my expectations. I believe this underperformance should be seen as a "cautionary"/negative factor/trend. I also believe PSEC's large monetary investments in Interdent and Pacific World Corp. (Pacific World) need heightened monitoring over the foreseeable future. This will continue to partially offset other portfolio companies that have recently improved operations or have continued to report attractive operational performance.

Some new readers to my articles could be thinking why, if I currently have a position in PSEC (see my disclosures at the end of the article), would I mention some of these cautionary/negative events? The answer is simple and straightforward. I try to remain as "non-bias" as possible when it comes to PSEC's analysis. If I believe a certain underlying portfolio company/investment is overvalued or has an increase in credit risk at any given point in time, I will state as such even if I currently have a position in PSEC. This notion is true regarding any stock I analyze (whether I hold a position or not). I believe long-term readers of my articles have come to know (and trust) this level of non-bias.

For readers curious about PSEC's dividend sustainability (after the notable reduction back in September 2017), please see the following article as to why I correctly projected the company would maintain its dividend per share rate for November 2018-January 2019 (contrary to some other viewpoints):

My next PSEC dividend sustainability article will be available to readers prior to the company's next set of dividend declarations (prior to February 2019). This future article will include my PSEC estimated quarterly net investment company taxable income ("ICTI") and cumulative undistributed taxable income ("UTI") balances.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

In my opinion, the following positive factors/catalysts should be highlighted for existing and potential PSEC shareholders: 1) continued relative price stability within the high yield debt market (positively impacts valuations where credit risk remains low; even with broader market volatility in January-February and October 2018); 2) quarterly economic returns being generated since the fiscal third quarter of 2016; 3) recent refinancing/resets/re-issues of some CLO investments (positively impacts current and projected future discounted cash flows); 4) continued strong cumulative performance regarding several control investments (including positive impacts from recent passage of the TCJA); 5) continued modest exposure to the oil and gas sector when compared to the BDC peers I currently cover (positive since crude oil prices have rebounded from depressed prices during late 2015-early 2016 [Freedom Marine aside]); 6) continued low exposure to the retail sector (some parts negatively impacted by continued change in consumer behavior/trends); 7) continued high percentage of floating-rate debt investments (85% as of 9/30/2018 versus 88% as of 9/30/2017); 8) continued high percentage of fixed-rate liabilities (85% as of 9/30/2018 versus 100% as of 9/30/2017); 9) recent increase in the company's weighted average annualized yield (13.5% as of 9/30/2018 versus 11.8% as of 9/30/2017); 10) insiders have not sold any shares of the company since I began covering this stock in 2013; 11) recent improved operations within several once struggling investments (Spartan Energy Services, Inc. and Venio LLC were taken off non-accrual status during the fiscal second quarter of 2018); 12) $0.06 per share monthly dividend continues to have a high probability of being maintained over the foreseeable future;13) recent "uptick" in dividend income provided by NPRC and Valley Electric; and 14) fairly recent insider purchases by several members of the executive management team (especially John Barry).

However, the following cautionary/negative factors should cause heightened awareness for existing and potential PSEC shareholders: 1) most dividend and structuring/fee income attributed to two portfolio companies, NPRC and Valley Electric (would like to see additional control investments have sufficient E&P to distribute periodic dividends); 2) recent elevated amount of loan prepayments due to refinancing with other market participants or impacts with current corporate interest deductibility (including negotiated lower stated interest rates with existing portfolio companies [negatively impacts NII]); 3) continued modest-material net depreciation within several control/non-control investments over the past several years and increase in non-accruals over the trailing-twelve months (one large debt investment within Pacific World and one modest debt investment within Universal Turbine); 4) "non-amendment" of the company's Investment Advisory Agreement with Prospect Capital Management L.P. (regarding the "2%/20%" fee structure) or any type of waived base management fees; 5) above average cost of funds rate when compared to sector peers ("spread" has narrowed recently though); 6) continued low cumulative UTI to help offset any future quarterly net ICTI overpayments (continue to project the company's net ICTI will be more stable during tax year 2019 though); 7) recent notable net decrease in current GAAP yield within some of the company's older/legacy CLO investments that have not been refinanced/reset/reissued (negatively impacts both accrued interest income and valuations); 8) modest increase in commitment fees on unused portion of the company's recently amended revolving credit facility (negatively impacts interest expense; more than offsets the 0.05% decrease in "base rate"); 9) lack of recent share repurchases initiated by the company itself (excludes insiders; would continue to be accretive to NAV); 10) continued issuance of shares in relation to the company's dividend reinvestment plan (has a dilutive impact when issued at a discount to NAV); and 11) recent "change in terms" regarding Interdent's Senior Secured Term Loan B (now 100% capitalized PIK/deferred interest income of 16.00% which, in my opinion, currently has a fairly low probability of ultimately being received via cash).

PSEC recently closed at $6.95 per share as of 11/13/2018. This was a ($2.44) per share discount to PSEC's NAV as of 9/30/2018 of $9.39 per share. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 0.7398 or a discount of (26.02%).

With the analysis above as support, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at less than a (16.0%) discount to its NAV as of 9/30/2018, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (16.0%) but less than a (26.0%) discount to its NAV as of 9/30/2018, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (26.0%) discount to its NAV as of 9/30/2018. These recommendation ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately three weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate PSEC as a BUY (however, extremely close to my HOLD range). As such, I currently believe PSEC is slightly undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for PSEC is approximately $7.90 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is a $0.05 per share increase when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is $7.00 per share. This price is an increase of $0.10 per share when compared to my last PSEC article.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

